Orangetheory Fitness
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#85 Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$589K - $1.6M
Units as of 2022
1,510 23.3% over 3 years
'Orange' you glad you chose Orangetheory Fitness? This could be the fitness gym that will truly work out! 

This franchise opened in March 2010 in Florida and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. The parent franchise of Orangetheory Fitness is Ultimate Fitness Holdings LLC, and the franchise boasts more than 1,200 outlets across the U.S. and internationally. 

The franchise uses a scientifically proven formula that combines technology with science and coaching to achieve results. Orangetheory Fitness offers a unique experience. Starting with sign-up, registered customers receive a heart rate monitor for their group classes. And each workout is different from the next. 

Why You May Want to Start an Orangetheory Fitness Franchise

Unlike what is offered by at-home fitness workouts, running this franchise means that you'll be a partner in offering trainer-led workout sessions that consist of cardiovascular and strength training. 

As a franchise holder, you'll operate from a studio that provides facilities and equipment for training. You will offer what is known by some as one of the best workouts in the country and be guided by an experienced management team.

This franchise offers affordable group personal workouts with more than 45 classes per week. Each client's heart rate monitor is worn every session. Results are projected onto mounted large screens as part of the Orangetheory Fitness franchise's workout with a state of the art technology strategy.

What Might Make an Orangetheory Fitness a Good Choice?

As more people adopt a healthier lifestyle, the emphasis is being placed on regular exercise, with trainer-led sessions topping this niche. Opening and running an Orangetheory Fitness gym will allow your customers the chance to engage in high-intensity workouts that may have a focus on strength, cardio, or heart rate-specific coach-led programs.

As a franchisee, you might need to invest in weights, rowing machines, treadmills, and suspension training equipment. Your studio should also have a reception area. The changing rooms should include showers and secure lockers for the customers.

Franchisees may find it helpful to sell various membership tiers and give your members a specified set of at-home workouts each month. There's also the option of additional classes that your clients can buy at discounted prices, at rates that are more attractive than what non-members may pay.

You'll likely have the opportunity to stock Orangetheory Fitness merchandise, including training accessories and branded apparel. As for your community, you'll be offering opportunities to look up “personal training jobs near me” on Google and find Orangetheory Fitness, which strives to hire the best fitness coaching talent available.

How to Open an Orangetheory Fitness Franchise

Orangetheory Fitness values people who are passionate and innovative, helping the franchise to remain a leader in the industry. It also places a strong emphasis on unity. To get started with the Orangetheory Fitness franchise, make sure this is a good fit for you. 

Come to training ready to ask questions directed to the Orangetheory Fitness team. You also may want to speak with existing franchisees to get a sense of what opening and operating an Orangetheory Fitness franchise may mean for you. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open an Orangetheory Fitness franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment.

Sweat out your worries and help your community by submitting an inquiry form for you and your community! 

Company Overview

About Orangetheory Fitness

Industry
Health & Wellness
Related Categories
Fitness
Founded
2010
Parent Company
Ultimate Fitness Holdings, LLC
Leadership
David Carney, President
Corporate Address
6000 Broken Sound Pkwy. N.W., #200
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2010 (13 years)
# of employees at HQ
481
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
1,510 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Orangetheory Fitness franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$59,950
Initial Investment
$589,129 - $1,621,269
Net Worth Requirement
$1,000,000
Cash Requirement
$300,000
Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Orangetheory Fitness has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
80 hours
Classroom Training
40+ hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
12
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Orangetheory Fitness landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Orangetheory Fitness ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #85 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
