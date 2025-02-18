Sam The Concrete Man is North America's #1 Residential Concrete Franchise Sam The Concrete Man franchisees have the flexibility of working from home in the high demand residential concrete industry.

By Matthew Goldstein

Are you ready to lay the foundation for a successful business in a booming $37 billion industry? Sam The Concrete Man, North America's #1 residential concrete franchise, offers an exciting opportunity to own a thriving business in the growing home improvement sector.

Why Choose Sam The Concrete Man?

  • Low Initial Investment: Start your business with $92,149

  • No Experience Needed: Comprehensive training and ongoing support provided.

  • Exclusive Territory Rights: Be the go-to concrete expert in your area.

  • Flexible, Home-Based Model: No nights or weekends required.

  • High Demand Services: From driveways to patios, tap into multiple revenue streams.

As a Sam The Concrete Man franchise owner, you'll benefit from marketing expertise, call center support, and proprietary systems designed to streamline operations and maximize profitability.

Two Ways to Get Started:

  1. Head over to Entrepreneur.com for FREE information and learn how you can become part of the Sam The Concrete Man family.
  2. Schedule a FREE consultation call and speak directly with an Entrepreneur Franchise Advisor who can answer all your questions and will take you through the process start to finish.
<strong>Learn More</strong> about Sam The Concrete Man!
Matthew Goldstein

Entrepreneur Staff

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'Unprecedented in Our 53-Year History': Southwest Airlines Announces Its First Mass Layoffs Ever

The airline is eliminating 15% of its corporate workforce, including many in senior leadership positions.

By Sherin Shibu
Side Hustle

This 30-Year-Old's $6,000-a-Month Side Hustle Started Making Money 'Immediately' — But He's Not Quitting His Day Job

Derrick Mathy works in orthopedic surgical device sales and is on a mission to bring people together in real life.

By Amanda Breen
Science & Technology

Why I Use AI in My Sales Hiring Process — and Why You Should, Too

Here's why my company adopted an AI-powered strategy to hire for all of our Sales roles and how it has dramatically improved efficiency, reduced bias and enhanced the candidate experience.

By Tigran Sloyan
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Thought Leaders

24 Signs You're Destined to Become a Millionaire

Start making money at a young age. Warren Buffett sold packets of gum to his neighbors at age six!

By John Rampton
Starting a Business

How to Pick the Right Friends and Family Investors for Your Business

It is only natural for new or young entrepreneurs, who are just embarking on his or her entrepreneurial journey, to approach friends and family.

By Peter J. Burns III