This article originally appeared on Business Insider.

eBay is cutting 1,000 jobs — a reduction of about 9% of its workforce.

CEO Jamie Iannone told employees in a memo Tuesday that it would make the latest round of layoffs so it could be "more nimble."

Iannone pointed to its expenses and headcount eclipsing the growth of its business in the memo shared on the company website. He also said it would also "scale back" on the number of contractors it hires.

The e-commerce giant laid off 500 workers last February, which was about 4% of its workforce. In November, the company posted a third-quarter revenue of $2.5 billion, up 5% year over year.

The eBay chief said in the memo, "Despite facing external pressures, like the challenging macroeconomic environment, we know we can be better with the factors we control. While we are making progress against our strategy, our overall headcount and expenses have outpaced the growth of our business."

Iannone warned investors in a post-earnings call in November that it was witnessing "softening consumer trends" early in its fourth quarter. He added that it could see a "more muted seasonal uptick over the holidays."



eBay's latest job cuts come amid a fresh wave of mass layoffs in the tech industry this year. Google axed over 1,000 workers this month and Amazon let go of hundreds of employees at Prime Video and MGM Studios and a further 500 people at its streaming platform Twitch.

