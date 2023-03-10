Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#387 Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$967K - $2.1M
- Units as of 2022
-
181 4.0% over 3 years
The health and wellness industry is in good shape, and the market is competitive. Founded in 1999, Workout Anytime 24/7 stands out from their competitors because they strive to enable clients to work on their fitness goals and routines around the clock. Workout Anytime 24/7 began franchising in 2005. Currently, there are more than 160 Workout Anytime 24/7 gyms across the U.S.
Why You May Want to Start a Workout Anytime 24/7 Franchise
There is a demand for fitness services, so starting a Workout Anytime 24/7 franchise means you will be in a large and competitive business segment. It is among the top franchises in the health and wellness industry. The Workout Anytime 24/7 real estate team will help you get a convenient location with ample parking and visibility, giving you the best chance to attract and retain clients.
The Workout Anytime 24/7 franchise support team will guide you through the entire process of opening a new franchise. They have years of experience and have set up other franchisees. Fitness clientele is attracted to Workout Anytime 24/7 because they make it a goal to provide solutions that cater to all, including the actively aging. Being accessible 24/7, training for small groups and ample gym features gives Workout Anytime 24/7 a competitive advantage.
What Might Make a Workout Anytime 24/7 Franchise a Good Choice?
To be part of the Workout Anytime 24/7 team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup fees. Ongoing fees will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
Clients pay a monthly fee to use the services of your gym franchise. Additional income streams may include add-on features such as tanning beds, personal coaching, hydromassage beds, and more.
How Do You Open a Workout Anytime 24/7 Franchise?
To open a Workout Anytime 24/7 franchise, you must first make an initial inquiry by filling out a form. The initial phone call may then occur; this serves as an introduction to the opportunity and a determinant for moving forward with the process.
Next, you may complete an application. Here, you will provide your financial details, and Workout Anytime 24/7 will conduct a background check. After this, you can then expect to receive a copy of the Workout Anytime 24/7 Franchise Disclosure Document. You are to review it as part of your due diligence process. Due diligence is a step that will allow you to gauge if the venture will be right for you. You will have a chance to contact current franchisees to learn from their experience with Workout Anytime 24/7.
If you continue with the process of opening a franchise with the gym, you are to attend a discovery day. Here, you will directly look at how Workout Anytime 24/7 functions. You will be invited to either headquarters in Alpharetta, Georgia, or to a regional market to complete discovery day. Aside from meeting the team, you may also get a chance to tour a few clubs. If both parties agree, the final step is signing a franchise agreement and getting started with opening your Workout Anytime 24/7 franchise location.
Company Overview
About Workout Anytime 24/7
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2005 (18 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 25
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 181 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Workout Anytime 24/7 franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $35,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $967,350 - $2,071,550
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $500,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $175,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 20% off first-unit franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1-2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Workout Anytime 24/7 has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 43 hours
- Classroom Training
- 77 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Workout Anytime 24/7 landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Workout Anytime 24/7 ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
