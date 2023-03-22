Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#169 Ranked #181 last year
- Initial investment
-
$417K - $566K
- Units as of 2022
-
400 3.1% over 3 years
Ziebart is a popular provider of automotive appearance protection services, offering an array of solutions through an international network of over 350 franchises operating worldwide. There are over 80 franchises in the U.S. and more than 100 locations in Canada.
Ziebart boasts excellent proprietary products and services, as well as a dynamic business model that has been polished and proven to work since its beginning in 1959. The brand specializes in professional auto detailing, paint protection films, spray-on bed liners, and other related products and services.
Many times in the past few decades, Ziebart has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
Why You May Want to Start a Ziebart Franchise
On top of the excellent quality products and services that define the Ziebart brand, a lot of the success enjoyed by franchisees is the comprehensive and consistent support provided by the company, from store setup assistance to marketing to on-site account acquisition and more. Ziebart gives franchisees all the help and resources possible to help them take off from day one.
If you’re a vehicle dealer seeking new and profitable challenges or a potential franchisee looking for opportunities to diversify your portfolio, then opening a Ziebart franchise may be right for you. You can leverage the benefits of a reliable international brand when you franchise with Ziebart. Automotive experience isn't necessary, and the franchise fees may be waived for qualified veterans, thanks to the company’s 5-Star VetFran membership.
What Might Make a Ziebart Franchise a Good Choice?
To be part of the Ziebart team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How Do You Open a Ziebart Franchise?
While Ziebart is hardly your regular automotive franchise, the application process is pretty standard. You can reach out to the company easily through an inquiry form. They may respond with a phone or virtual call to begin the information exchange process. You can ask questions, and they will do the same—particularly looking at your financial readiness to operate a franchise.
After you and the company have decided to pursue a partnership, they'll orient you on the business, giving you the chance to ask additional questions and meet the founders and the team. They'll send over a copy of the company’s Franchise Disclosure Document and give you the chance to talk to existing franchisees.
When you're ready, you'll sign the franchise agreement and pay the franchise fee and other necessary costs. Next, you will be onboarded for training, and after completion, you can finally open your brand new Ziebart franchise. Throughout the preparation process and even during your actual operations, a dedicated franchise team will be on hand to provide the help you need.
Company Overview
About Ziebart
- Industry
- Automotive
- Related Categories
- Automotive Appearance Services, Windshield Repair
- Founded
- 1959
- Parent Company
- Ziebart Int'l. Corp.
- Leadership
- Thomas A. Wolfe, President/CEO
- Corporate Address
-
1290 E. Maple Rd.
Troy, MI 48083
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1962 (61 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 100
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 400 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Ziebart franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $36,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $416,820 - $566,100
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $350,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $150,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- Franchise fee waived
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 5%/8%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2-5%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Ziebart offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory, accounts receivable
- Third Party Financing
- Ziebart has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 228 hours
- Classroom Training
- 104 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 4
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Ziebart? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Ziebart landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Ziebart ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
