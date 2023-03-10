Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. has partnered with an industry-leading team to develop Mayweather Boxing + Fitness. Franchisees may now have the opportunity to run a business that trains like a champ and represents his legacy.

The Mayweather Boxing + Fitness program is designed for those who like discipline and want to see results fast. The program delivers an immersive training experience and members may burn up to 1,000 calories per 45-minute group session.

Mayweather Jr. and his team share more than two decades of professional experience. And it seems that he jam-packed this experience into his workouts and boxing secrets. Clients may learn about his techniques, routines, and workout programs.

Mayweather Boxing + Fitness was created in 2018 and began franchising the same year.

Why You May Want to Start a Mayweather Boxing + Fitness Franchise

A Mayweather Boxing + Fitness franchise may be a good fit for someone passionate about fitness, boxing, and community support. As a franchisee, you could have the opportunity to give members a completely unique gym experience. This seems true to both training style and gym atmosphere.

Community is likely an essential part of operating a Mayweather Boxing + Fitness studio. Trainers may work together with members to achieve their fitness goals. It seems that the community mentality isn't reserved for members, however. By working with the Mayweather Boxing + Fitness team, you'll likely receive support from the marketing and retail teams and the franchise executive team.

What Might Make Mayweather Boxing + Fitness Franchise a Good Choice?

A Mayweather Boxing + Fitness franchise may be a good choice for you because of its technological advantages and unique workouts. Pair this with Mayweather Jr.’s reputation, and it seems a franchisee has a recipe for success.

Mayweather Boxing + Fitness expands its reach by offering members a virtual reality experience, a mobile app, and in-studio technology. This tech could include TV screens in the studio that display a member's heart rate, their workout for the day, and boxing combinations.

How Do You Open a Mayweather + Boxing Fitness Franchise?

As you decide if you wish to open a Mayweather Boxing + Fitness franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth. You'll also want to consider the layout of your location.

Fitness studios are typically designed to optimize a member's experience. This is one of Mayweather Boxing + Fitness's top priorities. Besides covering 2,000-3,500 square feet, your fitness studio will typically need space for a boxing ring, a virtual reality pod, a bag rack, floor stations, and functional fitness equipment. The layout of the studio should be clean and easy to navigate. A franchisee may also have the option to open a turn-key location if they find a studio in an existing building.

If you meet the financial requirements and the company feels you are a good fit, you may participate in franchise training. And just like that, you'll be a franchise champ with Mayweather Boxing + Fitness.