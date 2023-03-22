DetailXPerts
DetailXPerts was created in 2002 by Emmanuel Williams, after his son observed that cars could be washed with steam. After this thought, Williams, an engineer, began developing the idea and experimenting with steam cleaning. 

DetailXPerts believes it is a sustainable steam car dealer that provides satisfaction by saving water during car washes for thousands of customers. It may use green products, and utilize the process of steam cleaning. DetailXPerts is eco-friendly and preserves natural resources. 

DetailXPerts' main goal and commitment is to provide good car conditions to customers while adopting eco-friendly steam cleaning, helping nature, and saving its resources. DetailXPerts may offer professional detailing services for all kinds of vehicles, including automobiles, aircrafts, boats, buses, motorcycles, RVs, trucks, and vans. It also offers dealership services, fleet services, hand car wash, interior detailing, ultimate eco wash, commercial cleaning services, and more.

Why You May Want To Start a DetailXPerts Franchise

DetailXPerts focuses on the planet and people by implementing new sustainable technology. The company provides training to its franchisees. DetailXPerts franchisees should have a business and growth mentality, enjoy dealing with vehicles in general, and be eco-friendly.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive a great deal of support from the DetailXPerts brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

What Might Make a DetailXPerts Franchise a Good Choice?

Washing one vehicle may take 30 or more gallons of water, while steam cleaning could only use two gallons of water to wash several cars. Owning a DetailXPerts franchise may allow for flexibility and mobility, as franchisees can manage their DetailXPerts franchise from anywhere.

Opening a DetailXPerts franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

As you decide if opening a DetailXPerts franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a DetailXPerts franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

How To Open a DetailXPerts Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the DetailXPerts franchising team questions. 

To be part of the DetailXPerts team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

Company Overview

About DetailXPerts

Industry
Automotive
Related Categories
Car-Wash Services, Automotive Appearance Services
Founded
2002
Parent Company
DetailXPerts Franchise Systems LLC
Leadership
Emmanuel Williams, CEO
Corporate Address
651 E. Fourth St., #200
Chattanooga, TN 37403
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2008 (15 years)
# of employees at HQ
32
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Middle East

# of Units
132 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a DetailXPerts franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$103,500 - $240,100
Net Worth Requirement
$300,000 - $1,000,000
Cash Requirement
$35,000 - $75,000
Veteran Incentives
50% off travel expenses to attend Discovery Day
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
DetailXPerts has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
24 hours
Classroom Training
16 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
