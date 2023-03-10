D1 Training began when Will Bartholomew started practicing with the Denver Broncos after four years of playing for the University of Tennessee Volunteers. Reflecting upon how he came to be part of an NFL team, Bartholomew felt that athletes needed a platform to experience intense, focused training.

D1 Training was founded in 2001 and began franchising in 2015. D1 Training has grown to more than 40 locations across the United States, training over 100 draft picks and thousands of college athletes. D1 Training offers specialized scholastic athlete training alongside adult fitness and aims to bring training facilities to neighborhoods.

This franchise relishes helping athletes achieve their primary goal of realizing their full potential, both physically and psychologically. D1 Training seeks sports-passionate individuals who drive to better their communities through athleticism and fitness as core values.

Why You May Want to Start a D1 Training Franchise

A D1 Training franchisee is passionate about fitness and desires to help people achieve their best possible form. You must also have enough energy to tirelessly work for the growth of your training facility, where you'll be scheduling staff, designing workouts, handling marketing and customer care, and billing systems.

The franchise provides athletes with a place to fully train while recovering from injuries or developing stamina to optimize their performances. D1 Training considers each of their clients an athlete, despite age or reason for keeping fit. They provide services that standard gyms may not be able to handle, offering elite athletes the best instructors, workout programs, equipment, and community.

What Might Make a D1 Training Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the D1 Training franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Once startup costs are dealt with, running a facility may feature affordable overheads. This franchise offers franchisees exclusive territory rights and requires multiple employees for efficient operations. After the pre-opening training at D1 Training headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, you will have ongoing support in equipment purchasing, designing workouts, hiring, and vendor negotiations.

How To Open a D1 Training Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the D1 Training franchising team questions.

If you are approved to franchise with the brand, you'll be invited to Franklin, Tennessee, to train, spend time with certified trainers, and learn the business. The franchisor will be on hand to offer guidance with pre-opening marketing, startup planning, and growing potential clients through networking.