AAMCO Transmissions and Total Car Care

AAMCO Transmissions and Total Car Care

Transmission and general auto repairs, diagnostic services
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#196 Ranked #249 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$224K - $331K
Units as of 2022
568 7% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

AAMCO Transmissions and Total Care is an American transmission-repair franchise. It was founded by Anthony A. Martino and Robert Morgan in Philadelphia, 1957. The company is a well-known automotive repair franchise that offers repair services that range from transmissions to electric vehicle repairs. Working with AAMCO Transmissions and Total Care may give you a once in a lifetime chance to join an iconic brand with a clear direction.

With respect for its role in using technology, training, and education in automobiles, AAMCO Transmissions and Total Care franchisees may enjoy positive brand recognition.

Why You May Want to Open an AAMCO Transmissions and Total Care Franchise

AAMCO Transmissions and Total Care is working to invest in the future. They offer a respected, time-tested business model that encourages existing franchise owners to reinvest in AAMCO Transmissions and Total Care.

The number of vehicles being purchased today may be high, but they still depreciate and break down over time. To extend the life of vehicles, you need to maintain them properly. Since vehicles require frequent maintenance and repair, opening a car repair service franchise may put you on the road to success.

Having been named in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 many times in the past several decades, the customers' trust and loyalty to AAMCO Transmissions and Total Care may be high. At the end of the day, that kind of loyalty is good news for your bottom line. AAMCO Transmissions and Total Care franchisees may have some of the best salespeople and technicians in the market who are much needed for the hard-to-fix problems.

What Distinguishes an AAMCO Transmissions and Total Care Franchise From the Rest?

Unlike some other automotive repair service franchises, AAMCO Transmissions and Total Care may be ready for a radical shift in technology. As cars are becoming more advanced, there's a need for a company that can provide reliable repair services. AAMCO Transmissions and Total Care is a franchise that is capable of fixing arising issues in hybrid and electric cars. 

AAMCO Transmissions and Total Care invests much time in training and education to make sure franchise owners and their technicians have the skills and the expertise needed to meet the revolutionized vehicles' demands.

To make the business easier to operate, AAMCO Transmissions and Total Care has worked to make excellent use of the latest technology. They introduced a unique POS system that provides franchisees with high-class analysis, potentially making it easier to scale to multi-unit ownership. They also have CRM software that gives franchise entrepreneurs access to their entire support network.

AAMCO Transmissions and Total Care happens to be one of the oldest franchises in transmission repair, having been open since 1963. That makes for over 55 years of winning the customers' loyalty and trust while servicing their cars. 

How to Open an AAMCO Transmissions and Total Care Franchise

To open an AAMCO Transmissions and Total Care franchise, you'll need to meet company requirements for your net worth and liquid capital. To get more information, you can call their offices or fill out an application form on their site. This will help you prepare and present your personal information for the company's consideration. While they keep it confidential, they'll use the information to determine if you qualify. 

A representative from AAMCO Transmissions and Total Care may reach out to inform you if your application is successful. They can answer all of your questions and send over their Franchise Disclosure Document. It may not be long before you're ready to kick off your new AAMCO Transmissions Total Care franchise and start getting cars into great shape. 

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About AAMCO Transmissions and Total Car Care

Industry
Automotive
Related Categories
Automotive Repair & Maintenance Services
Founded
1963
Parent Company
American Driveline Systems Inc.
Leadership
Jim Gregory, CEO
Corporate Address
201 Gibraltar Rd.
Horsham, PA 19044
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1963 (60 years)
# of employees at HQ
85
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
568 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a AAMCO Transmissions and Total Car Care franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$39,500
Initial Investment
$223,600 - $330,500
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$65,000
Veteran Incentives
$8,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
$150/mo.
Term of Agreement
15 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
AAMCO Transmissions and Total Car Care offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
AAMCO Transmissions and Total Car Care has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
240 hours
Classroom Training
120 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
4
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like AAMCO Transmissions and Total Car Care? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where AAMCO Transmissions and Total Car Care landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where AAMCO Transmissions and Total Car Care ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #196 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Globe

Ranked #144 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Veteran

Ranked #55 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to AAMCO Transmissions and Total Car Care.

Decorating Den Interiors

Interior design and decorating services and products
Ranked #433
Request Info

Snap-on Tools

Professional tools and equipment
Ranked #21
Learn More

Vitamin Shoppe, The

Vitamins, minerals, supplements, sport nutrition products
Request Info

Matco Tools

Mechanics' tools and equipment
Ranked #29
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing