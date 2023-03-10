Mac Tools
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#72 Ranked #78 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$121K - $341K
Units as of 2022
1,131 0.5% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Mac Tools has produced some of the finest hand tools in the world since it started operations as the Mechanics Tool and Forge Company in 1938. The company expanded steadily and changed its name to Mac Tools in 1961. In 1980, Stanley Works bought Mac Tools. The brand is now part of the Stanley Black & Decker group. Mac Tools began franchising in 2011 and has over 1,000 franchises across the world. Of those 1,000, more than 700 are located in the United States.

The company offers an exclusive product line that may include the right tool for every technician in power tools, tool storage, shop equipment, diagnostics, and more. Mac Tools has over 8,000 different tools in its product line. 

Why You May Want to Start a Mac Tools Franchise

A potential Mac Tools franchisee is not afraid of hard work and shows drive and dedication. A franchisee will spend a lot of time with customers, so excellent people skills are essential. However, it is not necessary to have experience in automotive tools to become a Mac Tools franchisee.

Mac Tools believes it has built an enviable reputation for quality and service. It has an extensive network of distributors and franchisees across North America. The name Mac Tools is known and respected by everyone in the automotive industry.

Mac Tools has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 multiple times in the past decade. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make a Mac Tools Franchise a Good Choice?

As a franchisee with Mac Tools, you will represent a company that has a reputation to defend. Mac Tools expects that all its franchisees keep this responsibility constantly in mind.

To be part of the Mac Tools team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the presence of ongoing fees that will include potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Mac Tools Franchise

After a potential franchisee applies to Mac Tools, the company may call to discuss your application and set up a meeting with a franchise representative. Mac Tools may then arrange a discovery day that sees you go out with a distributor to see what they do on a typical day. This is an excellent opportunity to ask any questions that you might have.

If you then decide that Mac Tools is for you, a franchise representative will help you complete your business setup and find a suitable truck with which to operate your business. To further your Mac Tools knowledge, you will spend a week with an existing franchisee to learn the business firsthand.

Mac Tools offers constant backup and support. A district manager will spend at least ten days with you on your designated route, offering sales and business training. As a franchisee, you will have access to proprietary software to help manage accounts, inventory, and more. Additionally, customer and technical service teams are always available.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Mac Tools

Industry
Retail
Related Categories
Tools Distribution, Automotive
Founded
1938
Parent Company
Stanley Black and Decker
Leadership
Phil Cox, President/General Manager
Corporate Address
5195 Blazer Pkwy.
Dublin, OH 43017
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2011 (12 years)
# of employees at HQ
250
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Asia, Europe (Western), Canada

# of Units
1,131 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Mac Tools franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$8,000
Initial Investment
$120,500 - $340,535
Net Worth Requirement
$40,000
Cash Requirement
$20,000 - $30,000
Veteran Incentives
$25,000 startup credit
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Mac Tools has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
140 hours
Classroom Training
60 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Mac Tools? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Mac Tools landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Mac Tools ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #72 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Globe

Ranked #105 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Veteran

Ranked #21 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #15 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Mac Tools.

Rosati's Pizza

Pizza, Italian food
Ranked #163
Request Info

Valvoline Instant Oil Change

Oil changes and preventive maintenance
Ranked #39
Learn More

Moe's Southwest Grill

Mexican food
Ranked #268
Request Info

Jiffy Lube

Oil changes, preventive maintenance
Ranked #37
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing