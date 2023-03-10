Prioritizing their children's education is usually top on the agenda of parent’s lists. However, the age-old practice of offering extra tutoring at the dining table comes with its own challenges. Additionally, hiring private tutors has proved to be expensive and unsustainable for many parents who want extra academic help for their children.

This is the gap that Eileen and Ray Huntington sought to fill back in 1977, when they began Huntington Learning Center. The Huntingtons wanted to do more than prepare students for their next test. Instead, they preferred to teach basic study skills to students to help them grasp concepts better in the long run.

The Huntingtons opened their first learning center in Oradell, New Jersey, utilizing their shared skills as a teacher and business person to create a successful business model. From one center in 1977, Huntington Learning Center began to franchise in 1985. It has grown to over 275 franchises across more than 30 states.

Why You May Want to Start a Huntington Learning Center Franchise

Huntington Learning Center focuses on offering opportunities to franchisees who are passionate about education and driven by growth. Your goal should be to make a measurable impact, especially with students who are falling behind in their studies for one reason or another. If you are looking to be part of a business that stands out from the rest, this may be an excellent opportunity for you.

To open a Huntington Learning Center franchise, you should meet the company's requirements for liquid capital and net worth. Once you make the cut and exhibit the leadership values they are looking for; you may be well on your way to owning one of these franchises.

What Might Make a Huntington Learning Center Franchise a Good Choice?

Huntington Learning Center has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 many times in the past several decades. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

To be a Hunting Learning Center franchisee, you may not need any prior experience in the field of education. The franchisor offers training for at least three weeks using an in-person module at the corporate training facility in Oradell, New Jersey. There is also virtual and online training included.

How To Open a Huntington Learning Center Franchise

To be part of the Hunting Learning Center team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Moreover, the franchisor offers some financing assistance to franchisees should you need it, both via in-house and third-party means. They may help you cover the franchise fee, startup cost, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll.

A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet the Huntington Learning Centers franchise requirements.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Hunting Learning Center franchising team questions.