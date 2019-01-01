Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: Under $2,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Armed with nothing more than a ladder, garden hose, and basic transportation that will take you from one job to the next, it is possible to earn $200 to $300 per day cleaning leaves and other debris from rain gutters. You will also need to obtain liability insurance coverage as well as workers' compensation coverage, especially if you employ people, but these are also great sales tools because they give customers the peace of mind in knowing that they'll be protected in the event of an accident or damage to their homes; they also project a professional image for your business. Market your gutter-cleaning services by designing a flier outlining the details of your service, along with contact information. Hand-deliver the fliers to homes in residential neighborhoods, and be sure to advertise a special promotion on the flier, such as a 20 percent discount to help secure work quickly. In addition to single-family homes, you can also contact home owner associations and property managers and pitch the benefits of your service.

