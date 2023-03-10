Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#247 Ranked #132 last year
- Initial investment
-
$200K - $486K
- Units as of 2022
-
319 47.7% over 3 years
Burn Boot Camp first started as a group workout in the parking lot of a gymnastics studio. Billed as a women’s fitness center, the franchise wants to inspire, empower, and transform the lives of its franchisees and clients. Burn Boot Camp became a franchise in 2015 and now have over 275 locations open across the United States.
Burn Boot Camp offers 45-minute classes that test and improve clients' cardio and strength. These classes allow clients to change their lives through fitness. Burn Boot Camp strives to be part of the global health transformation and guides clients in reaching their goals in multiple ways. If you are ready to add a spark to your workout routine, then opening a Burn Boot Camp franchise may be for you.
Why You May Want to Start a Burn Boot Camp Franchise
Burn Boot Camp is a relatively young franchise. However, it has grown at an impressive rate, with more than 70,000 clients. With the sale of memberships and various add-on services, the automatic diversification of revenue may offer a better chance of customer conversion and long-term loyalty.
To be part of the Burn Boot Camp team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Additionally, ongoing fees should be prepared for and considered. These fees will include advertising, royalty, or renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
What Might Make a Burn Boot Camp a Good Choice?
Burn Boot Camp focuses on more than the bottom line. The franchise partners with the Muscular Dystrophy Association every year for an event called Be Their Muscle. The month before, Burn Boot Camp holds a nationwide fundraiser for Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Burn Boot Camp gives back to the community by holding two different events to help franchisees. Every year, company headquarters has a three-day summit in Cornelius, North Carolina. The event is built to motivate, educate, and recognize the most impactful franchisees, trainers, and teams of the year.
Burn Boot Camp also has a fire club trip consisting of the franchisees whose locations meet an annual revenue threshold and experience continual growth. Both events help to develop a sense of community amongst franchisees and the company.
How to Open a Burn Boot Camp Franchise
As you decide if you wish to open a Burn Boot Camp franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Burn Boot Camp franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for possible growth.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Burn Boot Camp team.
Ready to feel the burn? Submit an inquiry form with Burn Boot Camp!
Company Overview
About Burn Boot Camp
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2015 (8 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 61
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 319 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Burn Boot Camp franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $50,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $200,308 - $486,262
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $300,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $150,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 15% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 5 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Burn Boot Camp has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 2 hours
- Classroom Training
- 40 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 4-5
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Burn Boot Camp landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Burn Boot Camp ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
