About
Founded

1985

Franchising Since

1986 (32 Years)

Corporate Address

5620 Glenridge Dr. N.E.
Atlanta, GA 30342

CEO

Kristen Hartman

Parent Company

Focus Brands

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$185,150 - $330,700

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$30,000 - $30,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

1.5%

Financing Options

Cinnabon has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

$10,000 off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

92 hours

Classroom Training:

71 hours

Additional Training:

Additional training annually

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Cinnabon is ranked #98 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
Since 1985, malls throughout the world have been filled with the scent of Cinnabon. Each bakery serves fresh and prepackaged cinnamon rolls, Pecanbons (cinnamon rolls topped with pecans and caramel frosting), coffees and other drinks.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $185,150 High - $330,700
Units
+8.5%+115 UNITS (1 Year) +20.6%+250 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

