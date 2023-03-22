Signing out of account, Standby...
MathnasiumMath tutoring
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#80 Ranked #95 last year
- Initial investment
-
$113K - $149K
- Units as of 2022
-
1,108 5.8% over 3 years
Company Overview
About Mathnasium
- Industry
- Children's Businesses
- Related Categories
- Tutoring, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Children's Education/Enrichment
- Founded
- 2002
- Parent Company
- Mathnasium
- Leadership
- Mike Davis, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
5120 W. Goldleaf Cir., #400
Los Angeles, CA 90056
More from Mathnasium
Run a Business That Changes Lives – No Educator Experience Required
Seize the opportunity to be part of a multibillion-dollar industry, working with children and helping them achieve their goals. Along with our proprietary teaching method and growing demand for our services, we owe our success to the simple, efficient business model behind the Mathnasium operation. Our comprehensive training gives you the tools to run a successful thriving Mathnasium Learning Center without needing any teaching or math experience.
Be part of the industry-leading education franchise that is changing lives every day.
Join one of the world’s top franchises with a strong reputation of offering a service that both parents and students love. We ensure your instructors deliver top-quality math instruction using our proprietary system, the Mathnasium Method™, which we’ve been continually refining for decades.
Franchisees like Jennifer Krull can attest that using Mathnasium’s proven system has allowed them to run a business that aligns well with their values as well as personal and family life:
Students, parents, franchisees, and major publications have all praised Mathnasium, recognizing it as a growing company that’s truly changing lives. Year after year, Mathnasium shows up in rankings as one of the world’s top franchises; we’re currently listed as a Top 500 franchise by Entrepreneur, a Top 100 global franchise by Franchise Direct, and Top 200 franchise by Franchise Business Review.
Revenue:
Enrollment at Mathnasium is set up like a gym membership: Parents pay an upfront registration fee and ongoing monthly fees for continued attendance. Students have the flexibility of learning in-center or at home via our live online platform, Mathnasium@home.
Getting Started:
Everything we do at Mathnasium is geared toward your success. Getting started is relatively easy with minimal real estate, no inventory, and low staffing needs. Total startup costs are a modest ~$112-~$149K through the first year, including the franchise fee.
After you sign the Franchise Agreement and gain your exclusive territory, we provide you with an extensive training program as well as two incredible people to help with startup and continued operations:
Field Support Specialist (FSS) ‐ From the time you sign your Franchise Agreement this person will work with you to help you find the right space and to get your physical location open for business. Your FSS will be with you from anywhere between 6 months up to a year – however long you need.
Franchise Business Consultant (FBC) ‐ Once your store is open and operating, your FSS will place you in good hands with your FBC. This is the person that will be with you for the life of your center. Your FBC is a person who has experience with franchising and understands the intricacies specific to Mathnasium. They are like your private business coach who will be calling you, checking in on you, and helping guide you on your journey of continual growth.
Ready to get started? We’d love for you to join our team and our supportive franchisee community.
You receive the following benefits:
- A proven, simple business model with a membership-style revenue stream
- Mathnasium@home: live, web-based service to reach more customers
- Mathnasium’s proprietary assessments, curriculum and methodology
- Exclusive, protected territory for each Mathnasium Learning Center
- Extensive training plus ongoing national and regional support
- A brand name known for quality and excellent customer service
- A supportive, collaborative franchisee community
- A proven marketing system with cost-effective tools and easy-to-execute strategies
- A chance to own your own business with the opportunity for multiple locations
- Access to an experienced management team with a record of success
- The ability to truly change children’s lives
- The opportunity to contribute to the local community
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2003 (20 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 98
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 1,108 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Mathnasium franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $49,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $112,860 - $149,155
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $149,110
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $112,750
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 25% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 10%+
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%+
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 5 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Mathnasium has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 35 hours
- Classroom Training
- 37 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 2-10
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Mathnasium landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Mathnasium ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
