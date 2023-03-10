Huntington Learning Center

Tutoring and test prep
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#104 Ranked #122 last year
Initial investment
$148K - $263K
Units as of 2022
289 3% over 3 years
Prioritizing their children's education is usually top on the agenda of parent’s lists. However, the age-old practice of offering extra tutoring at the dining table comes with its own challenges. Additionally, hiring private tutors has proved to be expensive and unsustainable for many parents who want extra academic help for their children.

This is the gap that Eileen and Ray Huntington sought to fill back in 1977, when they began Huntington Learning Center. The Huntingtons wanted to do more than prepare students for their next test. Instead, they preferred to teach basic study skills to students to help them grasp concepts better in the long run.

The Huntingtons opened their first learning center in Oradell, New Jersey, utilizing their shared skills as a teacher and business person to create a successful business model. From one center in 1977, Huntington Learning Center began to franchise in 1985. It has grown to over 275 franchises across more than 30 states.

Why You May Want to Start a Huntington Learning Center Franchise

Huntington Learning Center focuses on offering opportunities to franchisees who are passionate about education and driven by growth. Your goal should be to make a measurable impact, especially with students who are falling behind in their studies for one reason or another. If you are looking to be part of a business that stands out from the rest, this may be an excellent opportunity for you.

To open a Huntington Learning Center franchise, you should meet the company's requirements for liquid capital and net worth. Once you make the cut and exhibit the leadership values they are looking for; you may be well on your way to owning one of these franchises. 

What Might Make a Huntington Learning Center Franchise a Good Choice?

Huntington Learning Center has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 many times in the past several decades. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. 

To be a Hunting Learning Center franchisee, you may not need any prior experience in the field of education. The franchisor offers training for at least three weeks using an in-person module at the corporate training facility in Oradell, New Jersey. There is also virtual and online training included.

How To Open a Huntington Learning Center Franchise

To be part of the Hunting Learning Center team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Moreover, the franchisor offers some financing assistance to franchisees should you need it, both via in-house and third-party means. They may help you cover the franchise fee, startup cost, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll.

A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet the Huntington Learning Centers franchise requirements. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Hunting Learning Center franchising team questions.

Company Overview

About Huntington Learning Center

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Tutoring, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Children's Education/Enrichment
Founded
1977
Parent Company
Huntington Learning Centers Inc.
Leadership
Eileen Huntington, Cofounder & CEO
Corporate Address
496 Kinderkamack Rd.
Oradell, NJ 07649
More from Huntington Learning Center

Liitle Boy Remote learning

Founded in 1977 by Ray and Eileen Huntington, Huntington Learning Center offers individualized in-person and online tutoring programs for K-12 students nationwide. With approximately 300 locations across the country, Huntington’s business model is based on two key pillars: helping students achieve world-class results and maximizing franchisee profitability. Our dedication to these two areas is what has led Huntington Learning Center to its position as the top-performing franchise business in the tutoring industry.

At Huntington Learning Center, our primary goal is to give every student the best education possible - and we’re proud to say that since 1977, we’ve helped over a million students gain the confidence and skills that they need to do well in school.

In fact, on average, our tutoring students increase over two grade levels in reading and math with just 50 hours of tutoring, and our test prep students see an average increase of 5.4 points on the ACT and 229 points on the SAT. Each of our students receive, on average, $71,000 worth of scholarship offers each year - that’s over $187 million in scholarship offers collectively.

Class

“We’ve built a business model that has helped so many franchisees make a meaningful difference in their lives, and we’re always striving to drive more profitability for our franchise owners,” says Anne Huntington Sharma, President and Board Member of Huntington Learning Center. “We know that the more successful our franchise owners are, the more lives they’ll be able to impact in a positive way.”

In addition to being named to the Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Huntington Learning Center has garnered countless awards over the years for our dedication to our franchisees as well as the families that we serve, including being named a Top Low-Cost Franchise by Franchise Business Review, a Franchise Time Top 200+ organization, a Franchise Journal Top Brand and one of Franchise Dictionary 2020 Game Changers.

Not only is Huntington the top-performing tutoring and test prep franchise business, but it’s also one of the most affordable franchise opportunities on the market. The total cost to open a new Huntington Learning Center franchise ranges from $148,017 to $263,072 Huntington is a VetFran member and provides a 25% discount off of the initial franchise fee to all qualified retired and active-duty military personnel.

By becoming a Huntington Learning Center franchise, you join a brand that is passionate about student success and franchisee profitability with a proven track record that makes a lasting difference.

Anne Huntington President

Franchisee Testimonials

  • “Huntington has not only helped meet my goal of having a better work-life balance, but financially it has provided fabulous opportunities for my family.” Amy Servi, Minnesota - Franchisee since 2012
  • “There are precious few opportunities in this world to own a business where you can have the impact on students that we have every single day at Huntington.” Jeff Williams, Texas - Franchisee since 2010
  • “It’s been very lucrative for us, but more importantly, we’ve changed a lot of lives. That really feels good.” Michael Cardamone, Maryland Franchisee since 1999

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1985 (38 years)
# of employees at HQ
117
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin

# of Units
289 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Huntington Learning Center franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$36,000
Initial Investment
$148,017 - $263,072
Net Worth Requirement
$200,000
Cash Requirement
$110,000
Veteran Incentives
25% off first-unit franchise fee
Royalty Fee
9.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Huntington Learning Center offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
10 hours
Classroom Training
123 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Huntington Learning Center landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Huntington Learning Center ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #104 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Veteran

Ranked #121 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #17 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000

