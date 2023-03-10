30 Minute Hit
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#482 Ranked #351 last year
Initial investment
$123K - $326K
Units as of 2022
76 22.6% over 3 years
The 30 Minute Hit is a fitness class aimed exclusively at females by using the art of boxing and kickboxing to get customers truly fit. 

Founded in 2004 and based in British Columbia, Canada, 30 Minute Hit strives to empower women of all ages. Customers may feel their mental and physical strength improve each day, making them sharper, stronger, more balanced, and best of all, more confident. No matter what age, shape, size, and ability customers are, a 30 Minute Hit franchise may benefit your community. 

While 30 Minute Hit is larger in Canada than the United States, there are still over a dozen franchises located in the United States to go along with the 50+ in Canada.

Why You May Want to Start a 30 Minute Hit Franchise

From day one, 30 Minute Hit may make customers feel welcome. 30 Minute Hit is full of like-minded women of all ages, ready to support each other. Customers may find themselves laughing, learning, and sweating together, as a 30 Minute Hit location seeks to help customers reach their goals in health and wellness, which may also be cathartic. 

Customers may only need a pair of gloves and 30 minutes with qualified coaches to guide them through the classes, leaving customers feeling fitter, stronger, balanced, and more confident. The equipment, instruction, and soundtracks are designed just for customers and their specific 30 Minute Hit locations. 

A 30 Minute Hit franchise location is designed to be bright and vibrant. It should be a place where customers can leave their day-to-day stresses behind, allowing them to concentrate on themselves. The classes, equipment, and training are designed specifically for females, regardless of shape, age, size, or ability.

What Might Make a 30 Minute Hit Franchise a Good Choice?

As the name suggests, the 30 Minute Hit training is just 30 minutes of high-intensity interval training, also known as HIIT. There is no need to rush to a gym and book classes as classes are expected to run every 30 minutes with certified trainers. 

Franchisees should have the enthusiasm and passion for fitness and well-being. You will be given and taught a simple template to work from, potentially giving you all you need to run a growing business. If this high-energy environment sounds like you, you may be a good fit for the 30 Minute Hit brand. 

Opening a 30 Minute Hit franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in the already crowded and competitive fitness industry.

How To Open a 30 Minute Hit Franchise

As you decide if opening a 30 Minute Hit franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a 30 Minute Hit franchise would do well in your community.

To be part of the 30 Minute Hit team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the 30 Minute Hit franchising team questions. 

Company Overview

About 30 Minute Hit

Industry
Health & Wellness
Related Categories
Boxing/Kickboxing Fitness, Fitness
Founded
2004
Parent Company
30 Minute Hit Ltd.
Leadership
Jackson Loychuk, CEO
Corporate Address
P.O. Box 75528 RPO Edgemont Village
North Vancouver, BC V7N 4X1
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2006 (17 years)
# of employees at HQ
10
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
76 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a 30 Minute Hit franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$45,000
Initial Investment
$123,150 - $325,500
Net Worth Requirement
$45,000
Cash Requirement
$45,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
$500-$900/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
$300/mo.
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
30 Minute Hit has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
40-60 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3-5
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
