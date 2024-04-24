Gen Z and millennials may be decades away from retirement, but some spots are already on their radar.

Florida has long been top of mind for people considering where to spend their golden years: Nearly 12% of retirees who moved to a different state in 2022 opted for the Sunshine State, according to data from the Census Bureau's Current Population Survey and its Annual Social and Economic Supplements for 2022.

Millions of Baby Boomers retire from the U.S. labor force each year, per Pew Research Center, but they're not the only generations dreaming about retirement. Although most Gen Zers and millennials have a long way to go before they can say goodbye to the workforce, some have already started to think about where they'd like to go when they do.

