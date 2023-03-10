Workout Anytime 24/7

24-hour health clubs
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#387 Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$967K - $2.1M
Units as of 2022
181 4.0% over 3 years
The health and wellness industry is in good shape, and the market is competitive. Founded in 1999, Workout Anytime 24/7 stands out from their competitors because they strive to enable clients to work on their fitness goals and routines around the clock. Workout Anytime 24/7 began franchising in 2005. Currently, there are more than 160 Workout Anytime 24/7 gyms across the U.S.

Why You May Want to Start a Workout Anytime 24/7 Franchise

There is a demand for fitness services, so starting a Workout Anytime 24/7 franchise means you will be in a large and competitive business segment. It is among the top franchises in the health and wellness industry. The Workout Anytime 24/7 real estate team will help you get a convenient location with ample parking and visibility, giving you the best chance to attract and retain clients. 

The Workout Anytime 24/7 franchise support team will guide you through the entire process of opening a new franchise. They have years of experience and have set up other franchisees. Fitness clientele is attracted to Workout Anytime 24/7 because they make it a goal to provide solutions that cater to all, including the actively aging. Being accessible 24/7, training for small groups and ample gym features gives Workout Anytime 24/7 a competitive advantage.

What Might Make a Workout Anytime 24/7 Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Workout Anytime 24/7 team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup fees. Ongoing fees will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

Clients pay a monthly fee to use the services of your gym franchise. Additional income streams may include add-on features such as tanning beds, personal coaching, hydromassage beds, and more. 

How Do You Open a Workout Anytime 24/7 Franchise?

To open a Workout Anytime 24/7 franchise, you must first make an initial inquiry by filling out a form. The initial phone call may then occur; this serves as an introduction to the opportunity and a determinant for moving forward with the process. 

Next, you may complete an application. Here, you will provide your financial details, and Workout Anytime 24/7 will conduct a background check. After this, you can then expect to receive a copy of the Workout Anytime 24/7 Franchise Disclosure Document. You are to review it as part of your due diligence process. Due diligence is a step that will allow you to gauge if the venture will be right for you. You will have a chance to contact current franchisees to learn from their experience with Workout Anytime 24/7. 

If you continue with the process of opening a franchise with the gym, you are to attend a discovery day. Here, you will directly look at how Workout Anytime 24/7 functions. You will be invited to either headquarters in Alpharetta, Georgia, or to a regional market to complete discovery day. Aside from meeting the team, you may also get a chance to tour a few clubs. If both parties agree, the final step is signing a franchise agreement and getting started with opening your Workout Anytime 24/7 franchise location.   

Company Overview

About Workout Anytime 24/7

Industry
Health & Wellness
Related Categories
Fitness
Founded
1999
Parent Company
Workout Anytime Franchising LLC
Leadership
Randy Trotter, SVP of Development
Corporate Address
2325 Lakeview Pkwy., #200
Alpharetta, GA 30009
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2005 (18 years)
# of employees at HQ
25
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
181 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Workout Anytime 24/7 franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$967,350 - $2,071,550
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$175,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off first-unit franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1-2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Workout Anytime 24/7 has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
43 hours
Classroom Training
77 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Workout Anytime 24/7 landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Workout Anytime 24/7 ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #387 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking

