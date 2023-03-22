YogaSix, which was founded in 2012 and started franchising in 2018, is a health and fitness franchise that promotes modern yoga practices at any skill level. With over 90 open studios and franchise opportunities in almost every state, YogaSix is Xponential Fitness's yoga brand that might be a fun one to run.

The franchise typically aims to change the way people experience yoga, with modern-day instruction and diverse classes to reach a wide audience. Usually inclusive, professionally-trained YogaSix instructors work with clients to see which of its classes is right for them.

YogaSix generally looks for franchisees who are ready to bring energy and motivation to the studio. Candidates may need to have basic business management skills and the ability to organize a fitness-oriented team.

Why You May Want to Start a YogaSix Franchise

Yoga tries to open up the physical, mental, and spiritual self to strength, growth, and results. By operating a YogaSix fitness franchise, you might help people better their well-being on all fronts. You may also be taking part in an exciting business.

YogaSix has been around since near the beginning of boutique fitness. It has an established following, and you may become part of a franchise poised for nationwide adoption. The company might also offer territory rights protection, distributing franchise boundaries fairly, and financing options.

Outside of a proven business model and an emphasis on accessibility, the company may encourage you to bring fun to your studio and inject new energy into the yoga practice. You might let your clients define their own success, building a community where everyone is accepted.

What Might Make a YogaSix Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the YogaSix team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, or renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

YogaSix usually operates on a clientele base that may depend on your class sizes. You determine your level of business and clients. Your YogaSix franchise might be a service to your community, offering a place for people to work out and feel energized despite their busy lives.

How Do You Open a YogaSix Franchise?

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you.

If you're interested in opening your YogaSix studio, you may first need to fill out a franchise request form. Outside of basic personal information, you may need to provide them with your financial info, location of interest and write a paragraph or two introducing yourself to the franchise team. Once submitted, a franchise team member generally gets in touch with you to discuss your interest further.

Once accepted into the YogaSix fold, you may receive a few dozen hours of training. After you've completed the training, you might be ready to energize clients through the ancient art of yoga.