Valvoline Instant Oil Change is a quick oil change and engine service provider in the U.S. Founded by the Valvoline company in 1986, they boast about 15-minute drive-through oil changes, friendly and certified technicians, and convenient locations. With over 775 franchises and more than 500 company-owned locations in the United States, they specialize in engine oil changes. Valvoline Instant Oil Change typically provides other routine car maintenance services like transmission service, air filter replacement, and more. They're usually committed to providing fast and quality car maintenance services.

Although you may need some basic business knowledge, Valvoline Instant Oil Change works hard to get their franchisees the right training to help them run a franchise. The perfect candidate for a Valvoline Instant Oil Change franchisee has a passion for service, business, and cars, along with excellent people skills.

Why You May Want to Start a Valvoline Instant Oil Change Franchise

Opening a Valvoline Instant Oil Change franchise means you may be able to run a successful business while protecting one of the most valuable assets people own. You won’t simply be providing mobile oil change services or marketing products—you just might be extending the life of your client's investment.

Valvoline Instant Oil Change makes it a goal to relieve stress from their customers by shortening their car's servicing time and making it a seamless experience. It hires skilled technicians who are rigorously qualified in a training program certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence to ensure cars are safe for the road.

What Might Make Valvoline Instant Oil Change Franchise a Good Choice?

As one of the leading providers in instant oil changes, Valvoline Instant Oil Change has carved out a large portion of the market for itself. If you're crazy about cars, this could be one of the best franchise opportunities out there. Franchisees sell Valvoline Instant Oil Change merchandise while offering an array of car maintenance options. And who can forget their classic 15-minute oil changes?

With this company's proven business model, they report millions of customers annually, showing that this fairly stable company has growth potential.

To be part of the Valvoline Instant Oil Change team, make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How Do You Open a Valvoline Instant Oil Change Franchise?

If you're ready to start a Valvoline Instant Oil Change franchise, it's time to shift gears. Valvoline Instant Oil Change typically offers help in selecting the right territory and teaches you how to be successful as one of its franchisees.

During the onboarding process, they might send you a franchise kit that contains more information on their brand, vision, financial assistance, and the franchise cost. A representative may also reach out to you and help you digest this information and answer any questions.

They also usually require you to complete a training session before opening your doors. You should come prepared to ask about the tools you'll need to run this auto business and what they will provide. About six months into the business, an operations agent will likely take you through follow-up training, and provide ongoing assistance. Valvoline Instant Oil Change supports its franchisees at every turn on the road to opening their own location.