If you're a health enthusiast, a fitness franchise may be right for you.

If you're thinking about buying a franchise, you're probably wondering which business may be your perfect match. If you're a health enthusiast who enjoys breaking a sweat, a fitness franchise may be right for you.

From high-intensity interval training to barre and pilates to even Jazzercise, these 15 fitness franchises are a great place to start, based on our 44th Annual Franchise 500 List.

Related: Considering franchise ownership? Get started now and take this quiz to find your personalized list of franchises that match your lifestyle, interests and budget.

Initial franchise fee: $20,000

Initial investment: $1,625,600-$4,921,000

Number of U.S. units: 2,010

Planet Fitness offers fitness training services and facilities, with opportunities available for new locations. It provides a high-quality experience in a welcoming environment, providing its customers with a workout experience in a judgment-free zone.

Initial franchise fee: $50,000

Initial investment: $350,200-$565,100

Number of U.S. units: 1,106

The F45 Training franchise combines two of the most effective training methods in the industry to help members burn fat and build lean muscle. The workout pairs interval cardio with strength training to make a highly functional team training program. F45 Training is determined to deliver quality workouts to its members, maintain a good reputation and be convenient.

Initial franchise fee: $25,000-$50,000

Initial investment: $398,500-$6,986,000

Number of U.S. units: 287

Crunch is a gym franchise that encourages patrons to work out in a fun environment. With signature group workout sessions that blend entertainment and hard work, the gym franchise has welcomed diverse groups through its doors since opening and beginning to franchise in 2010. No matter your age, gender or race, the franchise strives to create an empowering atmosphere where you can feel good about getting fit.

Initial franchise fee: $59,950

Initial investment: $589,129-$1,621,269

Number of U.S. units: 1,277

Orangetheory Fitness uses a scientifically proven formula that combines technology with science and coaching to achieve results. The franchise offers a unique experience. Starting with sign-up, registered customers receive a heart rate monitor for their one-on-one sessions or group classes. And each workout is different from the next.

Initial franchise fee: $42,500

Initial investment: $381,575-$783,897

Number of U.S. units: 2,327

Established 20 years ago, Anytime Fitness has been built on the foundation of 24/7 gym access and provides each member with a "key" to the gym so they can work out any time at all of Anytime Fitness's locations across the globe.

Initial franchise fee: $49,500

Initial investment: $148,356-$381,763

Number of U.S. units: 157

With over 140 locations, The Exercise Coach is committed to providing an amazing gym atmosphere with personalized programs to meet your fitness needs. The franchise's program, strength changes everything™, provides personalized, time-efficient programs that help people lose fat, build muscle and have an overall healthy outlook and physique.

Initial franchise fee: $60,000

Initial investment: $214,287-$457,337

Number of U.S. units: 613

Pure Barre is the largest barre brand and is powered by friendly, supportive and high-energy studios. Pure Barre offers a range of effective, low-impact, high-intensity, full-body workouts that target strength, agility and flexibility for people of all ability levels.

Initial franchise fee: $60,000

Initial investment: $185,800-$388,200

Number of U.S. units: 714

One of the largest Pilates brands, Club Pilates, believes that Pilates is for everyone and invites people of all ages and fitness levels to join. Club Pilates facilities have a variety of equipment, including mats, balls and weights. They also have Pilates Reformers, EXO Chairs and springboards.

Initial franchise fee: $50,000

Initial investment: $200,308-$486,262

Number of U.S. units: 310

Burn Boot Camp first started as a group workout in the parking lot of a gymnastics studio. Billed as a women's fitness center, the franchise wants to inspire, empower and transform the lives of its franchisees and clients. Burn Boot Camp strives to be part of the global health transformation and guides clients in reaching their goals in multiple ways.

Initial franchise fee: $40,000

Initial investment: $1,483,000-$3,602,000

Number of U.S. units: 164

Bodybuilders training outside on Muscle Beach were the first customers for the original Gold's Gym when it opened in Venice, California, in 1965. Arnold Schwarznegger's movie Pumping Iron focused on Gold's Gym, propelling it into the spotlight in 1975. In addition to running the health club facilities, franchisees sell Gold's Gym licensed apparel through their pro shops.

Initial franchise fee: $60,000

Initial investment: $346,910-$487,910

Number of U.S. units: 248

CycleBar offers an immersive, multi-sensory, community-focused experience in state-of-the-art "CycleTheaters." Classes are led by specially trained instructors, enhanced with pumping "CycleBeats" playlists and performance is tracked using rider-specific "CycleStat" metrics. The concept offers a variety of low-impact, high-intensity indoor cycling workouts that are inclusive of all fitness levels.

Initial franchise fee: $35,000

Initial investment: $967,350-$2,071,550

Number of U.S. units: 178

Founded in 1999, Workout Anytime 24/7 stands out from its competitors because it strives to enable clients to work on their fitness goals and routines around the clock. Workout Anytime 24/7 has a goal to provide solutions that cater to all, including the actively aging. Being accessible 24/7, training for small groups and ample gym features give Workout Anytime 24/7 a competitive advantage.

Initial franchise fee: $59,500

Initial investment: $127,450-$634,868

Number of U.S. units: 77

D1 Training was founded in 2001 and began franchising in 2015. D1 Training offers specialized scholastic athlete training alongside adult fitness and aims to bring training facilities to neighborhoods. This franchise relishes helping athletes achieve their primary goal of realizing their full potential, both physically and psychologically.

Initial franchise fee: $1,250

Initial investment: $2,445-$21,775

Number of U.S. units: 5,836

Since 1969, Jazzercise has been creating fun experiences through fitness. The franchise offers around five different classes combining cardio, strength, Pilates, hip hop, yoga and kickboxing. Instructors lead 60-minute classes with students burning up to an impressive 800 calories per class.

Initial franchise fee: $49,900

Initial investment: $252,292-$588,206

Number of U.S. units: 40

In its boxing-based studios, RockBox Fitness focuses to help its patrons get fit, get healthy and work up a sweat. Their classes feature a combination of boxing, kickboxing and functional strength training for all experience levels.

For more information on the best franchise opportunities of 2023, check out our 44th Annual Franchise 500 List — a comprehensive list of franchise leaders across various industries. If you're interested in a big-name brand with decades of history or hopping on the next emerging trend, there's something for every prospective franchisee.

Related: Here's How You Can Tell Which Franchise Opportunity Is Best for You