Huntington Learning CenterTutoring and test prep
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#104 Ranked #122 last year
- Initial investment
-
$148K - $263K
- Units as of 2022
-
289 3% over 3 years
Prioritizing their children's education is usually top on the agenda of parent’s lists. However, the age-old practice of offering extra tutoring at the dining table comes with its own challenges. Additionally, hiring private tutors has proved to be expensive and unsustainable for many parents who want extra academic help for their children.
This is the gap that Eileen and Ray Huntington sought to fill back in 1977, when they began Huntington Learning Center. The Huntingtons wanted to do more than prepare students for their next test. Instead, they preferred to teach basic study skills to students to help them grasp concepts better in the long run.
The Huntingtons opened their first learning center in Oradell, New Jersey, utilizing their shared skills as a teacher and business person to create a successful business model. From one center in 1977, Huntington Learning Center began to franchise in 1985. It has grown to over 275 franchises across more than 30 states.
Why You May Want to Start a Huntington Learning Center Franchise
Huntington Learning Center focuses on offering opportunities to franchisees who are passionate about education and driven by growth. Your goal should be to make a measurable impact, especially with students who are falling behind in their studies for one reason or another. If you are looking to be part of a business that stands out from the rest, this may be an excellent opportunity for you.
To open a Huntington Learning Center franchise, you should meet the company's requirements for liquid capital and net worth. Once you make the cut and exhibit the leadership values they are looking for; you may be well on your way to owning one of these franchises.
What Might Make a Huntington Learning Center Franchise a Good Choice?
Huntington Learning Center has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 many times in the past several decades. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
To be a Hunting Learning Center franchisee, you may not need any prior experience in the field of education. The franchisor offers training for at least three weeks using an in-person module at the corporate training facility in Oradell, New Jersey. There is also virtual and online training included.
How To Open a Huntington Learning Center Franchise
To be part of the Hunting Learning Center team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Moreover, the franchisor offers some financing assistance to franchisees should you need it, both via in-house and third-party means. They may help you cover the franchise fee, startup cost, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll.
A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet the Huntington Learning Centers franchise requirements.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Hunting Learning Center franchising team questions.
Company Overview
About Huntington Learning Center
- Industry
- Children's Businesses
- Related Categories
- Tutoring, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Children's Education/Enrichment
- Founded
- 1977
- Parent Company
- Huntington Learning Centers Inc.
- Leadership
- Eileen Huntington, Cofounder & CEO
- Corporate Address
-
496 Kinderkamack Rd.
Oradell, NJ 07649
More from Huntington Learning Center
Founded in 1977 by Ray and Eileen Huntington, Huntington Learning Center offers individualized in-person and online tutoring programs for K-12 students nationwide. With approximately 300 locations across the country, Huntington’s business model is based on two key pillars: helping students achieve world-class results and maximizing franchisee profitability. Our dedication to these two areas is what has led Huntington Learning Center to its position as the top-performing franchise business in the tutoring industry.
At Huntington Learning Center, our primary goal is to give every student the best education possible - and we’re proud to say that since 1977, we’ve helped over a million students gain the confidence and skills that they need to do well in school.
In fact, on average, our tutoring students increase over two grade levels in reading and math with just 50 hours of tutoring, and our test prep students see an average increase of 5.4 points on the ACT and 229 points on the SAT. Each of our students receive, on average, $71,000 worth of scholarship offers each year - that’s over $187 million in scholarship offers collectively.
“We’ve built a business model that has helped so many franchisees make a meaningful difference in their lives, and we’re always striving to drive more profitability for our franchise owners,” says Anne Huntington Sharma, President and Board Member of Huntington Learning Center. “We know that the more successful our franchise owners are, the more lives they’ll be able to impact in a positive way.”
In addition to being named to the Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Huntington Learning Center has garnered countless awards over the years for our dedication to our franchisees as well as the families that we serve, including being named a Top Low-Cost Franchise by Franchise Business Review, a Franchise Time Top 200+ organization, a Franchise Journal Top Brand and one of Franchise Dictionary 2020 Game Changers.
Not only is Huntington the top-performing tutoring and test prep franchise business, but it’s also one of the most affordable franchise opportunities on the market. The total cost to open a new Huntington Learning Center franchise ranges from $148,017 to $263,072 Huntington is a VetFran member and provides a 25% discount off of the initial franchise fee to all qualified retired and active-duty military personnel.
By becoming a Huntington Learning Center franchise, you join a brand that is passionate about student success and franchisee profitability with a proven track record that makes a lasting difference.
Franchisee Testimonials
- “Huntington has not only helped meet my goal of having a better work-life balance, but financially it has provided fabulous opportunities for my family.” Amy Servi, Minnesota - Franchisee since 2012
- “There are precious few opportunities in this world to own a business where you can have the impact on students that we have every single day at Huntington.” Jeff Williams, Texas - Franchisee since 2010
- “It’s been very lucrative for us, but more importantly, we’ve changed a lot of lives. That really feels good.” Michael Cardamone, Maryland Franchisee since 1999
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1985 (38 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 117
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin
- # of Units
- 289 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Huntington Learning Center franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $36,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $148,017 - $263,072
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $200,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $110,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 25% off first-unit franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 9.5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Huntington Learning Center offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 10 hours
- Classroom Training
- 123 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Huntington Learning Center landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Huntington Learning Center ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
