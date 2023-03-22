Ziebart
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#169 Ranked #181 last year
Initial investment
$417K - $566K
Units as of 2022
400 3.1% over 3 years
Ziebart is a popular provider of automotive appearance protection services, offering an array of solutions through an international network of over 350 franchises operating worldwide. There are over 80 franchises in the U.S. and more than 100 locations in Canada.

Ziebart boasts excellent proprietary products and services, as well as a dynamic business model that has been polished and proven to work since its beginning in 1959. The brand specializes in professional auto detailing, paint protection films, spray-on bed liners, and other related products and services.

Many times in the past few decades, Ziebart has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Why You May Want to Start a Ziebart Franchise

On top of the excellent quality products and services that define the Ziebart brand, a lot of the success enjoyed by franchisees is the comprehensive and consistent support provided by the company, from store setup assistance to marketing to on-site account acquisition and more. Ziebart gives franchisees all the help and resources possible to help them take off from day one.  

If you’re a vehicle dealer seeking new and profitable challenges or a potential franchisee looking for opportunities to diversify your portfolio, then opening a Ziebart franchise may be right for you. You can leverage the benefits of a reliable international brand when you franchise with Ziebart. Automotive experience isn't necessary, and the franchise fees may be waived for qualified veterans, thanks to the company’s 5-Star VetFran membership.

What Might Make a Ziebart Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Ziebart team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How Do You Open a Ziebart Franchise?

While Ziebart is hardly your regular automotive franchise, the application process is pretty standard. You can reach out to the company easily through an inquiry form. They may respond with a phone or virtual call to begin the information exchange process. You can ask questions, and they will do the same—particularly looking at your financial readiness to operate a franchise.

After you and the company have decided to pursue a partnership, they'll orient you on the business, giving you the chance to ask additional questions and meet the founders and the team. They'll send over a copy of the company’s Franchise Disclosure Document and give you the chance to talk to existing franchisees.

When you're ready, you'll sign the franchise agreement and pay the franchise fee and other necessary costs. Next, you will be onboarded for training, and after completion, you can finally open your brand new Ziebart franchise. Throughout the preparation process and even during your actual operations, a dedicated franchise team will be on hand to provide the help you need.

Company Overview

About Ziebart

Industry
Automotive
Related Categories
Automotive Appearance Services, Windshield Repair
Founded
1959
Parent Company
Ziebart Int'l. Corp.
Leadership
Thomas A. Wolfe, President/CEO
Corporate Address
1290 E. Maple Rd.
Troy, MI 48083
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1962 (61 years)
# of employees at HQ
100
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
400 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Ziebart franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$36,000
Initial Investment
$416,820 - $566,100
Net Worth Requirement
$350,000
Cash Requirement
$150,000
Veteran Incentives
Franchise fee waived
Royalty Fee
5%/8%
Ad Royalty Fee
2-5%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Ziebart offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory, accounts receivable
Third Party Financing
Ziebart has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
228 hours
Classroom Training
104 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
4
Are exclusive territories available?
No
