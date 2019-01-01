Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Startup Costs: $2,000 - $10,000

Home Based: Can be operated from home.

Part Time: Can be operated part-time.

Franchises Available? No

Online Operation? No

Almost all new wooden fences that are being installed today are constructed from prebuilt fence panels in 4-, 5-, and 6-foot heights. Typically these prebuilt fence panels are constructed from pressure treated wood or from cedar wood, and are available in a wide range of styles. To get started building and selling fence panels you will need a homebased workshop, basic power and hand tools, and some design plans, but that's about it. The fence panels can be sold to fence installation companies, landscape contractors, to do-it-yourself building centers, or directly to homeowners by placing advertisements in your local newspaper. Once established, and the manufacturing bugs have been worked out, there should be no problem averaging $20 to $30 per hour for building the fence panels.

