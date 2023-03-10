Tint World
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#368 Ranked #317 last year
Initial investment
$260K - $400K
Units as of 2022
107 42.7% over 3 years
Tint World, which was founded in 1982 and has been franchising since 2007, has been a leading auto and marine styling franchise in the United States and abroad. It offers sales and installation of auto accessories and detail, maintenance, and repair services. Tint World also sells mobile devices, custom wheels and tires, security film, vehicle wraps, and more.

There are over 80 Tint World locations, and the franchise wants to expand its reach worldwide. As a franchise owner, you may provide quality customer service, take part in exciting customer promotions, and indulge your passion for auto tinting, detailing, and repair. 

Why You May Want to Start a Tint World Franchise

The automotive industry is an important industry, and it may continue to serve as a high-level industry. Tint World's proven training program and franchise model may create a standard that anyone can implement and follow, no matter their background. Even if franchise owners are from different walks of life, they all want to be part of a growing brand. They're passionate about providing great customer service and want to work in a clean, high-tech atmosphere. 

The studio-style centers may be bright and stylish. Tint World strives to have more attractive spaces than what competitors offer. With Tint World's goal of providing business management strategies and top-notch customer service, running a successful business can be achievable. You may be able to use Tint World's cloud-based business management system to easily manage your sales, social media marketing, fulfillment, and e-commerce platform. 

What Might Make a Tint World Franchise a Good Choice?

The company hopes to provide unmatched national purchasing power, operations, and marketing support, as well as a development team that helps with lease negotiations and site construction. If you need financial support, Tint World has a relationship with a network of lenders and is on the SBA Franchise Registry. These lenders may offer help with the franchise fee, startup cost, equipment, inventory, and payroll.

To be part of the Tint World team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How to Open a Tint World Franchise

If you meet Tint World's minimum franchise requirements, you can get started by contacting them directly. During the onboarding process, you'll usually be able to chat with a franchise team member and a franchise developer. They can assess if you're a good fit for the franchise. During this time, you may find it helpful to ask any questions you may have for the Tint World team. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you'll want to make sure it's the right fit. This company values employees who are innovative, respectful, and have integrity. Does this sound like you? Maybe it's time you put yourself on the path to operating a Tint World franchise.

Company Overview

About Tint World

Industry
Automotive
Related Categories
Window Tinting, Automotive Appearance Services, Miscellaneous Automotive Products & Services
Founded
1982
Parent Company
Tint World LLC
Leadership
Charles Bonfiglio, CEO
Corporate Address
1000 Clint Moore Rd., #110
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2007 (16 years)
# of employees at HQ
27
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
107 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Tint World franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,950
Initial Investment
$259,500 - $399,500
Net Worth Requirement
$200,000
Cash Requirement
$120,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
$400+/wk.
Term of Agreement
15 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Tint World has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
80 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
3-5
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Tint World landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Tint World ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #368 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Globe

Ranked #162 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Veteran

Ranked #123 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Award

Ranked #1 in Window Tinting in 2021

Best of the Best
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Window Tinting Category

