Mac Tools has produced some of the finest hand tools in the world since it started operations as the Mechanics Tool and Forge Company in 1938. The company expanded steadily and changed its name to Mac Tools in 1961. In 1980, Stanley Works bought Mac Tools. The brand is now part of the Stanley Black & Decker group. Mac Tools began franchising in 2011 and has over 1,000 franchises across the world. Of those 1,000, more than 700 are located in the United States.
The company offers an exclusive product line that may include the right tool for every technician in power tools, tool storage, shop equipment, diagnostics, and more. Mac Tools has over 8,000 different tools in its product line.
Why You May Want to Start a Mac Tools Franchise
A potential Mac Tools franchisee is not afraid of hard work and shows drive and dedication. A franchisee will spend a lot of time with customers, so excellent people skills are essential. However, it is not necessary to have experience in automotive tools to become a Mac Tools franchisee.
Mac Tools believes it has built an enviable reputation for quality and service. It has an extensive network of distributors and franchisees across North America. The name Mac Tools is known and respected by everyone in the automotive industry.
Mac Tools has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 multiple times in the past decade. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
What Might Make a Mac Tools Franchise a Good Choice?
As a franchisee with Mac Tools, you will represent a company that has a reputation to defend. Mac Tools expects that all its franchisees keep this responsibility constantly in mind.
To be part of the Mac Tools team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the presence of ongoing fees that will include potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a Mac Tools Franchise
After a potential franchisee applies to Mac Tools, the company may call to discuss your application and set up a meeting with a franchise representative. Mac Tools may then arrange a discovery day that sees you go out with a distributor to see what they do on a typical day. This is an excellent opportunity to ask any questions that you might have.
If you then decide that Mac Tools is for you, a franchise representative will help you complete your business setup and find a suitable truck with which to operate your business. To further your Mac Tools knowledge, you will spend a week with an existing franchisee to learn the business firsthand.
Mac Tools offers constant backup and support. A district manager will spend at least ten days with you on your designated route, offering sales and business training. As a franchisee, you will have access to proprietary software to help manage accounts, inventory, and more. Additionally, customer and technical service teams are always available.
Company Overview
About Mac Tools
- Industry
- Retail
- Related Categories
- Tools Distribution, Automotive
- Founded
- 1938
- Parent Company
- Stanley Black and Decker
- Leadership
- Phil Cox, President/General Manager
- Corporate Address
-
5195 Blazer Pkwy.
Dublin, OH 43017
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2011 (12 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 250
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Asia, Europe (Western), Canada
- # of Units
- 1,131 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Mac Tools franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $8,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $120,500 - $340,535
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $40,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $20,000 - $30,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- $25,000 startup credit
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Mac Tools has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 140 hours
- Classroom Training
- 60 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesNational MediaSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Mac Tools landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Mac Tools ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
