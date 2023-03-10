Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$19K - $84K
- Units as of 2020
-
336 1.2% over 3 years
SuperGlass Windshield Repair is one of the world's largest glass repair-only providers in the world. It offers locations across the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Scotland, France, Mexico, Nigeria, and South Korea. Over 270 franchises are located in the U.S., with more than 60 outside of the States. SuperGlass Windshield Repair was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
With no less than 80 years worth of combined experience in the windshield repair industry, the people behind SuperGlass Windshield Repair know that their success as a company is deeply rooted in their franchisees' work. So, if you're exploring the world of opening a franchise, SuperGlass Windshield Repair might offer substantial opportunities with proven corporate backing.
Why You May Want to Start a SuperGlass Windshield Repair Franchise
As a SuperGlass Windshield Repair franchisee, you may have access to one of the industry's most extensive training and franchise systems, ensuring that you can possibly begin your business on the right foot. The company might see that you are well-equipped with all the knowledge, skills, and foresight necessary to start your new windshield repair business.
SuperGlass Windshield Repair operations are designed to keep your overheads fairly low, primarily if you operate as a mobile service. That means you probably won't need to maintain a physical location apart from a small office for payment collections and communication. This formula has worked for many of the company's existing franchisees today, and you can use it to drive the same level of success to your franchise.
In addition, you can operate your SuperGlass Windshield Repair business as a part-time business or absentee owner.
What Might Make SuperGlass Windshield Repair Franchise a Good Choice?
Many times throughout the lifetime of the franchise, SuperGlass Windshield Repair has been ranked in Entrepreneur Franchise 500. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. You’ll want to make sure you have enough capital available to cover an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs, as well as ongoing royalty and renewal fees. Your franchise fee may cover equipment, supplies, POS hardware and software, and lawyer fees and costs.
A typical SuperGlass Windshield Repair franchise term of agreement lasts for 10 years, and if you meet all the requirements and the company wishes to remain in business with you, applying for an additional ten years is possible. The company also typically offers in-house financing for the franchise fee and a veteran discount if you are approved.
How Do You Open a SuperGlass Windshield Repair Franchise?
As a SuperGlass Windshield Repair franchisee, you may be expected to know your business, even down to windscreen repairs. After you express your interest in owning a franchise, are qualified, and pay your franchise fee, expect to spend most of the onboarding process at the company's Orlando, Florida headquarters. Here, you will complete your training. This may include both laboratory instructions and your franchise's business side, such as invoicing customers and creating business records.
The company is well aware of the huge contribution franchisees make towards the organization's success, so you may look forward to in-depth, continual support as you set off with your repair franchise.
Company Overview
About SuperGlass Windshield Repair
- Industry
- Automotive
- Related Categories
- Windshield Repair, Automotive Appearance Services
- Founded
- 1992
- Leadership
- David Casey, President
- Corporate Address
-
6220 Hazeltine National Dr., #118
Orlando, FL 32822
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1993 (30 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 5
- # of Units
- 336 (as of 2020)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a SuperGlass Windshield Repair franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $5,000 - $17,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $18,685 - $84,205
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $15,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $15,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 4%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- SuperGlass Windshield Repair offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 40 hours
- Classroom Training
- 40 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsSite SelectionFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like SuperGlass Windshield Repair? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where SuperGlass Windshield Repair landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to SuperGlass Windshield Repair.
Amazing Lash Studio
Carstar
Colors On Parade
Squeeze
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.