2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#196 Ranked #249 last year
Initial investment
-
$224K - $331K
Units as of 2022
-
568 7% over 3 years
AAMCO Transmissions and Total Care is an American transmission-repair franchise. It was founded by Anthony A. Martino and Robert Morgan in Philadelphia, 1957. The company is a well-known automotive repair franchise that offers repair services that range from transmissions to electric vehicle repairs. Working with AAMCO Transmissions and Total Care may give you a once in a lifetime chance to join an iconic brand with a clear direction.
With respect for its role in using technology, training, and education in automobiles, AAMCO Transmissions and Total Care franchisees may enjoy positive brand recognition.
Why You May Want to Open an AAMCO Transmissions and Total Care Franchise
AAMCO Transmissions and Total Care is working to invest in the future. They offer a respected, time-tested business model that encourages existing franchise owners to reinvest in AAMCO Transmissions and Total Care.
The number of vehicles being purchased today may be high, but they still depreciate and break down over time. To extend the life of vehicles, you need to maintain them properly. Since vehicles require frequent maintenance and repair, opening a car repair service franchise may put you on the road to success.
Having been named in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 many times in the past several decades, the customers' trust and loyalty to AAMCO Transmissions and Total Care may be high. At the end of the day, that kind of loyalty is good news for your bottom line. AAMCO Transmissions and Total Care franchisees may have some of the best salespeople and technicians in the market who are much needed for the hard-to-fix problems.
What Distinguishes an AAMCO Transmissions and Total Care Franchise From the Rest?
Unlike some other automotive repair service franchises, AAMCO Transmissions and Total Care may be ready for a radical shift in technology. As cars are becoming more advanced, there's a need for a company that can provide reliable repair services. AAMCO Transmissions and Total Care is a franchise that is capable of fixing arising issues in hybrid and electric cars.
AAMCO Transmissions and Total Care invests much time in training and education to make sure franchise owners and their technicians have the skills and the expertise needed to meet the revolutionized vehicles' demands.
To make the business easier to operate, AAMCO Transmissions and Total Care has worked to make excellent use of the latest technology. They introduced a unique POS system that provides franchisees with high-class analysis, potentially making it easier to scale to multi-unit ownership. They also have CRM software that gives franchise entrepreneurs access to their entire support network.
AAMCO Transmissions and Total Care happens to be one of the oldest franchises in transmission repair, having been open since 1963. That makes for over 55 years of winning the customers' loyalty and trust while servicing their cars.
How to Open an AAMCO Transmissions and Total Care Franchise
To open an AAMCO Transmissions and Total Care franchise, you'll need to meet company requirements for your net worth and liquid capital. To get more information, you can call their offices or fill out an application form on their site. This will help you prepare and present your personal information for the company's consideration. While they keep it confidential, they'll use the information to determine if you qualify.
A representative from AAMCO Transmissions and Total Care may reach out to inform you if your application is successful. They can answer all of your questions and send over their Franchise Disclosure Document. It may not be long before you're ready to kick off your new AAMCO Transmissions Total Care franchise and start getting cars into great shape.
Company Overview
About AAMCO Transmissions and Total Car Care
- Industry
- Automotive
- Related Categories
- Automotive Repair & Maintenance Services
- Founded
- 1963
- Parent Company
- American Driveline Systems Inc.
- Leadership
- Jim Gregory, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
201 Gibraltar Rd.
Horsham, PA 19044
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1963 (60 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 85
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada
- # of Units
- 568 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a AAMCO Transmissions and Total Car Care franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $39,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $223,600 - $330,500
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $250,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $65,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- $8,000 off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 7.5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- $150/mo.
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 15 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- AAMCO Transmissions and Total Car Care offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
- Third Party Financing
- AAMCO Transmissions and Total Car Care has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 240 hours
- Classroom Training
- 120 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 4
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where AAMCO Transmissions and Total Car Care landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where AAMCO Transmissions and Total Car Care ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
