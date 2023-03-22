Mathnasium

2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#80 Ranked #95 last year
Initial investment
$113K - $149K
Units as of 2022
1,108 5.8% over 3 years
Company Overview

As a consultant to public and private schools, Larry Martinek saw first-hand the struggles that many students had with mathematics instruction. He spent three decades developing methods and materials to help give grade-school children a better foundation in math. His curriculum became the basis of the first Mathnasium Learning Center, opened by Peter Markovitz and David Ullendorff in Westwood, California, in 2002. The company began expanding a year later and now has locations across North and South America, Europe and Asia.

About Mathnasium

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Tutoring, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Children's Education/Enrichment
Founded
2002
Parent Company
Mathnasium
Leadership
Mike Davis, CEO
Corporate Address
5120 W. Goldleaf Cir., #400
Los Angeles, CA 90056
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube
More from Mathnasium

Math Tutor

Run a Business That Changes Lives – No Educator Experience Required

Seize the opportunity to be part of a multibillion-dollar industry, working with children and helping them achieve their goals. Along with our proprietary teaching method and growing demand for our services, we owe our success to the simple, efficient business model behind the Mathnasium operation. Our comprehensive training gives you the tools to run a successful thriving Mathnasium Learning Center without needing any teaching or math experience.

Be part of the industry-leading education franchise that is changing lives every day.

Join one of the world’s top franchises with a strong reputation of offering a service that both parents and students love. We ensure your instructors deliver top-quality math instruction using our proprietary system, the Mathnasium Method™, which we’ve been continually refining for decades.

Franchisees like Jennifer Krull can attest that using Mathnasium’s proven system has allowed them to run a business that aligns well with their values as well as personal and family life:

Students, parents, franchisees, and major publications have all praised Mathnasium, recognizing it as a growing company that’s truly changing lives. Year after year, Mathnasium shows up in rankings as one of the world’s top franchises; we’re currently listed as a Top 500 franchise by Entrepreneur, a Top 100 global franchise by Franchise Direct, and Top 200 franchise by Franchise Business Review.

Revenue:

Enrollment at Mathnasium is set up like a gym membership: Parents pay an upfront registration fee and ongoing monthly fees for continued attendance. Students have the flexibility of learning in-center or at home via our live online platform, Mathnasium@home.

Getting Started:

Everything we do at Mathnasium is geared toward your success. Getting started is relatively easy with minimal real estate, no inventory, and low staffing needs. Total startup costs are a modest ~$112-~$149K through the first year, including the franchise fee.

After you sign the Franchise Agreement and gain your exclusive territory, we provide you with an extensive training program as well as two incredible people to help with startup and continued operations:

Field Support Specialist (FSS) ‐ From the time you sign your Franchise Agreement this person will work with you to help you find the right space and to get your physical location open for business. Your FSS will be with you from anywhere between 6 months up to a year – however long you need.

Franchise Business Consultant (FBC) ‐ Once your store is open and operating, your FSS will place you in good hands with your FBC. This is the person that will be with you for the life of your center. Your FBC is a person who has experience with franchising and understands the intricacies specific to Mathnasium. They are like your private business coach who will be calling you, checking in on you, and helping guide you on your journey of continual growth.

Ready to get started? We’d love for you to join our team and our supportive franchisee community.

You receive the following benefits:

  • A proven, simple business model with a membership-style revenue stream
  • Mathnasium@home: live, web-based service to reach more customers
  • Mathnasium’s proprietary assessments, curriculum and methodology
  • Exclusive, protected territory for each Mathnasium Learning Center
  • Extensive training plus ongoing national and regional support
  • A brand name known for quality and excellent customer service
  • A supportive, collaborative franchisee community
  • A proven marketing system with cost-effective tools and easy-to-execute strategies
  • A chance to own your own business with the opportunity for multiple locations
  • Access to an experienced management team with a record of success
  • The ability to truly change children’s lives
  • The opportunity to contribute to the local community

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2003 (20 years)
# of employees at HQ
98
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
1,108 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Mathnasium franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,000
Initial Investment
$112,860 - $149,155
Net Worth Requirement
$149,110
Cash Requirement
$112,750
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
10%+
Ad Royalty Fee
2%+
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Mathnasium has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
35 hours
Classroom Training
37 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2-10
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Mathnasium landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Mathnasium ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #80 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Globe

Ranked #148 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Veteran

Ranked #95 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #10 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000

