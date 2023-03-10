Glass Doctor
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#180 Ranked #232 last year
Initial investment
$158K - $300K
Units as of 2022
189 9.9% over 3 years
Glass Doctor began in 1962 by offering a straightforward service to customers in the form of window repairs. For customers, complete glass replacement services are just a phone call away.

In 1977, Glass Doctor began to franchise locations, expand its reach, and offer its services to both customers and potential franchisees. With over 40 years of operation, Glass Doctor has grown to over 150 franchises in the U.S., further evidence of its strength as a brand. Glass Doctor is a part of the Neighborly group, which franchises more than a dozen other home services brands.

The ideal candidate for a Glass Doctor franchise is an individual who values independence and dedicates themselves to the delivery of quality service to customers.

Why You May Want to Start a Glass Doctor Franchise

Vehicle owners, homeowners, and business owners are constantly looking for timely and affordable services. Glass Doctor is a reputable brand in the glass repair and replacement industry that delivers professional solutions to meet clients’ needs.

In a market with many competitors, Glass Doctor has distinguished itself by offering various types of glass repair. Glass Doctor's capability to handle multiple tasks has built its reputation as a reliable service provider.

Customers are drawn in by Glass Doctor's ability to fix broken glass, repair doors, fix partitions, and even hang mirrors with professionalism. Operating a Glass Doctor franchise may provide an opportunity to meet your community's needs and bring light into homes, automobiles, and workspaces.

What Might Make a Glass Doctor a Good Choice?

For prospective franchisees, Glass Doctor offers two franchise opportunities: the Home & Business Glass franchise and the Auto Glass franchise. For either franchise, you do not need prior glass experience.

There is a required startup investment to franchise a Glass Doctor. You will need to make sure your finances are in order with sufficient liquid capital to open a franchise location. There is also a required franchise fee and a net worth requirement that all franchisees need to meet. 

If you are a veteran, there may be a discount that you can put towards the franchise fee. Franchisees may also pay a royalty fee and an advertisement fee. A franchisee can sign a contract with Glass Doctor for up to 10 years, and if successful, you may renew the franchise agreement. 

Glass Doctor provides on-site training for franchisees. Classroom training and additional training is held bi-annually to help you become a glass guru. Glass Doctor also provides ongoing marketing support to help with on-brand advertisements.

How Do You Open a Glass Doctor Franchise?

To open a Glass Doctor, make sure you speak with your financial advisor and a lawyer. Review your local need for a Glass Doctor and learn more about which type of franchise you would like to invest in, either the Home & Business Glass franchise or the Auto Glass franchise.

As a franchisee, you can decide to complete the work yourself or hire employees to help repair the various glass needs. A Glass Doctor franchise values respect, integrity, and customer focus, giving you an edge as you navigate the competitive glass world.

Company Overview

About Glass Doctor

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Glass Repair, Windshield Repair, Home Repairs/Handyman Services, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Home Improvement
Founded
1962
Parent Company
Neighborly
Leadership
Brad Roberson, Brand President
Corporate Address
1010 N. University Parks Dr.
Waco, TX 76707
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1977 (46 years)
# of employees at HQ
1,600
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
189 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Glass Doctor franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$59,900
Initial Investment
$158,200 - $300,400
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
4-7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Glass Doctor has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
8-40 hours
Classroom Training
88.64 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
5-6
Are exclusive territories available?
No
