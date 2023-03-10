American Poolplayers Association

In 1981, Terry "Texas Terry" Bell and Larry "The Iceman" Hubbart, both professional pool players, joined forces to form the American Poolplayers Association.

Before the American Poolplayers Association, there was no organized recreational pool league system in the United States. The new association filled the gap and now oversees the American Poolplayers Association 8-Ball League and the American Poolplayers Association 9-Ball League in the United States, Canada, and Japan. 

Since beginning to franchise in 1982, the American Poolplayers Association has grown to over 300 franchises in the United States, as well as over one dozen located internationally.

Why You May Want to Open an American Poolplayers Association Franchise

The American Poolplayers Association organizes leagues through its franchisees (called League Operators) and two annual championships in Las Vegas, Nevada. These championships allow pool players to win large cash prizes.

The American Poolplayers Association has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

To own an American Poolplayers Association franchise, you don't have to be a skilled pool player. However, many franchisees got to know the American Poolplayers Association through playing in a local league.

The American Poolplayers Association highly values franchisees who show drive and a sense of urgency. A franchisee should be friendly, confident, and creative. Franchisees will work independently and be their own bosses, but should also enjoy team building. 

What Might Make an American Poolplayers Association Franchise a Good Choice?

The American Poolplayers Association is focused on the quality of the service it provides. It may be experiencing success because its members, teams, and host locations are delighted and recommend the American Poolplayers Association to others.

Opening a American Poolplayers Association franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the American Poolplayers Association team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees.

How To Open An American Poolplayers Association Franchise

As you decide if opening an American Poolplayers Association franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an American Poolplayers Association franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the American Poolplayers Association franchising team questions. 

If you are awarded an American Poolplayers Association franchise, you can expect to receive constant support, as well as attend meetings and an annual convention to keep you up to speed with any changes.

Company Overview

About American Poolplayers Association

Industry
Recreation
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Recreation Businesses
Founded
1981
Parent Company
American Poolplayers Association Inc.
Leadership
Greg Fletcher, President
Corporate Address
1000 Lake St. Louis Blvd., #325
Lake St. Louis, MO 63367
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1982 (41 years)
# of employees at HQ
65
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
338 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a American Poolplayers Association franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$10,000 - $12,000
Initial Investment
$22,936 - $29,411
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
$2.50+/team/wk.
Ad Royalty Fee
to 5%
Term of Agreement
2 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
American Poolplayers Association has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
31 hours
Classroom Training
76 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social Media
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
1-3
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where American Poolplayers Association landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where American Poolplayers Association ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #215 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Globe

Ranked #107 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Top Franchises for Less Than $50K

Ranked #17 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Miscellaneous Recreation Businesses Category
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #55 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

