- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$104K - $240K
- Units as of 2022
-
132 53.5% over 3 years
DetailXPerts was created in 2002 by Emmanuel Williams, after his son observed that cars could be washed with steam. After this thought, Williams, an engineer, began developing the idea and experimenting with steam cleaning.
DetailXPerts believes it is a sustainable steam car dealer that provides satisfaction by saving water during car washes for thousands of customers. It may use green products, and utilize the process of steam cleaning. DetailXPerts is eco-friendly and preserves natural resources.
DetailXPerts' main goal and commitment is to provide good car conditions to customers while adopting eco-friendly steam cleaning, helping nature, and saving its resources. DetailXPerts may offer professional detailing services for all kinds of vehicles, including automobiles, aircrafts, boats, buses, motorcycles, RVs, trucks, and vans. It also offers dealership services, fleet services, hand car wash, interior detailing, ultimate eco wash, commercial cleaning services, and more.
Why You May Want To Start a DetailXPerts Franchise
DetailXPerts focuses on the planet and people by implementing new sustainable technology. The company provides training to its franchisees. DetailXPerts franchisees should have a business and growth mentality, enjoy dealing with vehicles in general, and be eco-friendly.
If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive a great deal of support from the DetailXPerts brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.
What Might Make a DetailXPerts Franchise a Good Choice?
Washing one vehicle may take 30 or more gallons of water, while steam cleaning could only use two gallons of water to wash several cars. Owning a DetailXPerts franchise may allow for flexibility and mobility, as franchisees can manage their DetailXPerts franchise from anywhere.
Opening a DetailXPerts franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
As you decide if opening a DetailXPerts franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a DetailXPerts franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
How To Open a DetailXPerts Franchise
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the DetailXPerts franchising team questions.
To be part of the DetailXPerts team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
Company Overview
About DetailXPerts
- Industry
- Automotive
- Related Categories
- Car-Wash Services, Automotive Appearance Services
- Founded
- 2002
- Parent Company
- DetailXPerts Franchise Systems LLC
- Leadership
- Emmanuel Williams, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
651 E. Fourth St., #200
Chattanooga, TN 37403
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2008 (15 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 32
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Middle East
- # of Units
- 132 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a DetailXPerts franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $35,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $103,500 - $240,100
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $300,000 - $1,000,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $35,000 - $75,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 50% off travel expenses to attend Discovery Day
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- DetailXPerts has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 24 hours
- Classroom Training
- 16 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 2
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
