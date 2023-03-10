Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#368 Ranked #317 last year
- Initial investment
-
$260K - $400K
- Units as of 2022
-
107 42.7% over 3 years
Tint World, which was founded in 1982 and has been franchising since 2007, has been a leading auto and marine styling franchise in the United States and abroad. It offers sales and installation of auto accessories and detail, maintenance, and repair services. Tint World also sells mobile devices, custom wheels and tires, security film, vehicle wraps, and more.
There are over 80 Tint World locations, and the franchise wants to expand its reach worldwide. As a franchise owner, you may provide quality customer service, take part in exciting customer promotions, and indulge your passion for auto tinting, detailing, and repair.
Why You May Want to Start a Tint World Franchise
The automotive industry is an important industry, and it may continue to serve as a high-level industry. Tint World's proven training program and franchise model may create a standard that anyone can implement and follow, no matter their background. Even if franchise owners are from different walks of life, they all want to be part of a growing brand. They're passionate about providing great customer service and want to work in a clean, high-tech atmosphere.
The studio-style centers may be bright and stylish. Tint World strives to have more attractive spaces than what competitors offer. With Tint World's goal of providing business management strategies and top-notch customer service, running a successful business can be achievable. You may be able to use Tint World's cloud-based business management system to easily manage your sales, social media marketing, fulfillment, and e-commerce platform.
What Might Make a Tint World Franchise a Good Choice?
The company hopes to provide unmatched national purchasing power, operations, and marketing support, as well as a development team that helps with lease negotiations and site construction. If you need financial support, Tint World has a relationship with a network of lenders and is on the SBA Franchise Registry. These lenders may offer help with the franchise fee, startup cost, equipment, inventory, and payroll.
To be part of the Tint World team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How to Open a Tint World Franchise
If you meet Tint World's minimum franchise requirements, you can get started by contacting them directly. During the onboarding process, you'll usually be able to chat with a franchise team member and a franchise developer. They can assess if you're a good fit for the franchise. During this time, you may find it helpful to ask any questions you may have for the Tint World team.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you'll want to make sure it's the right fit. This company values employees who are innovative, respectful, and have integrity. Does this sound like you? Maybe it's time you put yourself on the path to operating a Tint World franchise.
Company Overview
About Tint World
- Industry
- Automotive
- Related Categories
- Window Tinting, Automotive Appearance Services, Miscellaneous Automotive Products & Services
- Founded
- 1982
- Parent Company
- Tint World LLC
- Leadership
- Charles Bonfiglio, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
1000 Clint Moore Rd., #110
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2007 (16 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 27
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 107 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Tint World franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $49,950
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $259,500 - $399,500
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $200,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $120,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- $400+/wk.
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 15 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Tint World has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 40 hours
- Classroom Training
- 80 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 3-5
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Tint World? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Tint World landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Tint World ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Tint World.
Kona Ice
Pop-A-Lock
Matco Tools
British Swim School
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.