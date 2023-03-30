Pureflo Yoga

2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$233K - $357K
Units as of 2021
8 11% over 3 years
Namaste, fellow yoga lovers! Pureflo Yoga began life as Powerflow Yoga in 2008. The New Jersey-based brand began franchise operations in 2019. Pureflo Yoga offers classes and sessions to everyone, regardless of age or fitness. The primary business model of Pureflo Yoga is to provide access to yoga to as many people as possible.

Pureflo Yoga is actively seeking to expand its business.

Why You May Want To Start a Pureflo Yoga Franchise

An ideal Pureflo Yoga franchisee will be a passionate believer in yoga's benefits to people and their health. Although franchisees don't need to be teachers themselves, they should motivate members and staff. A potential Pureflo Yoga franchisee will also be friendly and outgoing with highly-developed people skills.

Franchisees are responsible for maintaining the cooperative spirit and ensuring that their Pureflo Yoga studio meets the brand's standards as they keep a close eye on the business operations.

Opening a Pureflo Yoga franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Pureflo Yoga Franchise a Good Choice?

A Pureflo Yoga franchise offers much more than yoga sessions. There is a philosophy behind the company that stresses the value of community. Members may become immersed in the Pureflo Yoga experience as they participate in yoga sessions and yoga retreats or special events. Once a member has started sessions at Pureflo Yoga, they may feel that they belong to a like-minded group working together to escape the stresses of daily life.

A Pureflo Yoga center may offer approved training courses for people who want to become yoga teachers. All teachers at Pureflo must have completed a multi-hour course approved by the Yoga Alliance.

To be part of the Pureflo Yoga Franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Pureflo Yoga Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Pureflo Yoga franchising team questions. 

As you decide if opening a Pureflo Yoga franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Pureflo franchise would do well in your community.

If you are awarded a Pureflo Yoga franchise, you will attend a comprehensive training program at company headquarters in Clifton, New Jersey, covering daily operations and financial management. Pureflo Yoga offers full support in selecting a location for your studio and setting it up. Additionally, their support extends to overseeing your social media presence and all other aspects of the franchise operation. 

Company Overview

About Pureflo Yoga

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Fitness , Recreation, Yoga Fitness
Founded
2008
Parent Company
Powerflow Yoga LLC
Leadership
Jerry LePore, Owner
Corporate Address
1288 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2019 (4 years)
# of employees at HQ
8
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
8 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Pureflo Yoga franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$32,000
Initial Investment
$233,314 - $357,353
Net Worth Requirement
$200,000
Cash Requirement
$75,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Pureflo Yoga has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
No
