The 30 Minute Hit is a fitness class aimed exclusively at females by using the art of boxing and kickboxing to get customers truly fit.

Founded in 2004 and based in British Columbia, Canada, 30 Minute Hit strives to empower women of all ages. Customers may feel their mental and physical strength improve each day, making them sharper, stronger, more balanced, and best of all, more confident. No matter what age, shape, size, and ability customers are, a 30 Minute Hit franchise may benefit your community.

While 30 Minute Hit is larger in Canada than the United States, there are still over a dozen franchises located in the United States to go along with the 50+ in Canada.

Why You May Want to Start a 30 Minute Hit Franchise

From day one, 30 Minute Hit may make customers feel welcome. 30 Minute Hit is full of like-minded women of all ages, ready to support each other. Customers may find themselves laughing, learning, and sweating together, as a 30 Minute Hit location seeks to help customers reach their goals in health and wellness, which may also be cathartic.

Customers may only need a pair of gloves and 30 minutes with qualified coaches to guide them through the classes, leaving customers feeling fitter, stronger, balanced, and more confident. The equipment, instruction, and soundtracks are designed just for customers and their specific 30 Minute Hit locations.

A 30 Minute Hit franchise location is designed to be bright and vibrant. It should be a place where customers can leave their day-to-day stresses behind, allowing them to concentrate on themselves. The classes, equipment, and training are designed specifically for females, regardless of shape, age, size, or ability.

What Might Make a 30 Minute Hit Franchise a Good Choice?

As the name suggests, the 30 Minute Hit training is just 30 minutes of high-intensity interval training, also known as HIIT. There is no need to rush to a gym and book classes as classes are expected to run every 30 minutes with certified trainers.

Franchisees should have the enthusiasm and passion for fitness and well-being. You will be given and taught a simple template to work from, potentially giving you all you need to run a growing business. If this high-energy environment sounds like you, you may be a good fit for the 30 Minute Hit brand.

Opening a 30 Minute Hit franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in the already crowded and competitive fitness industry.

How To Open a 30 Minute Hit Franchise

As you decide if opening a 30 Minute Hit franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a 30 Minute Hit franchise would do well in your community.

To be part of the 30 Minute Hit team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the 30 Minute Hit franchising team questions.