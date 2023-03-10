Burn Boot Camp first started as a group workout in the parking lot of a gymnastics studio. Billed as a women’s fitness center, the franchise wants to inspire, empower, and transform the lives of its franchisees and clients. Burn Boot Camp became a franchise in 2015 and now have over 275 locations open across the United States.

Burn Boot Camp offers 45-minute classes that test and improve clients' cardio and strength. These classes allow clients to change their lives through fitness. Burn Boot Camp strives to be part of the global health transformation and guides clients in reaching their goals in multiple ways. If you are ready to add a spark to your workout routine, then opening a Burn Boot Camp franchise may be for you.

Why You May Want to Start a Burn Boot Camp Franchise

Burn Boot Camp is a relatively young franchise. However, it has grown at an impressive rate, with more than 70,000 clients. With the sale of memberships and various add-on services, the automatic diversification of revenue may offer a better chance of customer conversion and long-term loyalty.

To be part of the Burn Boot Camp team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. Additionally, ongoing fees should be prepared for and considered. These fees will include advertising, royalty, or renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

What Might Make a Burn Boot Camp a Good Choice?

Burn Boot Camp focuses on more than the bottom line. The franchise partners with the Muscular Dystrophy Association every year for an event called Be Their Muscle. The month before, Burn Boot Camp holds a nationwide fundraiser for Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Burn Boot Camp gives back to the community by holding two different events to help franchisees. Every year, company headquarters has a three-day summit in Cornelius, North Carolina. The event is built to motivate, educate, and recognize the most impactful franchisees, trainers, and teams of the year.

Burn Boot Camp also has a fire club trip consisting of the franchisees whose locations meet an annual revenue threshold and experience continual growth. Both events help to develop a sense of community amongst franchisees and the company.

How to Open a Burn Boot Camp Franchise

As you decide if you wish to open a Burn Boot Camp franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Burn Boot Camp franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Burn Boot Camp team.

Ready to feel the burn? Submit an inquiry form with Burn Boot Camp!