Cornwell Quality Tools

Cornwell Quality Tools

Automotive tools and equipment
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#71 Ranked #72 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$60K - $278K
Units as of 2022
789 13.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Company Overview

About Cornwell Quality Tools

Industry
Retail
Related Categories
Tools Distribution, Miscellaneous Automotive Products & Services, Automotive
Founded
1919
Leadership
Bob Studenic, President, CEO, and Director
Corporate Address
667 Seville Rd.
Wadsworth, OH 44281
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1997 (26 years)
# of employees at HQ
443
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
789 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Cornwell Quality Tools franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$0
Initial Investment
$59,525 - $277,825
Cash Requirement
$10,000 - $35,000
Veteran Incentives
Interest-free financing on initial inventory purchase
Term of Agreement
Unlimited
Is franchise term renewable?
No
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Cornwell Quality Tools offers in-house financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable
Third Party Financing
Cornwell Quality Tools has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
91.5 hours
Classroom Training
16 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Cornwell Quality Tools? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Cornwell Quality Tools landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Cornwell Quality Tools ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #71 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #72 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Trending Up

Ranked #56 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #8 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #12 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Cornwell Quality Tools.

Matco Tools

Mechanics' tools and equipment
Ranked #29
Learn More

Two Men and a Truck

Moving, storage, and junk removal services
Ranked #111
Request Info

Mac Tools

Automotive tools and equipment
Ranked #78
Learn More

Entrepreneur's Source, The

Franchise/business coaching and development
Ranked #316
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing