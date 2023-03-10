Signing out of account, Standby...
Fresh Coat PaintersResidential and commercial painting
People may be too busy with life to slow down and tackle large projects. Fresh Coat allows people to get their painting projects done without lifting a finger. Fresh Coat is typically hired to paint the interior and exterior of apartments, houses, offices, cabinets, garages, and more.
Why You May Want to Open a Fresh Coat Franchise?
Fresh Coat tries to provide a top-quality painting service while saving their clients money. Fresh Coat has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 many times in the past decade. This is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points including costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
Franchisees may continue to pay fees to Fresh Coat to use their name and advertising material. Fresh Coat is often hired through referrals and direct advertising. They may offer customers fixed pricing promotions advertised through direct mail advertisements and referrals.
Before making any financial commitments or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. You may also benefit from speaking with a franchise attorney and financial planner.
What Might Make a Fresh Coat Franchise a Good Choice?
Fresh Coat is a part of the professional home services industry. Fresh Coat is located in the U.S. and boasts more than 150 franchises. Unlike other franchise opportunities, Fresh Coat does not typically require any previous painting experience. As a franchisee, you may hire and manage your painters, with teams being as small as two individuals.
Fresh Coat utilizes name-brand paint partners to carry their paint and materials so that franchisees do not have an excess of inventory. This may help keep costs low for both the franchisee and clients.
When you're investing in your Fresh Coat business, you may receive the support of a well-known and trusted brand. You might also have access to company training, including webinars, regional meetings, and even national conferences. In your initial training, you are usually taught how to operate a Fresh Coat business. Fresh Coat includes training of skills for effective planning, hiring quality employees, target market, and managing techniques.
How to Get Started with Fresh Coat
To get started with Fresh Coat, you may need to contact them via a franchise request form. Within a few business days, someone from Fresh Coat usually contacts you to discuss financing options. As part of your due diligence process, you may want to contact other franchisees for any questions about Fresh Coat and what operating a franchise with the company requires.
Next, you usually decide on a managing team of Fresh Coat. A franchise director generally creates an exclusive area for you to build your business. This is where you may create a local presence and start operations. At this point, the franchise director may also go through the Franchise Disclosure Document with you.
A trip to corporate headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio might allow for face-to-face meetings, including a few days of training and classes detailing how best to run your Fresh Coat business.
Company Overview
About Fresh Coat Painters
What is it?
- Fresh Coat is a full-service, interior and exterior, residential and commercial painting company. Fresh Coat also offers disinfect and protection services that keep your home clean and healthy.
- Additional services: Wallpaper removal, pressure washing, fence and deck painting and staining. Deck and exterior surface sealing.
How does it make money?
- Customers pay Fresh Coat Painters franchise owners directly for services and supplies.
- Fresh Coat Painters Franchise support staff provides lead generation support for their owners through digital marketing efforts, national alliances, commercial accounts and other referral sources.
- Fresh Coat Painters receive exclusive discounts from national paint suppliers like Sherwin Williams.
Who is it for?
- Successful Fresh Coat Franchise owners are entrepreneurial, driven to succeed and passionate about providing world class service. Business management experience is a plus. No painting experience is necessary.
- People seeking an affordable and home-based business
What would you do as a franchisee?
- Hire, manage and provide guidance to professional painters
- Network, market and promote your business within your community to drive leads
- Bid on residential and commercial painting opportunities
- Nurture and maintain positive relationships with customers to encourage recurring business
- Ready to Give Your Life a New Look? It’s Time for a Fresh Coat!
- Over 175 Fresh Coat owners have invested in their lives and futures by becoming a Fresh Coat Painters Franchisee. When you join the Fresh Coat franchise system, you are entering into a partnership with a proven business system. You become a small business owner, but, you get big business support, training, marketing and technology. Franchising provides entrepreneurs the opportunity to launch a nationally recognized business without the hassles of a start-up. Fresh Coat Franchise owners are provided with hands-on training, business coaching, marketing and technology support.
Why Fresh Coat Painting?
- Two Hot Markets – With Fresh Coat, you get two franchises for the price of one…the right to serve both residential AND commercial markets. Unlike others, there are no extra fees for that and your exclusive territory includes both red-hot markets to maximize your profits.
- Quicker Path to Profits – Being the most affordable painting franchise, your operating costs will be lower and your potential profits higher. We offer among the lowest franchise fee, branding & technology fees, and royalty minimums…and no fees for training or commercial services.
- A Proven Marketing Machine – We are proud to be a marketing company first, a painting company second. That winning mindset sets us apart and sets you up for big success. Our goal is to drive you more leads than you can handle, compelling you to grow your staff and profits over time. Our dedicated HQ marketing teams not only drive residential leads to you, but also National Accounts that are already signed, sealed and delivered…you simply provide the painters. We also vet Commercial Projects in your area to help you profitably bid and win lucrative painting jobs for stores, restaurants, and business & medical offices. And finally, our unique customer-attraction promotions (“We paint any room for $299”) get your foot in the door fast so you can build trust and earn many additional painting projects at each home, both inside and out.
- Earn Back Your Franchise Fee – Nobody else has anything like our Winner’s Circle Program, allowing you to earn back your franchise fee in full. Unlike others, we stand behind our proven operating, marketing, painter-recruitment, and technology systems so much so that we tie our success directly to your success…a true partnership that supports you and your business. This program is for decisive, driven owners who will truly follow our systems and fully utilize all of the resources & support we provide to grow your revenues and scale your business…training, business coaches, digital marketing, PR, estimating/quoting technology, painter-recruitment systems, regional/national conferences, on-line seminars, peer-to-peer educational programs, national supplier/vendor alliances, and more. The more you make, the more we make over time.
- A Perfect Vehicle for More Life – Our proven business model and marketing machine combination provides you with the perfect vehicle for you and your family to enjoy More Life…more control, freedom, flexibility, work-life balance, financial success, and satisfaction. Painting is always in demand, in both good times and bad, and nobody does it better than us.
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2005 (18 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 25
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada
- # of Units
- 167 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Fresh Coat Painters franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $44,900
- Initial Investment
- $53,850 - $76,750
- Cash Requirement
- $50,000
- Veteran Incentives
- $2,000 off franchise fee
- Royalty Fee
- 6-4%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Fresh Coat Painters has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 48 hours
- Classroom Training
- 40 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
- # of employees required to run
- 2
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Fresh Coat Painters landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Fresh Coat Painters ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
