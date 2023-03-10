Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#482 Ranked #351 last year
- Initial investment
$123K - $326K
- Units as of 2022
76 22.6% over 3 years
The 30 Minute Hit is a fitness class aimed exclusively at females by using the art of boxing and kickboxing to get customers truly fit.
Founded in 2004 and based in British Columbia, Canada, 30 Minute Hit strives to empower women of all ages. Customers may feel their mental and physical strength improve each day, making them sharper, stronger, more balanced, and best of all, more confident. No matter what age, shape, size, and ability customers are, a 30 Minute Hit franchise may benefit your community.
While 30 Minute Hit is larger in Canada than the United States, there are still over a dozen franchises located in the United States to go along with the 50+ in Canada.
Why You May Want to Start a 30 Minute Hit Franchise
From day one, 30 Minute Hit may make customers feel welcome. 30 Minute Hit is full of like-minded women of all ages, ready to support each other. Customers may find themselves laughing, learning, and sweating together, as a 30 Minute Hit location seeks to help customers reach their goals in health and wellness, which may also be cathartic.
Customers may only need a pair of gloves and 30 minutes with qualified coaches to guide them through the classes, leaving customers feeling fitter, stronger, balanced, and more confident. The equipment, instruction, and soundtracks are designed just for customers and their specific 30 Minute Hit locations.
A 30 Minute Hit franchise location is designed to be bright and vibrant. It should be a place where customers can leave their day-to-day stresses behind, allowing them to concentrate on themselves. The classes, equipment, and training are designed specifically for females, regardless of shape, age, size, or ability.
What Might Make a 30 Minute Hit Franchise a Good Choice?
As the name suggests, the 30 Minute Hit training is just 30 minutes of high-intensity interval training, also known as HIIT. There is no need to rush to a gym and book classes as classes are expected to run every 30 minutes with certified trainers.
Franchisees should have the enthusiasm and passion for fitness and well-being. You will be given and taught a simple template to work from, potentially giving you all you need to run a growing business. If this high-energy environment sounds like you, you may be a good fit for the 30 Minute Hit brand.
Opening a 30 Minute Hit franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in the already crowded and competitive fitness industry.
How To Open a 30 Minute Hit Franchise
As you decide if opening a 30 Minute Hit franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a 30 Minute Hit franchise would do well in your community.
To be part of the 30 Minute Hit team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the 30 Minute Hit franchising team questions.
Company Overview
About 30 Minute Hit
- Industry
- Health & Wellness
- Related Categories
- Boxing/Kickboxing Fitness, Fitness
- Founded
- 2004
- Parent Company
- 30 Minute Hit Ltd.
- Leadership
- Jackson Loychuk, CEO
- Corporate Address
P.O. Box 75528 RPO Edgemont Village
North Vancouver, BC V7N 4X1
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2006 (17 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 10
- Where seeking
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 76 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a 30 Minute Hit franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $45,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $123,150 - $325,500
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $45,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $45,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- $500-$900/mo.
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- $300/mo.
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- 30 Minute Hit has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- Classroom Training
- 40-60 hours
- Ongoing Support
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
Ad TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 3-5
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where 30 Minute Hit landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where 30 Minute Hit ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
