#30 Franchise 500| Professional tools and equipment

Professional tools and equipment
About
Founded

1920

Franchising Since

1991 (27 Years)

Corporate Address

2801 80th St.
Kenosha, WI 53143

CEO

Nick Pinchuk

Parent Company

Snap-on Inc.

Ticker Symbol

SNA

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$171,385 - $359,767

Net-worth Requirement

$35,677 - $53,366

Liquid Cash Requirement

$35,677 - $53,366

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$8,000 - $16,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

$120/mo.

Financing Options

Snap-on Tools offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable

Snap-on Tools has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  payroll

Veteran Incentives

$20,000 off startup inventory

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

135 hours

Classroom Training:

83 hours

Additional Training:

At branch & regional centers

Snap-on Tools is ranked #30 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
In 1920, a particular wrench could only do one particular job, but Joseph Johnson had an idea to change that. Along with William Seidemann, he began manufacturing ten different sockets that would "snap on" to five interchangeable wrench handles, so that one tool could do the work of five. The Snap-on Wrench Company's representatives sold these new products by taking them to the customers at their places of business and demonstrating their use.

Today, Snap-on Tools franchisees sell far more than just wrenches. They offer over 22,000 products, including hand tools, power tools, diagnostic tools, tool storage and shop equipment, but the way they sell is much the same. Once a week they bring their "mobile stores"--trucks filled with their products--directly to their customers, which include car dealerships, mechanics, marinas and airports.

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $171,385 High - $359,767
Units
0.0%1 UNITS (1 Year) +1.4%+67 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Africa, Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Canada, Western Europe
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Franchise Articles

How One Army Veteran Made a Smooth Career Transition to Franchising

How One Army Veteran Made a Smooth Career Transition to Franchising

Snap-on Tools franchisee Greg Welch puts training into action.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 2 min read
Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Want to make the leap with your business? Here's one way to expand overseas.
Rick Grossmann | 5 min read
A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

Three experts share tips for getting the most out of your CPA.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

Eric Casaburi, CEO of Retro Fitness, talks about turning one gym into over 150 fitness clubs across the United States.
David Meltzer | 1 min read
How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

Patrice & Associates franchisee Mercedes Concepcion-Gray works to uplift the Latina community.
Hayden Field | 4 min read

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: August 21st, 2018
