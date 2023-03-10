Signing out of account, Standby...
Live True Yoga believes it offers a proven business model. It was founded in 2015 by Nicole Byars with a strong belief that everyone should practice yoga for the loaded benefits it may offer to both the mind and the body. Live True Yoga was created to reflect on diversity and help people live fulfilling lives.
Since starting its first franchise in 2020, the fitness company has dedicated itself to the progress of both its clients and franchisees. Live True Yoga offers Pilates, barre, and yoga in addition to special events and workshops for its students. The company also provides zoom, video classes, and a yoga teacher training school for different levels of yoga practice.
Why You May Want to Start a Live True Yoga Franchise
With today's conscious health culture, the Live True Yoga staff strives to ensure that there is always something for everyone in Live True Yoga by creating a warm and welcoming space while sticking to the company's core values. If you are an entrepreneur who would like to expand your business, you do not need prior experience in yoga. However, a passionate yogi with a good work ethic and excellent sales and communication skills is preferred.
Opening a Live True Yoga franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
What Might Make a Live True Yoga Franchise a Good Choice?
Instructors at Live True Yoga should be professionals with passion. They should be concerned with every individual during the yoga sessions. No absentee ownership is allowed, meaning that new franchisees should run and handle daily business operations while employing professional teacher trainers.
To be part of the Live True Yoga team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees.
How to Open a Live True Yoga Franchise
If awarded a franchise, Live True Yoga franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Live True Yoga brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened, including a workshop for the barre certification program.
There are plenty of territories and multi-units for potential Live True Yoga franchises. A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Live True Yoga franchising team.
It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Live True Yoga franchise.
Company Overview
About Live True Yoga
- Industry
- Personal-Care Businesses
- Related Categories
- Fitness , Yoga Fitness
- Founded
- 2015
- Leadership
- Nicole Byars, Owner & Founder
- Corporate Address
-
1 Central Ave. W. #207
St. Michael, MN 55376
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2020 (3 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 4
- # of Units
- 2 (as of 2020)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Live True Yoga franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $30,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $103,975 - $196,500
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- No
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 22 hours
- Classroom Training
- 50 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite Selection
- Marketing Support
-
Regional AdvertisingSocial MediaWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Live True Yoga? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
