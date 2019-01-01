My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Pest and Critter Control

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $10,000 - $50,000
Home Based: Can be operated from home.
Part Time: Can be operated part-time.
Franchises Available? Yes
Online Operation? No

You can cash in on the booming pest management and critter control industry by starting your own pest-control service. You'll be in good company, considering that there are an estimated 65,000 people working in the pest-control industry in the United States. Specialize in ridding homes, offices, and commercial buildings of pesky insects such as termites, roaches, spiders, ants, and bees. Or concentrate on ridding your clients' properties of larger critters such as squirrels, snakes, rats, mice, and raccoons. For the more ecologically-minded client, some services even provide live catch-and-release services for the removal of raccoons, snakes, skunks, and squirrels. In short, pest-control services locate, identify, destroy, catch, control, or repel pests by applying chemicals, setting traps, installing physical barriers, or by manual removal techniques. Keep in mind that laws in both Canada and the United States require training and licensing before you can offer customers pest-control services, especially those involving the application of pesticides.

Related Ideas

Categories

Latest on Entrepreneur