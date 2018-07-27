Lawn Doctor
#91 Franchise 500| Lawn, tree, and shrub care; mosquito and tick control

Lawn Doctor
Lawn, tree, and shrub care; mosquito and tick control
|

About
Founded

1967

Franchising Since

1967 (51 Years)

Corporate Address

142 State Rte. 34
Holmdel, NJ 07733

CEO

Scott Frith

Parent Company

Lawn Doctor Inc.

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$101,840 - $115,890

Net-worth Requirement

$60,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$60,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$35,000 - $35,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

10%

Ad Royalty Fee

10%

Financing Options

Lawn Doctor offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, accounts receivable

Lawn Doctor has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  equipment, inventory, payroll

Veteran Incentives

$10,000 off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Field Operations

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Classroom Training:

76-81 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Lawn Doctor is ranked #91 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
What started out in the back of a small hardware store in 1967 has grown to a nationwide chain of independently owned and operated offices. Caring for a total of more than 1 billion square feet of turf, Lawn Doctor franchisees provide all-season care including fertilization and weed and insect control.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $101,840 High - $115,890
Units
+1.3%+7 UNITS (1 Year) +11.4%+55 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Related Franchises

See More

Weed Man

See More

Spring-Green Lawn Care

See More

NaturaLawn of America Inc.

See More

U.S. Lawns

See More

The Grounds Guys LLC

Franchise Articles

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Want to make the leap with your business? Here's one way to expand overseas.
Rick Grossmann | 5 min read
A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

Three experts share tips for getting the most out of your CPA.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

Eric Casaburi, CEO of Retro Fitness, talks about turning one gym into over 150 fitness clubs across the United States.
David Meltzer | 1 min read
How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

Patrice & Associates franchisee Mercedes Concepcion-Gray works to uplift the Latina community.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Office Evolution might not have kombucha on tap, but it has a nationwide community of entrepreneurs who are willing to lend a helping hand.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: July 27th, 2018
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.