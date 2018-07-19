Cornwell Quality Tools
Automotive tools and equipment
Founded
1919
Franchising Since
1997 (21 Years)
Corporate Address
667 Seville Rd.
Wadsworth, OH 44281
CEO
Bob Studenic
Initial Investment ⓘ
$47,525 - $243,825
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$10,000
Cornwell Quality Tools offers in-house financing to cover the following: startup costs, inventory, accounts receivable
Cornwell Quality Tools has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment
Veteran Incentives
Interest-free financing
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
80 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours