Oil changes and preventive maintenance
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#21 Ranked #39 last year
Initial investment
$178K - $3.3M
Units as of 2022
1,573 25.6% over 3 years
Valvoline Instant Oil Change is a quick oil change and engine service provider in the U.S. Founded by the Valvoline company in 1986, they boast about 15-minute drive-through oil changes, friendly and certified technicians, and convenient locations. With over 775 franchises and more than 500 company-owned locations in the United States, they specialize in engine oil changes. Valvoline Instant Oil Change typically provides other routine car maintenance services like transmission service, air filter replacement, and more. They're usually committed to providing fast and quality car maintenance services.

Although you may need some basic business knowledge, Valvoline Instant Oil Change works hard to get their franchisees the right training to help them run a franchise. The perfect candidate for a Valvoline Instant Oil Change franchisee has a passion for service, business, and cars, along with excellent people skills.

Why You May Want to Start a Valvoline Instant Oil Change Franchise

Opening a Valvoline Instant Oil Change franchise means you may be able to run a successful business while protecting one of the most valuable assets people own. You won’t simply be providing mobile oil change services or marketing products—you just might be extending the life of your client's investment.

Valvoline Instant Oil Change makes it a goal to relieve stress from their customers by shortening their car's servicing time and making it a seamless experience. It hires skilled technicians who are rigorously qualified in a training program certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence to ensure cars are safe for the road.

What Might Make Valvoline Instant Oil Change Franchise a Good Choice?

As one of the leading providers in instant oil changes, Valvoline Instant Oil Change has carved out a large portion of the market for itself. If you're crazy about cars, this could be one of the best franchise opportunities out there. Franchisees sell Valvoline Instant Oil Change merchandise while offering an array of car maintenance options. And who can forget their classic 15-minute oil changes?

With this company's proven business model, they report millions of customers annually, showing that this fairly stable company has growth potential.

To be part of the Valvoline Instant Oil Change team, make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How Do You Open a Valvoline Instant Oil Change Franchise?

If you're ready to start a Valvoline Instant Oil Change franchise, it's time to shift gears. Valvoline Instant Oil Change typically offers help in selecting the right territory and teaches you how to be successful as one of its franchisees. 

During the onboarding process, they might send you a franchise kit that contains more information on their brand, vision, financial assistance, and the franchise cost. A representative may also reach out to you and help you digest this information and answer any questions.

They also usually require you to complete a training session before opening your doors. You should come prepared to ask about the tools you'll need to run this auto business and what they will provide. About six months into the business, an operations agent will likely take you through follow-up training, and provide ongoing assistance. Valvoline Instant Oil Change supports its franchisees at every turn on the road to opening their own location.

Company Overview

About Valvoline Instant Oil Change

Industry
Automotive
Related Categories
Oil-Change Services, Automotive Repair & Maintenance Services
Founded
1986
Parent Company
Valvoline Inc.
Leadership
Sam Mitchell, CEO
Corporate Address
100 Valvoline Wy.
Lexington, KY 40509
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1988 (35 years)
# of employees at HQ
366
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
1,573 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Valvoline Instant Oil Change franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
Initial Investment
$178,025 - $3,273,500
Net Worth Requirement
$1,000,000
Cash Requirement
$600,000
Royalty Fee
4-6%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Term of Agreement
15 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Valvoline Instant Oil Change offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment
Third Party Financing
Valvoline Instant Oil Change has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
288-312 hours
Classroom Training
70 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
10
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Valvoline Instant Oil Change landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Valvoline Instant Oil Change ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #21 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #32 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Award

Ranked #1 in Oil-Change Services in 2021

Best of the Best
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Oil-Change Services Category

The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
