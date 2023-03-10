Live True Yoga believes it offers a proven business model. It was founded in 2015 by Nicole Byars with a strong belief that everyone should practice yoga for the loaded benefits it may offer to both the mind and the body. Live True Yoga was created to reflect on diversity and help people live fulfilling lives.

Since starting its first franchise in 2020, the fitness company has dedicated itself to the progress of both its clients and franchisees. Live True Yoga offers Pilates, barre, and yoga in addition to special events and workshops for its students. The company also provides zoom, video classes, and a yoga teacher training school for different levels of yoga practice.

Why You May Want to Start a Live True Yoga Franchise

With today's conscious health culture, the Live True Yoga staff strives to ensure that there is always something for everyone in Live True Yoga by creating a warm and welcoming space while sticking to the company's core values. If you are an entrepreneur who would like to expand your business, you do not need prior experience in yoga. However, a passionate yogi with a good work ethic and excellent sales and communication skills is preferred.

Opening a Live True Yoga franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Live True Yoga Franchise a Good Choice?

Instructors at Live True Yoga should be professionals with passion. They should be concerned with every individual during the yoga sessions. No absentee ownership is allowed, meaning that new franchisees should run and handle daily business operations while employing professional teacher trainers.

To be part of the Live True Yoga team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees.

How to Open a Live True Yoga Franchise

If awarded a franchise, Live True Yoga franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Live True Yoga brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened, including a workshop for the barre certification program.

There are plenty of territories and multi-units for potential Live True Yoga franchises. A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Live True Yoga franchising team.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Live True Yoga franchise.