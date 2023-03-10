Mac Tools has produced some of the finest hand tools in the world since it started operations as the Mechanics Tool and Forge Company in 1938. The company expanded steadily and changed its name to Mac Tools in 1961. In 1980, Stanley Works bought Mac Tools. The brand is now part of the Stanley Black & Decker group. Mac Tools began franchising in 2011 and has over 1,000 franchises across the world. Of those 1,000, more than 700 are located in the United States.

The company offers an exclusive product line that may include the right tool for every technician in power tools, tool storage, shop equipment, diagnostics, and more. Mac Tools has over 8,000 different tools in its product line.

Why You May Want to Start a Mac Tools Franchise

A potential Mac Tools franchisee is not afraid of hard work and shows drive and dedication. A franchisee will spend a lot of time with customers, so excellent people skills are essential. However, it is not necessary to have experience in automotive tools to become a Mac Tools franchisee.

Mac Tools believes it has built an enviable reputation for quality and service. It has an extensive network of distributors and franchisees across North America. The name Mac Tools is known and respected by everyone in the automotive industry.

Mac Tools has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 multiple times in the past decade. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make a Mac Tools Franchise a Good Choice?

As a franchisee with Mac Tools, you will represent a company that has a reputation to defend. Mac Tools expects that all its franchisees keep this responsibility constantly in mind.

To be part of the Mac Tools team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the presence of ongoing fees that will include potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Mac Tools Franchise

After a potential franchisee applies to Mac Tools, the company may call to discuss your application and set up a meeting with a franchise representative. Mac Tools may then arrange a discovery day that sees you go out with a distributor to see what they do on a typical day. This is an excellent opportunity to ask any questions that you might have.

If you then decide that Mac Tools is for you, a franchise representative will help you complete your business setup and find a suitable truck with which to operate your business. To further your Mac Tools knowledge, you will spend a week with an existing franchisee to learn the business firsthand.

Mac Tools offers constant backup and support. A district manager will spend at least ten days with you on your designated route, offering sales and business training. As a franchisee, you will have access to proprietary software to help manage accounts, inventory, and more. Additionally, customer and technical service teams are always available.