The Top 15 Fitness Franchises You Can Buy in 2023
If you're a health enthusiast, a fitness franchise may be right for you.
If you're thinking about buying a franchise, you're probably wondering which business may be your perfect match. If you're a health enthusiast who enjoys breaking a sweat, a fitness franchise may be right for you.
From high-intensity interval training to barre and pilates to even Jazzercise, these 15 fitness franchises are a great place to start, based on our 44th Annual Franchise 500 List.
1. Planet Fitness
Initial franchise fee: $20,000
Initial investment: $1,625,600-$4,921,000
Number of U.S. units: 2,010
Planet Fitness offers fitness training services and facilities, with opportunities available for new locations. It provides a high-quality experience in a welcoming environment, providing its customers with a workout experience in a judgment-free zone.
2. F45 Training
Initial franchise fee: $50,000
Initial investment: $350,200-$565,100
Number of U.S. units: 1,106
The F45 Training franchise combines two of the most effective training methods in the industry to help members burn fat and build lean muscle. The workout pairs interval cardio with strength training to make a highly functional team training program. F45 Training is determined to deliver quality workouts to its members, maintain a good reputation and be convenient.
3. Crunch
Initial franchise fee: $25,000-$50,000
Initial investment: $398,500-$6,986,000
Number of U.S. units: 287
Crunch is a gym franchise that encourages patrons to work out in a fun environment. With signature group workout sessions that blend entertainment and hard work, the gym franchise has welcomed diverse groups through its doors since opening and beginning to franchise in 2010. No matter your age, gender or race, the franchise strives to create an empowering atmosphere where you can feel good about getting fit.
4. Orangetheory Fitness
Initial franchise fee: $59,950
Initial investment: $589,129-$1,621,269
Number of U.S. units: 1,277
Orangetheory Fitness uses a scientifically proven formula that combines technology with science and coaching to achieve results. The franchise offers a unique experience. Starting with sign-up, registered customers receive a heart rate monitor for their one-on-one sessions or group classes. And each workout is different from the next.
5. Anytime Fitness
Initial franchise fee: $42,500
Initial investment: $381,575-$783,897
Number of U.S. units: 2,327
Established 20 years ago, Anytime Fitness has been built on the foundation of 24/7 gym access and provides each member with a "key" to the gym so they can work out any time at all of Anytime Fitness's locations across the globe.
6. The Exercise Coach
Initial franchise fee: $49,500
Initial investment: $148,356-$381,763
Number of U.S. units: 157
With over 140 locations, The Exercise Coach is committed to providing an amazing gym atmosphere with personalized programs to meet your fitness needs. The franchise's program, strength changes everything™, provides personalized, time-efficient programs that help people lose fat, build muscle and have an overall healthy outlook and physique.
7. Pure Barre
Initial franchise fee: $60,000
Initial investment: $214,287-$457,337
Number of U.S. units: 613
Pure Barre is the largest barre brand and is powered by friendly, supportive and high-energy studios. Pure Barre offers a range of effective, low-impact, high-intensity, full-body workouts that target strength, agility and flexibility for people of all ability levels.
8. Club Pilates
Initial franchise fee: $60,000
Initial investment: $185,800-$388,200
Number of U.S. units: 714
One of the largest Pilates brands, Club Pilates, believes that Pilates is for everyone and invites people of all ages and fitness levels to join. Club Pilates facilities have a variety of equipment, including mats, balls and weights. They also have Pilates Reformers, EXO Chairs and springboards.
9. Burn Boot Camp
Initial franchise fee: $50,000
Initial investment: $200,308-$486,262
Number of U.S. units: 310
Burn Boot Camp first started as a group workout in the parking lot of a gymnastics studio. Billed as a women's fitness center, the franchise wants to inspire, empower and transform the lives of its franchisees and clients. Burn Boot Camp strives to be part of the global health transformation and guides clients in reaching their goals in multiple ways.
10. Gold's Gym
Initial franchise fee: $40,000
Initial investment: $1,483,000-$3,602,000
Number of U.S. units: 164
Bodybuilders training outside on Muscle Beach were the first customers for the original Gold's Gym when it opened in Venice, California, in 1965. Arnold Schwarznegger's movie Pumping Iron focused on Gold's Gym, propelling it into the spotlight in 1975. In addition to running the health club facilities, franchisees sell Gold's Gym licensed apparel through their pro shops.
11. CycleBar
Initial franchise fee: $60,000
Initial investment: $346,910-$487,910
Number of U.S. units: 248
CycleBar offers an immersive, multi-sensory, community-focused experience in state-of-the-art "CycleTheaters." Classes are led by specially trained instructors, enhanced with pumping "CycleBeats" playlists and performance is tracked using rider-specific "CycleStat" metrics. The concept offers a variety of low-impact, high-intensity indoor cycling workouts that are inclusive of all fitness levels.
12. Workout Anytime 24/7
Initial franchise fee: $35,000
Initial investment: $967,350-$2,071,550
Number of U.S. units: 178
Founded in 1999, Workout Anytime 24/7 stands out from its competitors because it strives to enable clients to work on their fitness goals and routines around the clock. Workout Anytime 24/7 has a goal to provide solutions that cater to all, including the actively aging. Being accessible 24/7, training for small groups and ample gym features give Workout Anytime 24/7 a competitive advantage.
13. D1 Training
Initial franchise fee: $59,500
Initial investment: $127,450-$634,868
Number of U.S. units: 77
D1 Training was founded in 2001 and began franchising in 2015. D1 Training offers specialized scholastic athlete training alongside adult fitness and aims to bring training facilities to neighborhoods. This franchise relishes helping athletes achieve their primary goal of realizing their full potential, both physically and psychologically.
14. Jazzercise
Initial franchise fee: $1,250
Initial investment: $2,445-$21,775
Number of U.S. units: 5,836
Since 1969, Jazzercise has been creating fun experiences through fitness. The franchise offers around five different classes combining cardio, strength, Pilates, hip hop, yoga and kickboxing. Instructors lead 60-minute classes with students burning up to an impressive 800 calories per class.
15. RockBox Fitness
Initial franchise fee: $49,900
Initial investment: $252,292-$588,206
Number of U.S. units: 40
In its boxing-based studios, RockBox Fitness focuses to help its patrons get fit, get healthy and work up a sweat. Their classes feature a combination of boxing, kickboxing and functional strength training for all experience levels.
For more information on the best franchise opportunities of 2023, check out our 44th Annual Franchise 500 List — a comprehensive list of franchise leaders across various industries. If you're interested in a big-name brand with decades of history or hopping on the next emerging trend, there's something for every prospective franchisee.
