Club Pilates is an international company that started in California, in 2007. It has been franchising since 2012 and has over 600 studios in the United States to go along with several in Canada and overseas. One of the largest Pilates brands, Club Pilates, believes that Pilates is for everyone and invites people of all ages and fitness levels to join. Club Pilates facilities have a variety of equipment, including mats, balls, and weights. They also have Pilates Reformers, EXO Chairs, and springboards.

Club Pilates aims to help people have better control of their bodies and lives. This can happen through the progressive chain of learning to move, feel, and live better.

Why You May Want to Start a Club Pilates Franchise

Franchisees looking for flexibility and scalability might find Club Pilates to be a good match. In addition to offering single and multi-unit franchises across the country, franchisees can also choose how involved they will be with the business. Franchisees can be onsite managers, or they have the option of absentee ownership.

Club Pilates has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 several times in the past few years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet the Club Pilates requirements.

What Might Make a Club Pilates Franchise a Good Choice?

Club Pilates invites everyone, no matter age or athletic ability, to participate. They partake in the belief that practicing Pilates can lead to a fuller, richer, and healthier lifestyle. Club Pilates also provides comprehensive training for their teachers, potentially helping to improve the abilities of both teachers and clients.

To be part of the Club Pilates team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Franchisees may be responsible for finding a location for their building, recruiting and hiring staff and teachers, and marketing their franchise. While some of this might sound daunting, Club Pilates provides help and support with each of these aspects, meaning that franchisees are never left on their own.

How To Open a Club Pilates Franchise

Club Pilates understands that each area has unique situations and works with franchisees to provide flexible amenities, sales programs, and pricing structures that work for their area. The company also provides both startup and continuing support for franchisees in many areas of the business. This includes help with selecting a building site, sales and marketing, recruiting, and training for franchisees and general managers.

As you make your decision to franchise with Club Pilates, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Club Pilates franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.