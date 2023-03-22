YogaSix

YogaSix

Yoga studios
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#494 Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$295K - $499K
Units as of 2022
155 638.1% over 3 years
YogaSix, which was founded in 2012 and started franchising in 2018, is a health and fitness franchise that promotes modern yoga practices at any skill level. With over 90 open studios and franchise opportunities in almost every state, YogaSix is Xponential Fitness's yoga brand that might be a fun one to run.

The franchise typically aims to change the way people experience yoga, with modern-day instruction and diverse classes to reach a wide audience. Usually inclusive, professionally-trained YogaSix instructors work with clients to see which of its classes is right for them. 

YogaSix generally looks for franchisees who are ready to bring energy and motivation to the studio. Candidates may need to have basic business management skills and the ability to organize a fitness-oriented team. 

Why You May Want to Start a YogaSix Franchise

Yoga tries to open up the physical, mental, and spiritual self to strength, growth, and results. By operating a YogaSix fitness franchise, you might help people better their well-being on all fronts. You may also be taking part in an exciting business.

YogaSix has been around since near the beginning of boutique fitness. It has an established following, and you may become part of a franchise poised for nationwide adoption. The company might also offer territory rights protection, distributing franchise boundaries fairly, and financing options.

Outside of a proven business model and an emphasis on accessibility, the company may encourage you to bring fun to your studio and inject new energy into the yoga practice. You might let your clients define their own success, building a community where everyone is accepted.

What Might Make a YogaSix Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the YogaSix team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, or renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

YogaSix usually operates on a clientele base that may depend on your class sizes. You determine your level of business and clients. Your YogaSix franchise might be a service to your community, offering a place for people to work out and feel energized despite their busy lives.

How Do You Open a YogaSix Franchise?

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you.

If you're interested in opening your YogaSix studio, you may first need to fill out a franchise request form. Outside of basic personal information, you may need to provide them with your financial info, location of interest and write a paragraph or two introducing yourself to the franchise team. Once submitted, a franchise team member generally gets in touch with you to discuss your interest further.

Once accepted into the YogaSix fold, you may receive a few dozen hours of training. After you've completed the training, you might be ready to energize clients through the ancient art of yoga.

Company Overview

About YogaSix

Industry
Health & Wellness
Related Categories
Yoga Fitness, Fitness
Founded
2012
Parent Company
Xponential Fitness
Leadership
Anthony Geisler, CEO
Corporate Address
17877 Von Karman Ave., #100
Irvine, CA 92614
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2018 (5 years)
# of employees at HQ
24
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Middle East, Europe (Eastern), Europe (Western), Central America, Canada, South America, Mexico

# of Units
155 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a YogaSix franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$60,000
Initial Investment
$294,836 - $499,236
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
YogaSix has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
24 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
8-12
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where YogaSix landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where YogaSix ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #494 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #79 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
New

Ranked #26 in 2022

Top New Franchises
Trending Up

Ranked #64 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Fitness: Yoga Category

The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
