2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#137
Initial investment
$148K - $382K
Units as of 2022
199 188.4% over 3 years
Are you ready to find a coaching program that works? Opening a The Exercise Coach might be just for you!

The Exercise Coach, which was founded in 2000 and began to franchise in 2010, is one of the leading personal fitness coaching and gyms in the U.S. With over 140 locations, they are committed to providing an amazing gym atmosphere with personalized programs to meet your fitness needs.

A solid candidate for a The Exercise Coach franchisee understands the need for effective exercise, effective team leadership skills, a drive to build a thriving local business, and a passion for helping others, all while building up their employees.

Why You May Want to Start a The Exercise Coach Franchise?

Opening a The Exercise Coach franchise may mean that you will work in one of the best personal coaching franchises out there. They believe that their commitment to quality classes and great equipment is a key factor in keeping them one step ahead of their competitors.

A The Exercise Coach franchise is an excellent opportunity to encourage people to look after their mental and physical health, and The Exercise Coach has established itself as a stellar gym. Their program, strength changes everything™, provides personalized, time-efficient programs that help people lose fat, build muscle, and have an overall healthy outlook and physique.

What Might Make a The Exercise Coach Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a gym franchise gives you a share in the huge fitness industry. This industry also overlaps with the healthcare and self-care industries, which are equally as large. 

The Exercise Coach is an evolutionary fitness science and an industry-leading proprietary fitness data platform. The Exercise Coach’s smart 20 ™ fitness system may be the world's smartest, simplest, and most scalable fitness business opportunity. By utilizing their proprietary equipment and technology platform, they may be able to offer some of the most advanced fitness and exercise solutions in the world. This may draw in regular clients, allowing for steadiness in their franchises.

To be part of The Exercise Coach team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. It is also important not to forget about ongoing fees, which will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How to Open a The Exercise Coach Franchise

To get started with The Exercise Coach, you will likely need to fill out a franchise request form. After that, you may complete and submit an official franchise application and review their Franchise Disclosure Document with their development staff. You'll also have the opportunity to meet existing franchisees, check available territories, and discuss multi-unit options.

Once you have signed on board, you will attend a discovery day at one of their corporate training locations. You may meet the leadership team and experience the workout and studio environment. You will attend an intensive training program to equip you with the necessary skills to run day-to-day operations.

The Exercise Coach wants you to grow and strives to work hand in hand with you to help set up your fitness center and give you the necessary support after opening your doors. 

Company Overview

About The Exercise Coach

Industry
Health & Wellness
Related Categories
Fitness , Miscellaneous Health Services
Founded
2000
Parent Company
Exercise Coach USA LLC
Leadership
Brian Cygan, CEO
Corporate Address
531 Telser Rd.
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2010 (13 years)
# of employees at HQ
12
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Asia

# of Units
199 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Exercise Coach franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,500
Initial Investment
$148,356 - $381,763
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
The Exercise Coach has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
53-77 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where The Exercise Coach landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where The Exercise Coach ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #137 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #105 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Globe

Ranked #112 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Trending Up

Ranked #107 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #31 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000

The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
