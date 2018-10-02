Mac Tools
#40 Franchise 500| Automotive tools and equipment

Mac Tools
Automotive tools and equipment
|

About
Founded

1938

Franchising Since

2011 (7 Years)

Corporate Address

505 N. Cleveland Ave.
Westerville, OH 43082

CEO

Ken Hartman

Parent Company

Stanley Black and Decker

Ticker Symbol

SWK

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$129,001 - $283,155

Net-worth Requirement

$40,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$8,000 - $22,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$8,000 - $8,000

Financing Options

Mac Tools has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable

Veteran Incentives

$10,000 off startup inventory

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

National Media

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

120 hours

Classroom Training:

60 hours

Additional Training:

Online training

Mac Tools is ranked #40 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
The Mechanics Tool and Forge Company was founded in 1938, and its name was changed to Mac Tools in 1963. Today, Mac Tools is a division of Stanley Black & Decker Inc. and sells automotive tools and equipment. Prior to the start of franchising in 2011, the company offered distributorships.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $129,001 High - $283,155
Units
+26.7%+246 UNITS (1 Year) +54.8%+413 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Asia, Canada, Mexico, Western Europe
Updated: October 2nd, 2018
You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.