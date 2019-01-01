Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

Believe it or not, you can make a very comfortable living by starting and operating a doggie pooper-scooper service in your community. In fact, this service has really taken off in the past few years and new pooper-scooper services are popping up daily across the country. This is an easy business to start requiring little investment, no special skills, and minimal equipment to operate. Basically, if you can handle a shovel and plastic bags, and can put up with less than aromatic smells, you're qualified to run a pooper-scooper service. If not, you can still cash in on this booming growth business by marketing and managing the service while hiring others to do the dirty work. Spread the word about your pooper-scooper service by advertising in local newspapers, pinning fliers to bulletin boards, and through dog-related businesses and clubs in the community. Most services charge a flat monthly rate of between $30 and $60 to stop by customers' homes or businesses weekly to clean up their yards, which takes no more than ten minutes per visit.

The Market

Pet owners.

Needed Equipment

You will need reliable transportation, a cell phone, garbage buckets, plastic bags, shovels, gloves, and a good pair of rubber boots.

