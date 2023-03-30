Signing out of account, Standby...
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
$233K - $357K
- Units as of 2021
8 11% over 3 years
Namaste, fellow yoga lovers! Pureflo Yoga began life as Powerflow Yoga in 2008. The New Jersey-based brand began franchise operations in 2019. Pureflo Yoga offers classes and sessions to everyone, regardless of age or fitness. The primary business model of Pureflo Yoga is to provide access to yoga to as many people as possible.
Pureflo Yoga is actively seeking to expand its business.
Why You May Want To Start a Pureflo Yoga Franchise
An ideal Pureflo Yoga franchisee will be a passionate believer in yoga's benefits to people and their health. Although franchisees don't need to be teachers themselves, they should motivate members and staff. A potential Pureflo Yoga franchisee will also be friendly and outgoing with highly-developed people skills.
Franchisees are responsible for maintaining the cooperative spirit and ensuring that their Pureflo Yoga studio meets the brand's standards as they keep a close eye on the business operations.
Opening a Pureflo Yoga franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
What Might Make a Pureflo Yoga Franchise a Good Choice?
A Pureflo Yoga franchise offers much more than yoga sessions. There is a philosophy behind the company that stresses the value of community. Members may become immersed in the Pureflo Yoga experience as they participate in yoga sessions and yoga retreats or special events. Once a member has started sessions at Pureflo Yoga, they may feel that they belong to a like-minded group working together to escape the stresses of daily life.
A Pureflo Yoga center may offer approved training courses for people who want to become yoga teachers. All teachers at Pureflo must have completed a multi-hour course approved by the Yoga Alliance.
To be part of the Pureflo Yoga Franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a Pureflo Yoga Franchise
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Pureflo Yoga franchising team questions.
As you decide if opening a Pureflo Yoga franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Pureflo franchise would do well in your community.
If you are awarded a Pureflo Yoga franchise, you will attend a comprehensive training program at company headquarters in Clifton, New Jersey, covering daily operations and financial management. Pureflo Yoga offers full support in selecting a location for your studio and setting it up. Additionally, their support extends to overseeing your social media presence and all other aspects of the franchise operation.
Company Overview
About Pureflo Yoga
- Industry
- Personal-Care Businesses
- Related Categories
- Fitness , Recreation, Yoga Fitness
- Founded
- 2008
- Parent Company
- Powerflow Yoga LLC
- Leadership
- Jerry LePore, Owner
- Corporate Address
1288 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2019 (4 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 8
- Where seeking
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 8 (as of 2021)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Pureflo Yoga franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $32,000
- Initial Investment
- $233,314 - $357,353
- Net Worth Requirement
- $200,000
- Cash Requirement
- $75,000
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Pureflo Yoga has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 40 hours
- Classroom Training
- 40 hours
- Ongoing Support
NewsletterToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary Software
- Marketing Support
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
- # of employees required to run
- 1
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
