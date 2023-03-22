Signarama
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#130 Ranked #110 last year
Initial investment
$120K - $316K
Units as of 2022
689 2% over 3 years
In a world where attention is one of the most crucial commodities, effective communication is becoming more complex. There are many ways you can achieve effective communication. However, for businesses, precision becomes key.

For Signarama, signage is of the utmost importance and has formed the company's primary focus Ray Titus founded it in 1986. One year later, Titus began franchising the company. Signarama offers sign-making services to organizations and businesses at various levels. Signarama's prowess is evident in its ability to scale up to more than 700 franchises worldwide, including over 400 in the U.S.

Why You May Want to Start a Signarama Franchise

The desire to effectively reach out to clients has resulted in an increased demand for quality and effective signage at different levels. This demand means it could be the right time for you to invest in the signage industry. Beginning from scratch might be appealing, but the time and effort required to get to the top is daunting.

A Signarama franchise offers a unique and proven approach to investing in the signage industry. By opting for a Signarama franchise, you may tap into a company with the experience and expertise in digital and traditional signage, allowing you to offer greater value to your clients.

What Might Make Signarama a Good Choice?

Whether you are looking for corporate signs or outdoor business sign ideas, Signarama has you covered. By opting to use a franchise model, you will enjoy a strong brand presence and access to years of experience and expertise in the industry. A Signarama franchise may better your chance of success since your growth is evidence of their operational model's effectiveness.

To operate a Signarama franchise, you should make sure you're financially stable enough to make an initial investment that will include that franchise fee along with other startup costs, as well as ongoing fees that will include a royalty fee and advertising fee. 

Signarama also offers you classroom and on-the-job training, as well as providing you with ongoing support as you embark on your entrepreneurial journey.

How to Open a Signarama Franchise

If the Signarama franchise appeals to you, owning one may be simple. Complete as few as five to six steps, and you'll be on your way to running a Signarama franchise. The first step is to make a formal inquiry. Afterward, a representative from Signarama will reach out to you. The initial discussion will focus on existing opportunities and available territories. If both parties agree to a partnership, you may sign a Franchise Disclosure Document.

Once this is complete, you can choose an appropriate location for your franchise. Once a site has been selected, you will then move to staff employment, where you can focus on bringing the right people on board to help you achieve your franchise dream. It is from here that you will jump to the marketing step as you prepare for launch.

Signarama will be with you every step of the way to work towards creating a successful new Signarama franchise operated by you

Company Overview

About Signarama

Industry
Business Services
Related Categories
Signs
Founded
1986
Parent Company
Sign*A*Rama Inc.
Leadership
A.J. Titus, Brand President
Corporate Address
2121 Vista Pkwy.
West Palm Beach, FL 33411
Business Overview

Franchising Since
1987 (36 years)
# of employees at HQ
192
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
689 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Signarama franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,500
Initial Investment
$120,205 - $316,244
Cash Requirement
$60,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
2-6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%+
Term of Agreement
35 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Signarama has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
80 hours
Classroom Training
65 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Signarama landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Signarama ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #130 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Globe

Ranked #93 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Veteran

Ranked #70 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #12 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000

The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
