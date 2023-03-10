Burn Boot Camp

Burn Boot Camp

Gyms
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#247 Ranked #132 last year
Initial investment
$200K - $486K
Units as of 2022
319 47.7% over 3 years
Burn Boot Camp first started as a group workout in the parking lot of a gymnastics studio. Billed as a women’s fitness center, the franchise wants to inspire, empower, and transform the lives of its franchisees and clients. Burn Boot Camp became a franchise in 2015 and now have over 275 locations open across the United States.

Burn Boot Camp offers 45-minute classes that test and improve clients' cardio and strength. These classes allow clients to change their lives through fitness. Burn Boot Camp strives to be part of the global health transformation and guides clients in reaching their goals in multiple ways. If you are ready to add a spark to your workout routine, then opening a Burn Boot Camp franchise may be for you.

Why You May Want to Start a Burn Boot Camp Franchise

Burn Boot Camp is a relatively young franchise. However, it has grown at an impressive rate, with more than 70,000 clients. With the sale of memberships and various add-on services, the automatic diversification of revenue may offer a better chance of customer conversion and long-term loyalty.

To be part of the Burn Boot Camp team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Additionally, ongoing fees should be prepared for and considered. These fees will include advertising, royalty, or renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

What Might Make a Burn Boot Camp a Good Choice? 

Burn Boot Camp focuses on more than the bottom line. The franchise partners with the Muscular Dystrophy Association every year for an event called Be Their Muscle. The month before, Burn Boot Camp holds a nationwide fundraiser for Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Burn Boot Camp gives back to the community by holding two different events to help franchisees. Every year, company headquarters has a three-day summit in Cornelius, North Carolina. The event is built to motivate, educate, and recognize the most impactful franchisees, trainers, and teams of the year. 

Burn Boot Camp also has a fire club trip consisting of the franchisees whose locations meet an annual revenue threshold and experience continual growth. Both events help to develop a sense of community amongst franchisees and the company. 

How to Open a Burn Boot Camp Franchise

As you decide if you wish to open a Burn Boot Camp franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Burn Boot Camp franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Burn Boot Camp team.

Ready to feel the burn? Submit an inquiry form with Burn Boot Camp!

Company Overview

About Burn Boot Camp

Industry
Health & Wellness
Related Categories
Fitness
Founded
2012
Leadership
Morgan Kline, CEO & Founder
Corporate Address
17036 Kenton Dr., #100
Cornelius, NC 28031
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2015 (8 years)
# of employees at HQ
61
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
319 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Burn Boot Camp franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$50,000
Initial Investment
$200,308 - $486,262
Net Worth Requirement
$300,000
Cash Requirement
$150,000
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Burn Boot Camp has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
2 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
4-5
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Burn Boot Camp landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Burn Boot Camp ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #247 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #136 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Veteran

Ranked #91 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Trending Up

Ranked #117 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)

