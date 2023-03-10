'Orange' you glad you chose Orangetheory Fitness? This could be the fitness gym that will truly work out!

This franchise opened in March 2010 in Florida and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. The parent franchise of Orangetheory Fitness is Ultimate Fitness Holdings LLC, and the franchise boasts more than 1,200 outlets across the U.S. and internationally.

The franchise uses a scientifically proven formula that combines technology with science and coaching to achieve results. Orangetheory Fitness offers a unique experience. Starting with sign-up, registered customers receive a heart rate monitor for their group classes. And each workout is different from the next.

Why You May Want to Start an Orangetheory Fitness Franchise

Unlike what is offered by at-home fitness workouts, running this franchise means that you'll be a partner in offering trainer-led workout sessions that consist of cardiovascular and strength training.

As a franchise holder, you'll operate from a studio that provides facilities and equipment for training. You will offer what is known by some as one of the best workouts in the country and be guided by an experienced management team.

This franchise offers affordable group personal workouts with more than 45 classes per week. Each client's heart rate monitor is worn every session. Results are projected onto mounted large screens as part of the Orangetheory Fitness franchise's workout with a state of the art technology strategy.

What Might Make an Orangetheory Fitness a Good Choice?

As more people adopt a healthier lifestyle, the emphasis is being placed on regular exercise, with trainer-led sessions topping this niche. Opening and running an Orangetheory Fitness gym will allow your customers the chance to engage in high-intensity workouts that may have a focus on strength, cardio, or heart rate-specific coach-led programs.

As a franchisee, you might need to invest in weights, rowing machines, treadmills, and suspension training equipment. Your studio should also have a reception area. The changing rooms should include showers and secure lockers for the customers.

Franchisees may find it helpful to sell various membership tiers and give your members a specified set of at-home workouts each month. There's also the option of additional classes that your clients can buy at discounted prices, at rates that are more attractive than what non-members may pay.

You'll likely have the opportunity to stock Orangetheory Fitness merchandise, including training accessories and branded apparel. As for your community, you'll be offering opportunities to look up “personal training jobs near me” on Google and find Orangetheory Fitness, which strives to hire the best fitness coaching talent available.

How to Open an Orangetheory Fitness Franchise

Orangetheory Fitness values people who are passionate and innovative, helping the franchise to remain a leader in the industry. It also places a strong emphasis on unity. To get started with the Orangetheory Fitness franchise, make sure this is a good fit for you.

Come to training ready to ask questions directed to the Orangetheory Fitness team. You also may want to speak with existing franchisees to get a sense of what opening and operating an Orangetheory Fitness franchise may mean for you. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open an Orangetheory Fitness franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment.

Sweat out your worries and help your community by submitting an inquiry form for you and your community!