Founded
1967
Franchising Since
1967 (51 Years)
Corporate Address
142 State Rte. 34
Holmdel, NJ 07733
CEO
Scott Frith
Parent Company
Lawn Doctor Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$101,840 - $115,890
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$60,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$60,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
10%
Ad Royalty Fee
10%
Lawn Doctor offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, accounts receivable
Lawn Doctor has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Classroom Training:
76-81 hours