Are you ready to find a coaching program that works? Opening a The Exercise Coach might be just for you!

The Exercise Coach, which was founded in 2000 and began to franchise in 2010, is one of the leading personal fitness coaching and gyms in the U.S. With over 140 locations, they are committed to providing an amazing gym atmosphere with personalized programs to meet your fitness needs.

A solid candidate for a The Exercise Coach franchisee understands the need for effective exercise, effective team leadership skills, a drive to build a thriving local business, and a passion for helping others, all while building up their employees.

Why You May Want to Start a The Exercise Coach Franchise?

Opening a The Exercise Coach franchise may mean that you will work in one of the best personal coaching franchises out there. They believe that their commitment to quality classes and great equipment is a key factor in keeping them one step ahead of their competitors.

A The Exercise Coach franchise is an excellent opportunity to encourage people to look after their mental and physical health, and The Exercise Coach has established itself as a stellar gym. Their program, strength changes everything™, provides personalized, time-efficient programs that help people lose fat, build muscle, and have an overall healthy outlook and physique.

What Might Make a The Exercise Coach Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a gym franchise gives you a share in the huge fitness industry. This industry also overlaps with the healthcare and self-care industries, which are equally as large.

The Exercise Coach is an evolutionary fitness science and an industry-leading proprietary fitness data platform. The Exercise Coach’s smart 20 ™ fitness system may be the world's smartest, simplest, and most scalable fitness business opportunity. By utilizing their proprietary equipment and technology platform, they may be able to offer some of the most advanced fitness and exercise solutions in the world. This may draw in regular clients, allowing for steadiness in their franchises.

To be part of The Exercise Coach team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. It is also important not to forget about ongoing fees, which will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How to Open a The Exercise Coach Franchise

To get started with The Exercise Coach, you will likely need to fill out a franchise request form. After that, you may complete and submit an official franchise application and review their Franchise Disclosure Document with their development staff. You'll also have the opportunity to meet existing franchisees, check available territories, and discuss multi-unit options.

Once you have signed on board, you will attend a discovery day at one of their corporate training locations. You may meet the leadership team and experience the workout and studio environment. You will attend an intensive training program to equip you with the necessary skills to run day-to-day operations.

The Exercise Coach wants you to grow and strives to work hand in hand with you to help set up your fitness center and give you the necessary support after opening your doors.