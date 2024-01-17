Spotlight is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Spotlight partners are their own.

At Crunch, growth is a goal in several ways. The fitness professionals who work at each gym are passionate about creating an empowering atmosphere where its members can feel good about personal growth and getting fit. And for the leadership team, growth has been about expanding Crunch's footprint and creating a proven business model.

For these reasons, Crunch comes in at #29 on Entrepreneur's annual Franchise 500 list, jumping 10 spots from last year. Also, for the first time, Crunch comes in at #1 among fitness franchises on the list—an impressive accomplishment in one of the most competitive categories in the entire Franchise 500.

The 2024 Franchise 500 is Entrepreneur's most competitive ever, with 1,389 franchisors submitting, a record number. With consistent, positive U.S. franchise unit growth for more than a decade, robust training, and support for franchisees, Crunch notably scores in the top 2% of all companies that submitted entries.

Crunch also scores in the top 5% in size/growth, the top 5% in franchisee support, and the top 20% in financial strength. Crunch has more than 440 franchise units across the U.S. and internationally—an increase of more than 47% over the last three years.

"Reaching the #1 rank for Fitness Franchises is a real testament to all of the hard work and commitment from our franchisees, corporate team and our loyal members over the last 14 years. Crunch is unique in the world of fitness, it is innovative, constantly evolving, open, engaging, and fun, says Ben Midgley, Chief Executive of Crunch Franchising. "At Crunch we have seen double-digit membership growth, and we're the fastest growing, global franchised gym serving over 2.5 million members worldwide."

Bulking up even more for 2024.

The team at Crunch has big plans to hit two significant milestones this year: 500 gyms and 3 million members. "Expect continued growth, highly engaged members, and an ever-growing culture of support," Midgley says.

Crunch has welcomed diverse groups through its doors since opening in 1989 and beginning to franchise in 2010. "At Crunch, we are the creators of the 'no judgments' philosophy, we foster an inclusive and welcoming environment for people of all fitness levels, body types, and backgrounds to feel comfortable, no matter your fitness level," Midgley says. "We make serious fitness fun—we know that working out is hard, but it doesn't need to be boring."

For franchise owners, "We have a highly recognizable brand, we're welcoming to new operators, we provide a full range of support and training and our franchisees are all about sharing the tools to a successful business," Midgley says.

