McDonald's has long been a historic staple of American culture, but as time has gone on, the famed fast food chain's menu and aesthetic have changed with the times.

TikTok

But for diners looking for some nostalgia, the oldest-running McDonald's is still open for business in California — and is garnering attention again thanks to one TikToker whose video of the joint has recently gone viral.

TikToker Michelle Fonesca recently brought viewers on a journey to visit the Downey, California location of the chain where burgers are still sold at their original price — just 15 cents!

The video displays a massive Ronald McDonald statue complete with retro neon signage outside the restaurant, which features a walk-up window similar to an ice cream shop.

The camera also pans to other retro memorabilia and a display of red and white chairs and tables.

The clip, which has been viewed over 31,500 times, also boasts that this location serves up fried apple pie for dessert.

Viewers were delighted by the nostalgic spot.

"It was and still is so colorful, most McDonalds are just beige and sad looking," one user wrote.

The original McDonald's in the U.S. is also located in California (in San Bernardino), though it is no longer in operation.