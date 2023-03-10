Club Pilates
Club Pilates is an international company that started in California, in 2007. It has been franchising since 2012 and has over 600 studios in the United States to go along with several in Canada and overseas. One of the largest Pilates brands, Club Pilates, believes that Pilates is for everyone and invites people of all ages and fitness levels to join. Club Pilates facilities have a variety of equipment, including mats, balls, and weights. They also have Pilates Reformers, EXO Chairs, and springboards.

Club Pilates aims to help people have better control of their bodies and lives. This can happen through the progressive chain of learning to move, feel, and live better.

Why You May Want to Start a Club Pilates Franchise

Franchisees looking for flexibility and scalability might find Club Pilates to be a good match. In addition to offering single and multi-unit franchises across the country, franchisees can also choose how involved they will be with the business. Franchisees can be onsite managers, or they have the option of absentee ownership.

Club Pilates has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 several times in the past few years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. 

A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet the Club Pilates requirements.

What Might Make a Club Pilates Franchise a Good Choice? 

Club Pilates invites everyone, no matter age or athletic ability, to participate. They partake in the belief that practicing Pilates can lead to a fuller, richer, and healthier lifestyle. Club Pilates also provides comprehensive training for their teachers, potentially helping to improve the abilities of both teachers and clients.

To be part of the Club Pilates team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

Franchisees may be responsible for finding a location for their building, recruiting and hiring staff and teachers, and marketing their franchise. While some of this might sound daunting, Club Pilates provides help and support with each of these aspects, meaning that franchisees are never left on their own.

How To Open a Club Pilates Franchise 

Club Pilates understands that each area has unique situations and works with franchisees to provide flexible amenities, sales programs, and pricing structures that work for their area. The company also provides both startup and continuing support for franchisees in many areas of the business. This includes help with selecting a building site, sales and marketing, recruiting, and training for franchisees and general managers.

As you make your decision to franchise with Club Pilates, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Club Pilates franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Company Overview

About Club Pilates

Industry
Health & Wellness
Related Categories
Pilates Fitness, Fitness
Founded
2007
Parent Company
Xponential Fitness
Leadership
Anthony Geisler, CEO
Corporate Address
17877 Von Karman Ave., #100
Irvine, CA 92614
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2012 (11 years)
# of employees at HQ
39
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Asia, Middle East, Europe (Eastern), Europe (Western), Central America, Canada, South America, Mexico

# of Units
750 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Club Pilates franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$60,000
Initial Investment
$185,800 - $388,200
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Club Pilates has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
27.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
4-8
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Club Pilates landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Club Pilates ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #211 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #69 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Globe

Ranked #179 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Trending Up

Ranked #69 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Fitness: Pilates Category

