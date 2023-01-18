Franchising doesn't have to be far from home, with some concepts allowing for completely remote operations. Many home-based and mobile franchises allow for "absentee ownership," meaning the franchisee is not required to be on-site or involved in the day-to-day operations of the business. For entrepreneurs looking to start a side business or make a career change that allows for flexibility, home-based and mobile franchises might be the ideal route for both success and convenience. From food trucks to at-home travel agencies, these are the top 15 franchises that are mobile or home-based from our 44th Annual Franchise 500 List.

Related: Considering franchise ownership? Get started now and take this quiz to find your personalized list of franchises that match your lifestyle, interests and budget.

Home improvement

Budget Blinds sells window coverings from shades to wood blinds to shutters and more. The company allows homeowners to remodel their windows at an affordable price. Budget Blinds also offers at-home shopping for other household accessories such as rugs, pillows, bedding and more.

Initial franchise fee: $19,950

Initial investment: $140,500 - $211,750

Number of units: 1,378

Number of employees required to run: 1-3

Absentee ownership allowed: Yes

Retail

Recognized by Franchise Business Review as a "recession-proof" franchise, Snap-on Tools is the leading tool brand in the world and a top professional tool franchise. The concept manufactures and markets high-end tools and equipment for professionals. Snap-on Tools has more than 58,000 products and operates in more than 130 countries.

Initial franchise fee: $8,000 - $16,000

Initial investment: $175,146 - $411,941

Number of units: 4,771

Number of employees required to run: 1

Absentee ownership allowed: No

Related: Are You an Ideal Franchisee? Here's How to Find Out.

Residential cleaning

The Maids offers at-home cleaning services for those who want to enjoy a tidy household but cannot find the time to do so themselves. With more than 40 years of experience in the cleaning industry, The Maids has perfected the art of cleaning and sets franchisees up for success.

Initial franchise fee: $0

Initial investment: $57,500 - $155,900

Number of units: 1,589

Number of employees required to run: 20

Absentee ownership allowed: Yes

Retail

Matco Tools manufactures and distributes automotive repair tools, diagnostics and toolboxes with a product line of more than 25,000 items. You might need to lease or purchase a truck to operate the business, but that becomes the hub to run the operation.

Initial franchise fee: $8,000

Initial investment: $76,819 - $309,133

Number of units: 1,919

Number of employees required to run: N/A

Absentee ownership allowed: No

Commercial cleaning

Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting specializes in commercial cleaning in places like daycares, dealerships, offices, schools and healthcare facilities. Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting has become a leading franchise in the commercial cleaning sector through efficient processes, support systems and excellent customer service.

Initial franchise fee: $2,520-$44,000

Initial investment: $4,830 - $58,070

Number of units: 10,418

Number of employees required to run: 1

Absentee ownership allowed: No

Related: 7 Things You Need to Know Before Becoming a Franchise Owner

Environmentally friendly commercial cleaning and disinfecting

Stratus Building Solutions provides commercial cleaning services that are environmentally friendly, relying on the latest janitorial technologies, such as UVC light and HEPA filters. The company only uses green seal-certified cleaning products.

Initial franchise fee: $3,600-$69,000

Initial investment: $4,450-$79,750

Number of units: 2,900

Number of employees required to run: N/A

Absentee ownership allowed: No

Commercial cleaning

Anago Cleaning Systems provides deep cleaning from disinfection to sanitization. Anago Cleaning Systems also offers a selection of three different franchising packages: the master franchisee, unit franchisee and cleaning contract package.

Initial franchise fee: $5,015-$31,000

Initial investment: $11,265-$68,250

Number of units: 1,791

Number of employees required to run: 1-2

Absentee ownership allowed: Yes

Related: 5 Great Ways to Research Franchise Businesses

Food

The beloved shaved-ice truck has ranked #1 in franchisee satisfaction by Franchise Business Review nine years in a row. The company provides delicious shaved ice for any occasion as well as parties, events, fundraisers and more.

Initial franchise fee: $15,000

Initial investment: $149,995 - $189,300

Number of units: 1,480

Number of employees required to run: N/A

Absentee ownership allowed: No

Food

This nationwide franchise offers flexibility regarding ownership, allowing franchisees to choose from a variety of options for their Cinnabon location ranging from a co-brand store, kiosk or a co-brand kiosk.

Initial franchise fee: $5,500 - $30,500

Initial investment: $112,000 - $546,800

Number of units: 1,807

Number of employees required to run: N/A

Absentee ownership allowed: No

Related: Owning a Franchise Could Be Your Fastest Route to Business Ownership. Here's What You Need to Know to Succeed.

Maintenance

Monster Tree Service is a work-from-home franchise that offers tree removal, land clearing, hazardous tree assessment, dead wooding, plant health care and more. The company also provides services for cleaning up after a storm and assists clients with insurance claims. While not required, an ideal franchisee should love being outside.

Initial franchise fee: $49,500

Initial investment: $422,166 - $568,358

Number of units: 253

Number of employees required to run: N/A

Absentee ownership allowed: Yes

Services, Real estate

HomeVestors of America offers a fast and easy way to sell a house or unwanted property for cash. As America's no. 1 cash buyer, the company has perfected the art of efficient and smooth sales for selling and buying. Prior real estate experience is not required to be a HomeVestors franchisee, as the franchise provides extensive coaching and training as part of the program.

Initial franchise fee: $39,000 - $80,000

Initial investment: $80,000 - $456,250

Number of units: 1,155

Number of employees required to run: 1

Absentee ownership allowed: No

Travel agencies

As a Dream Vacations franchisee, you can assist in helping others plan their perfect getaway — all from the comfort of your own home. This franchise allows you to start a home-based travel agency, where you can be an expert in anything from cruises and luxury resorts to weddings and honeymoons. Dream Vacations offers extensive support and training to help franchisees kickstart their business.

Initial franchise fee: $495-$10,500

Initial investment: $1,795-$21,000

Number of units: 1,618

Number of employees required to run: 1

Absentee ownership allowed: No

Related: How I Turned a Side Hustle into a Million-Dollar Travel Business

Retail

Founded in 1919, Cornwell Quality Tools is the longest-running mobile tool company in the country. The company manufactures and sells quality tools to professional technicians. As a franchisee, you will become a "tool consultant" to technicians and professionals on products for their business.

Initial franchise fee: $0

Initial investment: $59,525 - $277,825

Number of units: 789

Number of employees required to run: 1

Absentee ownership allowed: No

Retail

Mac Tools manufactures and sells quality hand tools. The company offers exclusive products and services such as power tools, tool storage, shop equipment, diagnostics and more. Mac Tools has more than 8,000 different tools in its product line.

Initial franchise fee: $8,000

Initial investment: $120,500 - $340,535

Number of units: 1,131

Number of employees required to run: 1

Absentee ownership allowed: No

Related: A Billionaire Who Operates More Than 2,400 Franchises Knows These Types of Franchisees Make the Most Money

Maintenance

Lawn Doctor has established itself as a leader in the lawn care industry through excellent customer service and the use of innovative technology. Lawn Doctor specializes in habitual lawn care for commercial and residential customers. Services include weed control, shrub care, lawn mower maintenance, commercial lawn care, lawn pest control and more.

Initial franchise fee: $40,000

Initial investment: $116,465 - $141,815

Number of units: 625

Number of employees required to run: N/A

Absentee ownership allowed: Yes

For more information on the best franchise opportunities of 2023, check out our 44th Annual Franchise 500 List — a comprehensive list of franchise leaders across various industries. If you're interested in a big-name brand with decades of history or hopping on the next emerging trend, there's something for every prospective franchisee.