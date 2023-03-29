Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#370 Ranked #496 last year
- Initial investment
-
$347K - $488K
- Units as of 2022
-
263 54.7% over 3 years
CycleBar Franchise
Want to run a business focused on low-impact physical fitness and full-body cardio cycling experiences? You can do just that by starting a CycleBar franchise.
It’s much easier, cheaper and more likely to succeed than trying to bootstrap an indoor gym franchise from scratch.
Of course, there’s a lot you need to know about CycleBar before starting one of these franchises. Starting a franchise requires a lot of startup capital and dedication. Let’s take a closer look at what it takes to start a CycleBar franchise of your very own.
Why should you start a CycleBar franchise?
CycleBar is a franchise company based around multi-unit indoor cycling studios. At the time of this writing, there are over 200 locations scattered throughout the US and many international studios.
But each franchise location has the same focus: providing multisensory fitness experiences using personalized and expert instruction from certified staff members.
CycleBar was initially founded in 2014 by Bill Pryor and Alex Klemmer. Each CycleBar franchise location uses music playlists (called “CycleBeats”), video graphics and individual member performance data to motivate riders and help them understand their fitness journeys over time.
The company combines fitness and fun in equal measure, making it an excellent choice for future franchise owners who want to get into the fitness industry.
Some other great reasons to start a CycleBar franchise include:
- You get to join the world's largest network of indoor cycling studios. As a result, there is a lot of territorial availability across big markets, so odds are you’ll be able to open a studio at a great location.
- The franchise is growing quickly overall. More importantly, CycleBar’s customer base is growing, too — if you open a location soon, you can take advantage of this built-in market.
- CycleBar runs on an executive model for revenue. This franchise opportunity provides workoutreal estate to a growing audience, giving a franchise business many chances to take advantage of its unique business model.
- CycleBar franchise locations are very scalable. You can leverage developing costs and vendor relationships to launch a studio of your very own, even if you don’t have all of the franchise fees personally just yet.
While these benefits are essential, absentee ownership is not allowed. In other words, you must be a full-time CycleBar studio manager to succeed with this partnership.
The franchisor does not allow you to run your studio location from home or as a mobile unit. As a result, you’ll also need to consider commute times and the location of your primary residence when building your CycleBar studio.
Each premium indoor cycling studio needs about 15 employees and can’t be run part-time, according to Xponential Fitness, the parent company. On the plus side, CycleBar does provide new franchisees with exclusive territories.
As a result, you will need to worry about competing with other CycleBar franchisees for the same limited customer base.
Still, this business opportunity allows you to boost your fitness levels and wellness while also acting as a business owner. As a CycleBar franchise owner, you’ll be physically and financially healthy.
What support resources does CycleBar offer franchisees?
This franchisor offers a variety of support resources to support new franchisees. These start with comprehensive training: a three-day course at corporate headquarters in California, to be specific.
Once you complete the training program, you'll be well-equipped and ready to launch a CycleBar franchise location and thrive almost immediately.
That’s not all CycleBar brings to the table in terms of support resources. All franchisees get access to an annual franchise convention, plus ongoing weekly support from corporate staff members and advisors. Each of your staff members will have sales training to help you drive success.
Regarding staff members, CycleBar assists you in hiring qualified instructors, sales team members and general managers. This is a significant component of CycleBar’s fitness-and-fun-focused approach and an excellent support resource.
If you don’t have a lot of sales experience, don’t worry. CycleBar provides ongoing sales training, including monthly calls and expert guidance that starts before your grand opening and well into the future.
That way, you’ll know how to start selling to customers initially and how to keep indoor fitness fans coming back over time.
That’s crucial, as CycleBar relies on repeat subscriptions and recurring customers for each studio to thrive. With this support, you’ll get the hang of the business model quickly, even if you have not previously managed a subscription business or any business.
Choosing your location
CycleBar goes above and beyond when it comes to supporting franchisees like you. First and foremost, CycleBar’s corporate team will help you choose the right location for your new indoor cycling studio. This extends to site selection and lease negotiation, allowing you to pick the perfect studio spot to minimize competition.
After you sign the lease agreement, CycleBar will assist with marketing right from the get-go. CycleBar provides personalized support to all new franchisees so you can generate website traffic and memberships from the beginning.
CycleBar even assists with the build-out process, from approving your studio layout to helping with general construction, interior design and technology integration.
Online assistance
As you grow your CycleBar franchise location, CycleBar will provide additional online assistance resources.
This includes SEO marketing assistance, email marketing assistance and regional advertising assistance. The regional advertising assistance will help you draw people from your local area to your studio.
Your CycleBar location will need to have a website. CycleBar provides developers and web development resources to build a good website from scratch.
Then, once your website is up and running, you’ll get access to the proprietary loyalty program and app. With the loyalty program, you’ll increase visitor retention and brand loyalty in no time.
How much does starting a CycleBar franchise cost?
Of course, building an indoor cycling franchise will cost some money upfront. To start a CycleBar franchise, you must pay an initial franchise fee of $60,000.
You’ll require an initial investment of between $350,000 and $490,000, plus a net worth of between $500,000 and $5 million.
Regarding cash, be prepared to front a minimum $100,000 total investment. That's cheaper than many other franchises' start-up cost requirements, but still it is worth thinking about. As will be laid out in the Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD), royalty fees clock in at about 7% and ad royalty fees are another 2% on top of that.
Fortunately, each term of agreement is 10 years, and your franchise terms are renewable if you enjoy working with CycleBar.
Does CycleBar provide financial assistance?
Yes, though it is through indirect third-party sources. CycleBar’s vendor and financing resources will help you cover franchise fees, startup costs and equipment.
This way, starting a CycleBar franchise may be affordable even if you don’t have the above numbers in your bank account.
What training is required to start a CycleBar franchise?
CycleBar sets a high bar for training to ensure you run your studio location successfully and ensure that your certified staff members can provide good fitness education to your future patrons.
It starts with 22.5 hours of pre-sale classroom training, which you’ll attend at the CycleBar corporate location. The classroom training extends to on-site training up to your grand opening.
This will show you the ropes of business ownership and how to use the CycleBar corporate software and platforms.
CycleBar provides all the training resources you need to ensure your staff members are up to speed regarding rules, regulations and training methods for patrons.
CycleBar uses proprietary software for all its training purposes, so it’s straightforward to point new hires to training modules they must complete before hitting the fitness floor.
Start a CycleBar franchise today
Starting a CycleBar franchise could be a great decision, especially if you’re interested in the indoor gym industry. Keep the above information in mind before applying, and you’ll be on your way to success.
Check out Entrepreneur's other articles for more information about CycleBar and other franchise opportunities.
Company Overview
About CycleBar
More from CycleBar
Cyclebar® Premium Indoor Cycling™
CycleBar is the first and only truly premium experiential fitness concept offered in franchising. The concept of indoor cycling has built incredible momentum over the last 30 years. CycleBar leverages current markets to capitalize on this momentum and is experiencing exceptional success in a proven industry.
The CycleBar® mission is simple - to create a fun and accessible experience for riders of all ages and fitness levels! We fuel each ride with amazing music in our state-of-the-art CycleTheatre® and deliver concierge-level service and an exhilarating experience that goes far beyond a great cardio fitness workout. Each ride is an unparalleled multisensory, intoxicating journey where riders are driven to ‘rock the ride, each and every time’.
CycleBar is the largest network of Premium Indoor Cycle Studios in the world, with more than 200 locations slated to open throughout 2019. CycleBar provides an established executive model, intensive training and a completely scalable business to make the possibilities endless!
CycleBar is part of the Xponential Fitness family of brands, the curator of the best fitness & wellness brands aross every vertical of boutique fitness. With decades of boutique fitness franchising experience within each brand, Xponential Fitness has the resources and network to ensure continued growth and support for our franchise partners. Current Xponential Fitness franchise brands include Club Pilates, Row House, StretchLab, Yoga Six, and AKT.
Why CycleBar?
First Mover Advantage
CycleBar is the largest network of Premium Indoor Cycling Studios in the world, with territorial availability across most major markets and states in the US as well as international territories.
Fast Growing Franchise
CycleBar is the first and largest indoor-cycling concept. With more than 380 locations sold and more than 200 locations open, CycleBar is rapidly expanding.
Eexecutive Model
Enjoy our recurring revenue model, exceptional EBITDA margins and the confidence in our team that has more than 25 years of experience in fitness franchising.
Invesment
CycleBar’s turnkey franchise model provides a completely scalable business that lets you determine your own success. Leverage significant development costs and national vendor relationships to launch your studio successfully!
What Support Does CycleBar Provider?
Real Estate
Our dedicated staff will help you in the site selection and lease negotiation to find the ideal site for your CycleBar Franchise.
Finance
Our finance team will provide assistance in loan processing through the SBA and preferred financiers
Site Build Support
We’ll guide you through the entire build out process from corporate approved layout & general construction to interior design & on-site security, music & technology.
Sales
Enjoy comprehensive & ongoing sales training, monthly calls & expert guidance from pre-sale through to Grand Opening & into sustainability. Get introduced to our multi-channel sales process to drive sales from the start!
Marketing
The minute you sign your lease agreement, the marketing of your location begins, with personalized support to set you up with all means of generating website traffic and memberships.
Recruitment
Receive assistance hiring the most qualified instructors, general managers & sales team. We know the quality of the instructor can make or break the cycle experience; each ride a journey, whether there to rock out or zen out.
Comprehensive Training
We believe extensive support & comprehensive training is pivotal for your success as a CycleBar Franchise Owner. Attend a 3-day training course at our corporate headquarters in California, an annual Franchise Convention & ongoing weekly support. Your staff will also undergo extensive sales training to ensure your team drives your studio’s success.
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2015 (8 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 25
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Asia, Middle East, Europe (Eastern), Europe (Western), Central America, Canada, South America, Mexico
- # of Units
- 263 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a CycleBar franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $60,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $346,910 - $487,910
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $500,000 - $5,000,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $100,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 7%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- CycleBar has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- Classroom Training
- 22.5 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 15
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where CycleBar landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where CycleBar ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
