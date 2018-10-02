Mac Tools
Automotive tools and equipment
Founded
1938
Franchising Since
2011 (7 Years)
Corporate Address
505 N. Cleveland Ave.
Westerville, OH 43082
CEO
Ken Hartman
Parent Company
Stanley Black and Decker
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$129,001 - $283,155
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$40,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$8,000 - $22,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$8,000 - $8,000
Mac Tools has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off startup inventory
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
120 hours
Classroom Training:
60 hours
Additional Training:
Online training