Windshield Repair

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchises Available? No
Online Operation? No

What are the benefits of starting a mobile windshield chip repair service? • Low initial investment and minimal monthly business operating overheads. • Homebased business opportunity, flexible business hours, and no inventory to stock or store. • Proven consumer demand with strong future growth potential. • Full- or part-time business opportunity with the potential to earn $50 per hour or more. • There are 130 million registered cars and trucks in the United States, which means 130 million potential customers. • No regulations and quick business learning curve. • Value priced automotive repair means an easy sell. • Inexpensive and readily available business equipment that requires virtually no maintenance. • Excellent potential to expand the business geographically on a franchise or license basis. • Mainly a cash business with very little accounts receivables or payables headaches.

