D1 Training

D1 Training

Athletic training
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#416 Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$127K - $635K
Units as of 2022
77 156.7% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

D1 Training began when Will Bartholomew started practicing with the Denver Broncos after four years of playing for the University of Tennessee Volunteers. Reflecting upon how he came to be part of an NFL team, Bartholomew felt that athletes needed a platform to experience intense, focused training. 

D1 Training was founded in 2001 and began franchising in 2015. D1 Training has grown to more than 40 locations across the United States, training over 100 draft picks and thousands of college athletes. D1 Training offers specialized scholastic athlete training alongside adult fitness and aims to bring training facilities to neighborhoods. 

This franchise relishes helping athletes achieve their primary goal of realizing their full potential, both physically and psychologically. D1 Training seeks sports-passionate individuals who drive to better their communities through athleticism and fitness as core values.

Why You May Want to Start a D1 Training Franchise

A D1 Training franchisee is passionate about fitness and desires to help people achieve their best possible form. You must also have enough energy to tirelessly work for the growth of your training facility, where you'll be scheduling staff, designing workouts, handling marketing and customer care, and billing systems. 

The franchise provides athletes with a place to fully train while recovering from injuries or developing stamina to optimize their performances. D1 Training considers each of their clients an athlete, despite age or reason for keeping fit. They provide services that standard gyms may not be able to handle, offering elite athletes the best instructors, workout programs, equipment, and community.

What Might Make a D1 Training Franchise a Good Choice? 

To be part of the D1 Training franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

Once startup costs are dealt with, running a facility may feature affordable overheads. This franchise offers franchisees exclusive territory rights and requires multiple employees for efficient operations. After the pre-opening training at D1 Training headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, you will have ongoing support in equipment purchasing, designing workouts, hiring, and vendor negotiations.

How To Open a D1 Training Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the D1 Training franchising team questions. 

If you are approved to franchise with the brand, you'll be invited to Franklin, Tennessee, to train, spend time with certified trainers, and learn the business. The franchisor will be on hand to offer guidance with pre-opening marketing, startup planning, and growing potential clients through networking.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About D1 Training

Industry
Health & Wellness
Related Categories
Fitness , Children's Fitness Programs
Founded
2001
Leadership
Will Bartholomew, Founder/CEO
Corporate Address
7115 S. Springs Dr.
Franklin, TN 37067
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2015 (8 years)
# of employees at HQ
15
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
77 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a D1 Training franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$59,500
Initial Investment
$127,450 - $634,868
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$250,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee or area development fee
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
$250+/mo.
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
D1 Training offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
D1 Training has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
30 hours
Classroom Training
25 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like D1 Training? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where D1 Training landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where D1 Training ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #416 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to D1 Training.

Goldfish Swim School

Infant and child swimming lessons
Ranked #53
Learn More

Destination Athlete

Equipment, apparel, fundraising, and performance solutions for youth, high school, and college athletic teams
Ranked #205
Request Info

Vitamin Shoppe, The

Vitamins, minerals, supplements, sport nutrition products
Request Info

Entrepreneur's Source, The

Franchise/business coaching and development
Ranked #316
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing