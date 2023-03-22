Ziebart is a popular provider of automotive appearance protection services, offering an array of solutions through an international network of over 350 franchises operating worldwide. There are over 80 franchises in the U.S. and more than 100 locations in Canada.

Ziebart boasts excellent proprietary products and services, as well as a dynamic business model that has been polished and proven to work since its beginning in 1959. The brand specializes in professional auto detailing, paint protection films, spray-on bed liners, and other related products and services.

Many times in the past few decades, Ziebart has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Why You May Want to Start a Ziebart Franchise

On top of the excellent quality products and services that define the Ziebart brand, a lot of the success enjoyed by franchisees is the comprehensive and consistent support provided by the company, from store setup assistance to marketing to on-site account acquisition and more. Ziebart gives franchisees all the help and resources possible to help them take off from day one.

If you’re a vehicle dealer seeking new and profitable challenges or a potential franchisee looking for opportunities to diversify your portfolio, then opening a Ziebart franchise may be right for you. You can leverage the benefits of a reliable international brand when you franchise with Ziebart. Automotive experience isn't necessary, and the franchise fees may be waived for qualified veterans, thanks to the company’s 5-Star VetFran membership.

What Might Make a Ziebart Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Ziebart team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How Do You Open a Ziebart Franchise?

While Ziebart is hardly your regular automotive franchise, the application process is pretty standard. You can reach out to the company easily through an inquiry form. They may respond with a phone or virtual call to begin the information exchange process. You can ask questions, and they will do the same—particularly looking at your financial readiness to operate a franchise.

After you and the company have decided to pursue a partnership, they'll orient you on the business, giving you the chance to ask additional questions and meet the founders and the team. They'll send over a copy of the company’s Franchise Disclosure Document and give you the chance to talk to existing franchisees.

When you're ready, you'll sign the franchise agreement and pay the franchise fee and other necessary costs. Next, you will be onboarded for training, and after completion, you can finally open your brand new Ziebart franchise. Throughout the preparation process and even during your actual operations, a dedicated franchise team will be on hand to provide the help you need.