Appliance Repair Service

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Appliance repair is a great moneymaking opportunity for mechanically inclined entrepreneurs. Stoves, fridges, dishwashers, washers, dryers, central vacuum systems and freezers are just a few of the home appliances that you will be able to repair at rates as high as $75 per hour. You will need home-appliance repair training, but certification courses can be completed in less than a year, and you can contact the associations listed below to find classes available in your area. Further training in commercial kitchen equipment will enable you to also repair restaurant and food services equipment such as grills, fryers and commercial coolers. Advertise in the Yellow Pages and in your community classifieds. Offering customers a 24-hour emergency repair service, as well as an ironclad warranty on all work, is sure to get the telephone ringing. Also market your appliance repair services to apartment landlords and property managers. This venture is perfectly suited to be operated from a homebased workshop to handle major repairs, while minor repairs can be completed right at your customers' homes.