Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#21 Ranked #39 last year
- Initial investment
-
$178K - $3.3M
- Units as of 2022
-
1,573 25.6% over 3 years
Valvoline Instant Oil Change is a quick oil change and engine service provider in the U.S. Founded by the Valvoline company in 1986, they boast about 15-minute drive-through oil changes, friendly and certified technicians, and convenient locations. With over 775 franchises and more than 500 company-owned locations in the United States, they specialize in engine oil changes. Valvoline Instant Oil Change typically provides other routine car maintenance services like transmission service, air filter replacement, and more. They're usually committed to providing fast and quality car maintenance services.
Although you may need some basic business knowledge, Valvoline Instant Oil Change works hard to get their franchisees the right training to help them run a franchise. The perfect candidate for a Valvoline Instant Oil Change franchisee has a passion for service, business, and cars, along with excellent people skills.
Why You May Want to Start a Valvoline Instant Oil Change Franchise
Opening a Valvoline Instant Oil Change franchise means you may be able to run a successful business while protecting one of the most valuable assets people own. You won’t simply be providing mobile oil change services or marketing products—you just might be extending the life of your client's investment.
Valvoline Instant Oil Change makes it a goal to relieve stress from their customers by shortening their car's servicing time and making it a seamless experience. It hires skilled technicians who are rigorously qualified in a training program certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence to ensure cars are safe for the road.
What Might Make Valvoline Instant Oil Change Franchise a Good Choice?
As one of the leading providers in instant oil changes, Valvoline Instant Oil Change has carved out a large portion of the market for itself. If you're crazy about cars, this could be one of the best franchise opportunities out there. Franchisees sell Valvoline Instant Oil Change merchandise while offering an array of car maintenance options. And who can forget their classic 15-minute oil changes?
With this company's proven business model, they report millions of customers annually, showing that this fairly stable company has growth potential.
To be part of the Valvoline Instant Oil Change team, make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How Do You Open a Valvoline Instant Oil Change Franchise?
If you're ready to start a Valvoline Instant Oil Change franchise, it's time to shift gears. Valvoline Instant Oil Change typically offers help in selecting the right territory and teaches you how to be successful as one of its franchisees.
During the onboarding process, they might send you a franchise kit that contains more information on their brand, vision, financial assistance, and the franchise cost. A representative may also reach out to you and help you digest this information and answer any questions.
They also usually require you to complete a training session before opening your doors. You should come prepared to ask about the tools you'll need to run this auto business and what they will provide. About six months into the business, an operations agent will likely take you through follow-up training, and provide ongoing assistance. Valvoline Instant Oil Change supports its franchisees at every turn on the road to opening their own location.
Company Overview
About Valvoline Instant Oil Change
- Industry
- Automotive
- Related Categories
- Oil-Change Services, Automotive Repair & Maintenance Services
- Founded
- 1986
- Parent Company
- Valvoline Inc.
- Leadership
- Sam Mitchell, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
100 Valvoline Wy.
Lexington, KY 40509
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1988 (35 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 366
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 1,573 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Valvoline Instant Oil Change franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $30,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $178,025 - $3,273,500
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $1,000,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $600,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 4-6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 3%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 15 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Valvoline Instant Oil Change offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment
- Third Party Financing
- Valvoline Instant Oil Change has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 288-312 hours
- Classroom Training
- 70 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesNational MediaSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 10
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Valvoline Instant Oil Change? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Valvoline Instant Oil Change landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Valvoline Instant Oil Change ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Valvoline Instant Oil Change.
Carstar
Midas
Pizza Factory
Two Men and a Truck
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.