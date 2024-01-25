U.S. Workers Really Want to Retire Young, According to Their Google Searches There's been a spike in searches asking about retirement ages. Here's each state's dream age to say goodbye to the daily grind.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Maybe Kim Kardashian was right: No one wants to work anymore.

On Wednesday, Google Trends posted on Threads that there was a 1450% spike in searches for "retirement ages around the world" in the U.S. last week.

Whether it's just wishful thinking or related to the rash of layoffs plaguing the tech and media industries is unknown, but one thing is for sure: Workers in the U.S. have retirement on the brain.

And searches for when to stop the daily grind are getting younger and younger.

Over the last five years, Google searches for "how to retire by" a certain age has varied by state, with some, such as Colorado and Vermont, asking how to be done by 40, according to the data.

Only two states (Indiana and Tennessee) wanted to know "how to retire by 62." The majority of states wanted to know how to retire by age 55 and the second biggest search was retiring by age 50.

Per government data, in 2022, the median age of the U.S. worker was 41.8.
