In a world where attention is one of the most crucial commodities, effective communication is becoming more complex. There are many ways you can achieve effective communication. However, for businesses, precision becomes key.
For Signarama, signage is of the utmost importance and has formed the company's primary focus Ray Titus founded it in 1986. One year later, Titus began franchising the company. Signarama offers sign-making services to organizations and businesses at various levels. Signarama's prowess is evident in its ability to scale up to more than 700 franchises worldwide, including over 400 in the U.S.
Why You May Want to Start a Signarama Franchise
The desire to effectively reach out to clients has resulted in an increased demand for quality and effective signage at different levels. This demand means it could be the right time for you to invest in the signage industry. Beginning from scratch might be appealing, but the time and effort required to get to the top is daunting.
A Signarama franchise offers a unique and proven approach to investing in the signage industry. By opting for a Signarama franchise, you may tap into a company with the experience and expertise in digital and traditional signage, allowing you to offer greater value to your clients.
What Might Make Signarama a Good Choice?
Whether you are looking for corporate signs or outdoor business sign ideas, Signarama has you covered. By opting to use a franchise model, you will enjoy a strong brand presence and access to years of experience and expertise in the industry. A Signarama franchise may better your chance of success since your growth is evidence of their operational model's effectiveness.
To operate a Signarama franchise, you should make sure you're financially stable enough to make an initial investment that will include that franchise fee along with other startup costs, as well as ongoing fees that will include a royalty fee and advertising fee.
Signarama also offers you classroom and on-the-job training, as well as providing you with ongoing support as you embark on your entrepreneurial journey.
How to Open a Signarama Franchise
If the Signarama franchise appeals to you, owning one may be simple. Complete as few as five to six steps, and you'll be on your way to running a Signarama franchise. The first step is to make a formal inquiry. Afterward, a representative from Signarama will reach out to you. The initial discussion will focus on existing opportunities and available territories. If both parties agree to a partnership, you may sign a Franchise Disclosure Document.
Once this is complete, you can choose an appropriate location for your franchise. Once a site has been selected, you will then move to staff employment, where you can focus on bringing the right people on board to help you achieve your franchise dream. It is from here that you will jump to the marketing step as you prepare for launch.
Signarama will be with you every step of the way to work towards creating a successful new Signarama franchise operated by you
Company Overview
About Signarama
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1987 (36 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 192
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 689 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Signarama franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $49,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $120,205 - $316,244
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Cash Requirement
- $60,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 20% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 2-6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%+
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 35 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Signarama has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 80 hours
- Classroom Training
- 65 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 3
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Signarama landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Signarama ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
