SuperGlass Windshield Repair is one of the world's largest glass repair-only providers in the world. It offers locations across the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Scotland, France, Mexico, Nigeria, and South Korea. Over 270 franchises are located in the U.S., with more than 60 outside of the States. SuperGlass Windshield Repair was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

With no less than 80 years worth of combined experience in the windshield repair industry, the people behind SuperGlass Windshield Repair know that their success as a company is deeply rooted in their franchisees' work. So, if you're exploring the world of opening a franchise, SuperGlass Windshield Repair might offer substantial opportunities with proven corporate backing.

Why You May Want to Start a SuperGlass Windshield Repair Franchise

As a SuperGlass Windshield Repair franchisee, you may have access to one of the industry's most extensive training and franchise systems, ensuring that you can possibly begin your business on the right foot. The company might see that you are well-equipped with all the knowledge, skills, and foresight necessary to start your new windshield repair business.

SuperGlass Windshield Repair operations are designed to keep your overheads fairly low, primarily if you operate as a mobile service. That means you probably won't need to maintain a physical location apart from a small office for payment collections and communication. This formula has worked for many of the company's existing franchisees today, and you can use it to drive the same level of success to your franchise.

In addition, you can operate your SuperGlass Windshield Repair business as a part-time business or absentee owner.

What Might Make SuperGlass Windshield Repair Franchise a Good Choice?

Many times throughout the lifetime of the franchise, SuperGlass Windshield Repair has been ranked in Entrepreneur Franchise 500. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. You’ll want to make sure you have enough capital available to cover an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs, as well as ongoing royalty and renewal fees. Your franchise fee may cover equipment, supplies, POS hardware and software, and lawyer fees and costs.

A typical SuperGlass Windshield Repair franchise term of agreement lasts for 10 years, and if you meet all the requirements and the company wishes to remain in business with you, applying for an additional ten years is possible. The company also typically offers in-house financing for the franchise fee and a veteran discount if you are approved.

How Do You Open a SuperGlass Windshield Repair Franchise?

As a SuperGlass Windshield Repair franchisee, you may be expected to know your business, even down to windscreen repairs. After you express your interest in owning a franchise, are qualified, and pay your franchise fee, expect to spend most of the onboarding process at the company's Orlando, Florida headquarters. Here, you will complete your training. This may include both laboratory instructions and your franchise's business side, such as invoicing customers and creating business records.

The company is well aware of the huge contribution franchisees make towards the organization's success, so you may look forward to in-depth, continual support as you set off with your repair franchise.