Matco Tools
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#31 Ranked #29 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$77K - $309K
Units as of 2022
1,919 6.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Where else can you run a mobile company that blends a love of cars, service, and freedom of the road?

Matco Tools manufactures and distributes automotive repair tools, diagnostics, and toolboxes with a product line of over 25,000 items. Matco has more than 1,750 franchisees across the U.S. and Canada. As a franchisee, you may sell Matco Tools products to anyone from car enthusiasts to auto mechanics. 

Matco Tools was founded in 1979 and began franchising in 1993.

Why You May Want to Start a Matco Tools Franchise

You may need to lease or purchase a truck for the job, but this truck generally becomes your business's home. Your business on wheels speaks for itself: no office, no rent payments, and a flexible schedule. You might also receive a protected territory and individualized route to visit any one of the predetermined customers.

Though working for yourself is typically a great perk of owning a franchise, the service end is equally important. When you work for Matco Tools, you try to save auto technicians time and money by bringing them exactly what they need to keep going. When they have the right tools to stay in business, you usually do too.

What Might Make a Matco Tools a Good Choice?

To be part of the Matco Tools team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

If you're a veteran, you may receive incentives in the form of a discount off the initial investment. You might also get the branding and marketing you need without having to pay an ongoing royalty or ad royalty fee. 

It's no wonder Matco Tools has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 many times in recent years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

How To Start a Matco Tools Franchise

To start your Matco Tools franchise, you should make sure that you have done research and find out if this opportunity is a good fit for you. If you have, you may reach out to them via a franchise request form. 

After submitting the form, a franchise sales manager might get in touch with you and review your application. This is your chance to ask questions. Many of the franchise sales managers were once Matco Tools franchisees, so they may know what it's like to be on the other end. If they determine that you're a good fit for the franchise, they generally send you the Franchise Disclosure Document.

If you still want to open a Matco Tools franchise after reviewing the Franchise Disclosure Document, you might go on a few truck rides with local franchisees. Additionally, as a potential franchisee, you will receive dozens of hours of classroom and on-the-job training. Matco Tools strives to teach you how to use their business model to your full advantage.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Matco Tools

Industry
Retail
Related Categories
Tools Distribution, Miscellaneous Retail Businesses, Miscellaneous Automotive Products & Services, Automotive
Founded
1979
Parent Company
Vontier
Leadership
Timothy Gilmore, President
Corporate Address
4403 Allen Rd.
Stow, OH 44224
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1993 (30 years)
# of employees at HQ
340
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
1,919 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Matco Tools franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$8,000
Initial Investment
$76,819 - $309,133
Net Worth Requirement
$25,000
Cash Requirement
$5,000 - $13,500
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off initial inventory
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Matco Tools offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Third Party Financing
Matco Tools has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
80 hours
Classroom Training
90 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Matco Tools? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Matco Tools landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Matco Tools ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #31 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #41 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Globe

Ranked #58 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Veteran

Ranked #5 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Trending Up

Ranked #30 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #3 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #5 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Matco Tools.

Novus Glass

Auto glass repair and replacement
Ranked #101
Learn More

Jiffy Lube

Oil changes, preventive maintenance
Ranked #37
Learn More

Growth Coach, The

Business and sales coaching for SMBs
Request Info

Wow 1 Day Painting

Residential and commercial painting
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing