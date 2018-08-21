Snap-on Tools
Professional tools and equipment
Founded
1920
Franchising Since
1991 (27 Years)
Corporate Address
2801 80th St.
Kenosha, WI 53143
CEO
Nick Pinchuk
Parent Company
Snap-on Inc.
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$171,385 - $359,767
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$35,677 - $53,366
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$35,677 - $53,366
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$8,000 - $16,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$120/mo.
Snap-on Tools offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable
Snap-on Tools has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: payroll
Veteran Incentives
$20,000 off startup inventory
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
135 hours
Classroom Training:
83 hours
Additional Training:
At branch & regional centers
Snap-on Tools is ranked #30 in the Franchise 500!
Today, Snap-on Tools franchisees sell far more than just wrenches. They offer over 22,000 products, including hand tools, power tools, diagnostic tools, tool storage and shop equipment, but the way they sell is much the same. Once a week they bring their "mobile stores"--trucks filled with their products--directly to their customers, which include car dealerships, mechanics, marinas and airports.