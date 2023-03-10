Mayweather Boxing + Fitness

Boxing group fitness
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#484 Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$300K - $596K
Units as of 2022
51 5,000.0% over 3 years
Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. has partnered with an industry-leading team to develop Mayweather Boxing + Fitness. Franchisees may now have the opportunity to run a business that trains like a champ and represents his legacy. 

The Mayweather Boxing + Fitness program is designed for those who like discipline and want to see results fast. The program delivers an immersive training experience and members may burn up to 1,000 calories per 45-minute group session.

Mayweather Jr. and his team share more than two decades of professional experience. And it seems that he jam-packed this experience into his workouts and boxing secrets. Clients may learn about his techniques, routines, and workout programs. 

Mayweather Boxing + Fitness was created in 2018 and began franchising the same year.

Why You May Want to Start a Mayweather Boxing + Fitness Franchise

A Mayweather Boxing + Fitness franchise may be a good fit for someone passionate about fitness, boxing, and community support. As a franchisee, you could have the opportunity to give members a completely unique gym experience. This seems true to both training style and gym atmosphere. 

Community is likely an essential part of operating a Mayweather Boxing + Fitness studio. Trainers may work together with members to achieve their fitness goals. It seems that the community mentality isn't reserved for members, however. By working with the Mayweather Boxing + Fitness team, you'll likely receive support from the marketing and retail teams and the franchise executive team. 

What Might Make Mayweather Boxing + Fitness Franchise a Good Choice?

A Mayweather Boxing + Fitness franchise may be a good choice for you because of its technological advantages and unique workouts. Pair this with Mayweather Jr.’s reputation, and it seems a franchisee has a recipe for success.

Mayweather Boxing + Fitness expands its reach by offering members a virtual reality experience, a mobile app, and in-studio technology. This tech could include TV screens in the studio that display a member's heart rate, their workout for the day, and boxing combinations. 

How Do You Open a Mayweather + Boxing Fitness Franchise?

As you decide if you wish to open a Mayweather Boxing + Fitness franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth. You'll also want to consider the layout of your location. 

Fitness studios are typically designed to optimize a member's experience. This is one of Mayweather Boxing + Fitness's top priorities. Besides covering 2,000-3,500 square feet, your fitness studio will typically need space for a boxing ring, a virtual reality pod, a bag rack, floor stations, and functional fitness equipment. The layout of the studio should be clean and easy to navigate. A franchisee may also have the option to open a turn-key location if they find a studio in an existing building.

If you meet the financial requirements and the company feels you are a good fit, you may participate in franchise training. And just like that, you'll be a franchise champ with Mayweather Boxing + Fitness. 

Company Overview

About Mayweather Boxing + Fitness

Industry
Health & Wellness
Related Categories
Boxing/Kickboxing Fitness, Fitness
Founded
2018
Parent Company
MW Fitness Holdings LLC
Leadership
James Williams, CEO
Corporate Address
7700 Windrose, #G300
Plano, TX 75024
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2018 (5 years)
# of employees at HQ
25
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
51 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Mayweather Boxing + Fitness franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,500
Initial Investment
$299,700 - $595,500
Net Worth Requirement
$300,000
Cash Requirement
$150,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off first-unit franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Mayweather Boxing + Fitness has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
95 hours
Classroom Training
43 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
4-7
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Mayweather Boxing + Fitness landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Mayweather Boxing + Fitness ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #484 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking

