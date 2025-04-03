Gigi Schweikert
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
Gigi brings 30+ years of experience crafting innovative strategies for high-quality early education programs. She served as Director of the United Nations Child Care Centre before developing and managing on-site employer-sponsored child care programs for numerous Fortune 500 companies.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Franchise
How Entrepreneurs and First-Time Franchisees Can Become Effective Leaders
Leadership isn't about having all the answers, it's about being willing to grow, listen and lead with intention.