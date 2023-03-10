AAMCO Transmissions and Total Care is an American transmission-repair franchise. It was founded by Anthony A. Martino and Robert Morgan in Philadelphia, 1957. The company is a well-known automotive repair franchise that offers repair services that range from transmissions to electric vehicle repairs. Working with AAMCO Transmissions and Total Care may give you a once in a lifetime chance to join an iconic brand with a clear direction.

With respect for its role in using technology, training, and education in automobiles, AAMCO Transmissions and Total Care franchisees may enjoy positive brand recognition.

Why You May Want to Open an AAMCO Transmissions and Total Care Franchise

AAMCO Transmissions and Total Care is working to invest in the future. They offer a respected, time-tested business model that encourages existing franchise owners to reinvest in AAMCO Transmissions and Total Care.

The number of vehicles being purchased today may be high, but they still depreciate and break down over time. To extend the life of vehicles, you need to maintain them properly. Since vehicles require frequent maintenance and repair, opening a car repair service franchise may put you on the road to success.

Having been named in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 many times in the past several decades, the customers' trust and loyalty to AAMCO Transmissions and Total Care may be high. At the end of the day, that kind of loyalty is good news for your bottom line. AAMCO Transmissions and Total Care franchisees may have some of the best salespeople and technicians in the market who are much needed for the hard-to-fix problems.

What Distinguishes an AAMCO Transmissions and Total Care Franchise From the Rest?

Unlike some other automotive repair service franchises, AAMCO Transmissions and Total Care may be ready for a radical shift in technology. As cars are becoming more advanced, there's a need for a company that can provide reliable repair services. AAMCO Transmissions and Total Care is a franchise that is capable of fixing arising issues in hybrid and electric cars.

AAMCO Transmissions and Total Care invests much time in training and education to make sure franchise owners and their technicians have the skills and the expertise needed to meet the revolutionized vehicles' demands.

To make the business easier to operate, AAMCO Transmissions and Total Care has worked to make excellent use of the latest technology. They introduced a unique POS system that provides franchisees with high-class analysis, potentially making it easier to scale to multi-unit ownership. They also have CRM software that gives franchise entrepreneurs access to their entire support network.

AAMCO Transmissions and Total Care happens to be one of the oldest franchises in transmission repair, having been open since 1963. That makes for over 55 years of winning the customers' loyalty and trust while servicing their cars.

How to Open an AAMCO Transmissions and Total Care Franchise

To open an AAMCO Transmissions and Total Care franchise, you'll need to meet company requirements for your net worth and liquid capital. To get more information, you can call their offices or fill out an application form on their site. This will help you prepare and present your personal information for the company's consideration. While they keep it confidential, they'll use the information to determine if you qualify.

A representative from AAMCO Transmissions and Total Care may reach out to inform you if your application is successful. They can answer all of your questions and send over their Franchise Disclosure Document. It may not be long before you're ready to kick off your new AAMCO Transmissions Total Care franchise and start getting cars into great shape.