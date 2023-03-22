Signing out of account, Standby...
YogaSixYoga studios
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#494 Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$295K - $499K
- Units as of 2022
-
155 638.1% over 3 years
YogaSix, which was founded in 2012 and started franchising in 2018, is a health and fitness franchise that promotes modern yoga practices at any skill level. With over 90 open studios and franchise opportunities in almost every state, YogaSix is Xponential Fitness's yoga brand that might be a fun one to run.
The franchise typically aims to change the way people experience yoga, with modern-day instruction and diverse classes to reach a wide audience. Usually inclusive, professionally-trained YogaSix instructors work with clients to see which of its classes is right for them.
YogaSix generally looks for franchisees who are ready to bring energy and motivation to the studio. Candidates may need to have basic business management skills and the ability to organize a fitness-oriented team.
Why You May Want to Start a YogaSix Franchise
Yoga tries to open up the physical, mental, and spiritual self to strength, growth, and results. By operating a YogaSix fitness franchise, you might help people better their well-being on all fronts. You may also be taking part in an exciting business.
YogaSix has been around since near the beginning of boutique fitness. It has an established following, and you may become part of a franchise poised for nationwide adoption. The company might also offer territory rights protection, distributing franchise boundaries fairly, and financing options.
Outside of a proven business model and an emphasis on accessibility, the company may encourage you to bring fun to your studio and inject new energy into the yoga practice. You might let your clients define their own success, building a community where everyone is accepted.
What Might Make a YogaSix Franchise a Good Choice?
To be part of the YogaSix team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, or renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
YogaSix usually operates on a clientele base that may depend on your class sizes. You determine your level of business and clients. Your YogaSix franchise might be a service to your community, offering a place for people to work out and feel energized despite their busy lives.
How Do You Open a YogaSix Franchise?
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you.
If you're interested in opening your YogaSix studio, you may first need to fill out a franchise request form. Outside of basic personal information, you may need to provide them with your financial info, location of interest and write a paragraph or two introducing yourself to the franchise team. Once submitted, a franchise team member generally gets in touch with you to discuss your interest further.
Once accepted into the YogaSix fold, you may receive a few dozen hours of training. After you've completed the training, you might be ready to energize clients through the ancient art of yoga.
Company Overview
About YogaSix
- Industry
- Health & Wellness
- Related Categories
- Yoga Fitness, Fitness
- Founded
- 2012
- Parent Company
- Xponential Fitness
- Leadership
- Anthony Geisler, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
17877 Von Karman Ave., #100
Irvine, CA 92614
More from YogaSix
YOGASIX FRANCHISE
OPPORTUNITY
JOIN US IN SHARING A NEW APPROACH TO YOGA
YOGASIX FRANCHISE
Yoga created boutique fitness as we know it. At YogaSix we are changing the way people think and experience yoga. In yoga, every day is different, but there is always room to learn, grow and keep seeing results. The more we learn, the stronger we get, the better we feel physically and mentally. Yoga is a mental practice as much as it is physical. Our yoga and fitness classes allow our members to define their own success, from one day to the next - to customize their practice. We help members connect to themselves in a way that is energizing, empowering, and fun. With an established and loyal following, YogaSix is a modernized yoga brand that promotes accessibility and is poised for nationwide adoption.
WHY OWN A YOGASIX STUDIO
- FIRST MOVER ADVANTAGE
With a proven concept in a number of competitive markets, YogaSix has extensive market potential - be the first to bring YogaSix’s truly unique and modern approach to Yoga to your local market!
- EXTENSIVE SUPPORT
We believe extensive training drives your success - from lease negotiation to build out, recruitment to finance, and sales & marketing to sustainable business, you’ll be supported every step of the way!
- EXECUTIVE MODEL
Our franchise model provides a completely scalable business, allowing you to determine your own success. Leverage development costs and national vendor relationships to launch your studio successfully.
- INVESTMENT
Enjoy a low-cost entry, a recurring revenue model, truly exceptional EBITDA margins and the confidence in our team that has more than 25 years of experience in fitness franchising.
Our Values Speak Directly To Your Journey With YogaSix
FUN
Bring the 'fun' back into your career - define your own joy
ENERGETIC
Bring new life and a thrilling new approach to yoga to your community
CONFIDENT
With the modality that defined boutique fitness and a team with 25 years in fitness franchising, enjoy the confidence that our franchise model and support can create a thriving YogaSix studio.
ACCEPTING
Build an empowered, connected and welcoming community well beyond your studio walls.
What we look for in a Partner
We're looking for franchise owners who are outgoing and have sales, marketing, and/or management experience, and who are results oriented with a real passion for our brand and our mission to bring a new approach to yoga to market. A person who can build relationships, lead a team, and who has the motivation to excel!
Next Steps
Learn more about YogaSix and how to bring it to your market! Fill out the request form and one of our YogaSix representatives will get back with you shortly.
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2018 (5 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 24
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Middle East, Europe (Eastern), Europe (Western), Central America, Canada, South America, Mexico
- # of Units
- 155 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a YogaSix franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $60,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $294,836 - $499,236
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $500,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $100,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 7%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- YogaSix has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- Classroom Training
- 24 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 8-12
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where YogaSix landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where YogaSix ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
