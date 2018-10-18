Cinnabon
Cinnamon rolls, baked goods, coffee
Founded
1985
Franchising Since
1986 (32 Years)
Corporate Address
5620 Glenridge Dr. N.E.
Atlanta, GA 30342
CEO
Kristen Hartman
Parent Company
Focus Brands
Initial Investment ⓘ
$185,150 - $330,700
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Cinnabon has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
92 hours
Classroom Training:
71 hours
Additional Training:
Additional training annually