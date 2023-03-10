Where else can you run a mobile company that blends a love of cars, service, and freedom of the road?

Matco Tools manufactures and distributes automotive repair tools, diagnostics, and toolboxes with a product line of over 25,000 items. Matco has more than 1,750 franchisees across the U.S. and Canada. As a franchisee, you may sell Matco Tools products to anyone from car enthusiasts to auto mechanics.

Matco Tools was founded in 1979 and began franchising in 1993.

Why You May Want to Start a Matco Tools Franchise

You may need to lease or purchase a truck for the job, but this truck generally becomes your business's home. Your business on wheels speaks for itself: no office, no rent payments, and a flexible schedule. You might also receive a protected territory and individualized route to visit any one of the predetermined customers.

Though working for yourself is typically a great perk of owning a franchise, the service end is equally important. When you work for Matco Tools, you try to save auto technicians time and money by bringing them exactly what they need to keep going. When they have the right tools to stay in business, you usually do too.

What Might Make a Matco Tools a Good Choice?

To be part of the Matco Tools team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

If you're a veteran, you may receive incentives in the form of a discount off the initial investment. You might also get the branding and marketing you need without having to pay an ongoing royalty or ad royalty fee.

It's no wonder Matco Tools has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 many times in recent years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

How To Start a Matco Tools Franchise

To start your Matco Tools franchise, you should make sure that you have done research and find out if this opportunity is a good fit for you. If you have, you may reach out to them via a franchise request form.

After submitting the form, a franchise sales manager might get in touch with you and review your application. This is your chance to ask questions. Many of the franchise sales managers were once Matco Tools franchisees, so they may know what it's like to be on the other end. If they determine that you're a good fit for the franchise, they generally send you the Franchise Disclosure Document.

If you still want to open a Matco Tools franchise after reviewing the Franchise Disclosure Document, you might go on a few truck rides with local franchisees. Additionally, as a potential franchisee, you will receive dozens of hours of classroom and on-the-job training. Matco Tools strives to teach you how to use their business model to your full advantage.