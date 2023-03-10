Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#215 Ranked #234 last year
- Initial investment
-
$23K - $29K
- Units as of 2022
-
338 4.3% over 3 years
In 1981, Terry "Texas Terry" Bell and Larry "The Iceman" Hubbart, both professional pool players, joined forces to form the American Poolplayers Association.
Before the American Poolplayers Association, there was no organized recreational pool league system in the United States. The new association filled the gap and now oversees the American Poolplayers Association 8-Ball League and the American Poolplayers Association 9-Ball League in the United States, Canada, and Japan.
Since beginning to franchise in 1982, the American Poolplayers Association has grown to over 300 franchises in the United States, as well as over one dozen located internationally.
Why You May Want to Open an American Poolplayers Association Franchise
The American Poolplayers Association organizes leagues through its franchisees (called League Operators) and two annual championships in Las Vegas, Nevada. These championships allow pool players to win large cash prizes.
The American Poolplayers Association has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
To own an American Poolplayers Association franchise, you don't have to be a skilled pool player. However, many franchisees got to know the American Poolplayers Association through playing in a local league.
The American Poolplayers Association highly values franchisees who show drive and a sense of urgency. A franchisee should be friendly, confident, and creative. Franchisees will work independently and be their own bosses, but should also enjoy team building.
What Might Make an American Poolplayers Association Franchise a Good Choice?
The American Poolplayers Association is focused on the quality of the service it provides. It may be experiencing success because its members, teams, and host locations are delighted and recommend the American Poolplayers Association to others.
Opening a American Poolplayers Association franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
To be part of the American Poolplayers Association team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees.
How To Open An American Poolplayers Association Franchise
As you decide if opening an American Poolplayers Association franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an American Poolplayers Association franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the American Poolplayers Association franchising team questions.
If you are awarded an American Poolplayers Association franchise, you can expect to receive constant support, as well as attend meetings and an annual convention to keep you up to speed with any changes.
Company Overview
About American Poolplayers Association
- Industry
- Recreation
- Related Categories
- Miscellaneous Recreation Businesses
- Founded
- 1981
- Parent Company
- American Poolplayers Association Inc.
- Leadership
- Greg Fletcher, President
- Corporate Address
-
1000 Lake St. Louis Blvd., #325
Lake St. Louis, MO 63367
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1982 (41 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 65
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 338 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a American Poolplayers Association franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $10,000 - $12,000
- Initial Investment
- $22,936 - $29,411
- Veteran Incentives
- 25% off franchise fee
- Royalty Fee
- $2.50+/team/wk.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- to 5%
- Term of Agreement
- 2 years
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- American Poolplayers Association has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 31 hours
- Classroom Training
- 76 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesSocial MediaWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
- # of employees required to run
- 1-3
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where American Poolplayers Association landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where American Poolplayers Association ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
