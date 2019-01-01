Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? Yes

Online Operation? No

It isn't pretty, but trash could put you on the road to riches. Rubbish removal is charged by the hour, truckload, or by a quote before removing the junk. If you can offer home and business owners fast and convenient rubbish removal services at competitive prices, word-of-mouth advertising will generate more work than you can handle. Be sure to build alliances with people who can refer your business to their customers and clients; these referral brokers include real estate agents, residential and commercial cleaners, and home service companies such as carpet cleaners, contractors, and property managers. If you're looking for a low-cost business start-up that requires little in the way of skills or experience, a rubbish removal service is one of the better choices. After expenses and dumping fees, you should have no problem earning in the range of $25 to $40 per hour.

The Market

Anyone who needs large amounts of trash removed from their property including homeowners, construction sites and businesses.

Needed Equipment

A secondhand truck or trailer, shovels, rakes, and a few garbage cans are all you need to start a rubbish removal service.

