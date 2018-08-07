Matco Tools
Mechanics' tools and equipment
Founded
1979
Franchising Since
1993 (25 Years)
Corporate Address
4403 Allen Rd.
Stow, OH 44224
CEO
Timothy Gilmore
Parent Company
Fortive Corp.
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$91,785 - $269,665
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$25,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$25,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$7,000 - $7,000
Matco Tools offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Matco Tools has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment
Veteran Incentives
10% off initial inventory
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
80 hours
Classroom Training:
74 hours
Additional Training:
District meetings