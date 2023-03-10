Snap-on Tools
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#20 Ranked #21 last year
Initial investment
$201K - $465K
Units as of 2022
4,771
Snap-On Tools, founded in 1920 and franchising since 1991, is one of the leading designers, manufacturers, and marketers of high-end tools. They boast that they offer over 22,000 products to consumers. Snap-On Tools usually sells high-quality equipment for professional use. Snap-On Tools’ focus is to support easy, safe, and professional automotive repairs. With their tools, mechanics may have an easier time fixing cars, and the brand wants to make that possible for everyone working on any machinery.

You can typically find their Snap-On wrench, talon grip pliers, or dead blow hammers all on their tool website. They also guarantee quality work for everything they create.

As a franchisee, you might supply these high-quality, innovative tools to every home, mechanic, fire station, and garage in your area. You may be a part of keeping safer vehicles on the road for your community.

Why You May Want to Start a Snap-On Tools Franchise

If you enjoy making roads safer, you may feel right at home in a Snap-On Tools franchise. And you might have a steady amount of business—vehicles always need a little TLC. With a global network of more than 4,300 franchises, Snap-On Tools have enjoyed franchising. Over 3,200 of their franchises are located in the United States. 

They offer in-depth and personalized support to many of their franchisees, especially new ones. They usually provide training and marketing, and helpful managers may be there to guide you.

They might make sure your business is incorporated fully into the Snap-On Tools family. 

What Might Make a Snap-On Tools Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Snap-On Tools team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. It is also important that you do not forget about the presence of ongoing fees, which will include royalty and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

Snap-On Tools generally wants people who are excited about owning and running a business to become their franchisees. You may have loyal customers and enjoy the benefits of working in an established industry. To sweeten the pot, you might get to work with other people who love tools as much as you do!

How Do You Open a Snap-On Tools Franchise?

You can open your Snap-On Tools business in a few simple steps. First, submit a franchise request form. A manager may call you to set up an online discovery meeting if you appear to be a good fit. The manager usually helps you digest the Franchise Disclosure Document, as well. Together, you typically schedule a ride-along with an existing franchisee to give you a feel of the day-to-day operations of the franchise.

Finally, you can sign up to open your franchise. A multi-day program is up next at corporate headquarters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, followed by about three weeks in a mobile store with a performance team member. After this, you should be confident and ready to get your franchise off the ground.

Snap-On Tools is willing to be with you as you start your business. By the time you open the doors of your new Snap-On Tools franchise, you may have everything you need in your toolbox. 

Company Overview

About Snap-on Tools

Industry
Retail
Related Categories
Tools Distribution, Miscellaneous Retail Businesses, Miscellaneous Automotive Products & Services, Automotive
Founded
1920
Parent Company
Snap-on Inc.
Leadership
Nick Pinchuk, Chairman, President & CEO
Corporate Address
2801 80th St.
Kenosha, WI 53143
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1991 (32 years)
# of employees at HQ
1,415
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Africa, Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Europe (Western), Canada

# of Units
4,771 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Snap-on Tools franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$8,000 - $16,000
Initial Investment
$201,433 - $465,436
Net Worth Requirement
$38,126 - $54,288
Cash Requirement
$38,126 - $54,288
Veteran Incentives
$20,000 off cost of startup inventory
Royalty Fee
$135/mo.
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Snap-on Tools offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable
Third Party Financing
Snap-on Tools has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
135 hours
Classroom Training
80.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Snap-on Tools landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Snap-on Tools ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #20 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #93 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Globe

Ranked #20 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Veteran

Ranked #1 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Award

Ranked #1 in Tools Distribution in 2021

Best of the Best
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Tools Distribution Category
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #2 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
