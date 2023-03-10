In 1981, Terry "Texas Terry" Bell and Larry "The Iceman" Hubbart, both professional pool players, joined forces to form the American Poolplayers Association.

Before the American Poolplayers Association, there was no organized recreational pool league system in the United States. The new association filled the gap and now oversees the American Poolplayers Association 8-Ball League and the American Poolplayers Association 9-Ball League in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

Since beginning to franchise in 1982, the American Poolplayers Association has grown to over 300 franchises in the United States, as well as over one dozen located internationally.

Why You May Want to Open an American Poolplayers Association Franchise

The American Poolplayers Association organizes leagues through its franchisees (called League Operators) and two annual championships in Las Vegas, Nevada. These championships allow pool players to win large cash prizes.

The American Poolplayers Association has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

To own an American Poolplayers Association franchise, you don't have to be a skilled pool player. However, many franchisees got to know the American Poolplayers Association through playing in a local league.

The American Poolplayers Association highly values franchisees who show drive and a sense of urgency. A franchisee should be friendly, confident, and creative. Franchisees will work independently and be their own bosses, but should also enjoy team building.

What Might Make an American Poolplayers Association Franchise a Good Choice?

The American Poolplayers Association is focused on the quality of the service it provides. It may be experiencing success because its members, teams, and host locations are delighted and recommend the American Poolplayers Association to others.

Opening a American Poolplayers Association franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the American Poolplayers Association team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees.

How To Open An American Poolplayers Association Franchise

As you decide if opening an American Poolplayers Association franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an American Poolplayers Association franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the American Poolplayers Association franchising team questions.

If you are awarded an American Poolplayers Association franchise, you can expect to receive constant support, as well as attend meetings and an annual convention to keep you up to speed with any changes.